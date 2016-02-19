Computers and Data Processing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122090103, 9781483264707

Computers and Data Processing

1st Edition

International Edition

Authors: Harvey M. Deitel Barbara Deitel
eBook ISBN: 9781483264707
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1985
Page Count: 662
Description

Computers and Data Processing provides information pertinent to the advances in the computer field. This book covers a variety of topics, including the computer hardware, computer programs or software, and computer applications systems.

Organized into five parts encompassing 19 chapters, this book begins with an overview of some of the fundamental computing concepts. This text then explores the evolution of modern computing systems from the earliest mechanical calculating devices to microchips. Other chapters consider how computers present their results and explain the storage and retrieval of massive amounts of computer-accessible information from secondary storage devices. This book discusses as well the development installation, evaluation, and control of computer systems. The final chapter discusses the use of computers in the transportation systems and the ways in which they make possible other innovations in transportation.

This book is a valuable resource for computer scientists, systems analysts, computer programmers, mathematicians, and computer specialists.

Table of Contents


﻿Preface

Part One Introduction

1 The Information Revolution

Introducing the Computer

The Benefits

The Dangers

Looking to the Future

A Tour of the Text

Summary

2 The Evolution of Computers

Early Computing Devices

The Dawn of the Modern Computer Age

Generations of Computers

Summary

Part Two Hardware

3 The Processor

The Basic Computer Processing Cycle

The Central Processing Unit

The Binary Number System

Data Organization

Machine Language Instructions

The Josephson Junction: The "Computer on Ice"

Consequences of Technology

Biochips (Fleshware?)

Summary

4 Input: Gateway to the Computer

Key-to-Tape and Key-to-Disk Systems

Terminal-Oriented Systems

Touch Sensing

Other Input Devices

Source Data Automation

Summary

5 Output: Getting Results from Computers

Printed Reports

Types of Printers

Terminal-Oriented Systems

Cathode Ray Tube Terminals

Portable Terminals

Other Types of Computer Output

Applications for the Future

Summary

6 Secondary Storage

Magnetic Tape Storage

Disk Storage

Mass Storage Devices

Bubble Memory

Optical Disks

File Organization Methods

Applications for the Future

Summary

History

How Data Communications Systems Work

Asynchronous and Synchronous

Data Transmission Codes

Simplex, Half-Duplex, and Full-Duplex Transmission

Line Speed

Transmission Media

Line Configuration

Data Communications Networks

Multiplexors

Concentrators

Common Carriers

Expectations for the Future

Summary

Part Three Software

8 Structured Programming

What Is a Computer Program?

The Program Development Process

Structured Programming

Programming Psychology

Case Studies in Structured Program Development

Summary

9 Programming Languages

Programming Languages

A Survey of High-Level Languages

Query Languages

A Universal Programming Language

Software Packages

Trends

A Brief Introduction to LOGO

Summary

10 Structured Systems Analysis and Design; Systems Acquisition

Why Develop or Modify Systems?

The Systems Life Cycle

Systems Acquisition

Case Study: Structured Systems Analysis and Design

Summary

11 Database Management Systems, Management Information Systems, Decision Support Systems

Data as a Business Resource

Database Management Systems

Management Information Systems

Decision Support Systems

Summary

12 Operating Systems

Systems Programs

Applications Programs

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Functions

Batch Processing

Multiuser Operating Systems

Multiprogramming

Channels and Interrupts

Double Buffering

Storage Protection

Relocatable Programs

Reentrant Programs

Deadlock

Timesharing

Real-Time Systems

Scheduling

Print Spooling

Virtual Storage

Multiprocessing

Security

User-Friendliness

Firmware

Case Study 12-1: CP/M

Case Study 12-2: UNIX, XENIX, MS-DOS

Conclusion

Summary

Part Four Computers in Business

13 Personal Computing

What Is a Personal Computer?

A Brief History of Personal Computing

Case Study 13-1: The IBM Personal Computer

Case Study 13-2: The Apple Macintosh

Portable Computers

Choosing a Personal Computer

Personal Computer Data Communications

Applications

Personal Computing Software

Education

The Information Providers

Social Impact

Summary

14 Office Automation

Goals of Office Automation Systems

Characteristics of Offices and OA Systems

Word Processing

Electronic Mail

Electronic Calendar

Teleconferencing

Electronic Blackboard

OA Communications: The Computerized Branch Exchange

Computerized Typesetting

Archival Storage

Obstacles to the Growth of Office Automation

Trends in Office Automation

Summary

15 Electronic Funds Transfer Systems, Security, Privacy, and Computer Crime

Direct Deposit

On-Line Teller Terminals

Automated Teller Machines

Credit Authorization Terminals

The Debit Card and the Credit Card

Pay-by-Phone

Point-of-Sale Terminals and Transactions

Privacy and Social Issues in EFT

EFT Legislation and Regulation

The Future of EFT

Computer Crime Techniques

Case Study 15-1 : Classic Computer Crimes

Computer Criminals

Computers and Law Enforcement

Security

Disaster Recovery

Encryption

Software Protection

Privacy

Conclusion

Summary

Part Five Computers in Society

16 Robotics and Artificial Intelligence

Robotics

The Mechanical Human

A Brief History of Robotics

Productivity Concerns

Industrial Robots: "Steel Collar" Workers

How Robots Work

Robot Vision

An Artificial Sense of Touch

Household Robots

Organized Labor and Robotics

Social Issues

Philosophical Issues

The Turing Test of Intelligence

Expert Systems

Natural Language Processing

Heuristics

The Game of Chess

Lisp: The Programming Language of Artificial Intelligence

Serial Versus Parallel Computers

Summary

17 Computers and Medicine

Computer-Based Scanning Systems

Heart Research

Cancer

Organ Matching

Anesthesiology

Surgery

Intensive Care

Obtaining Medical Histories

Drug Conflict Warnings

Searching Medical Libraries

Artificial Organs and Body Parts

Summary

18 Computers and the Handicapped

Rehabilitation Engineering

Information Amplification

Computers and Blind People

Computers and Deaf People

Computers and Deaf-Blind People

Computers and Nonvocal Disabled People

Computers and the Paralyzed

The Handicapped at Work

Computers and Special Education

Biomedicai Engineering

Summary

19 Computers and Transportation

Computers and Automobiles

Computers and Air Travel

Computers and Trains

Computers and Ships

Conclusion

Summary

Appendix A BASIC Programming

Module 1: Introduction to BASIC

Module 2: Structured Programming in BASIC

Module 3: Single-Subscripted Arrays and Subroutines

Module 4: Advanced Topics

Appendix B Number Systems

Digit Value and Positional Value

The Binary Number System

The Octal Number System

The Hexadecimal Number System

Appendix C The Computing Profession

Computing Careers

Education

Professional Organizations

Professional Certification

Professional Conferences and Trade Shows

Seeking Employment

Glossary

Illustration Credits

Index

About the Author

Harvey M. Deitel

Barbara Deitel

