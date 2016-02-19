Computers and Data Processing
1st Edition
International Edition
Description
Computers and Data Processing provides information pertinent to the advances in the computer field. This book covers a variety of topics, including the computer hardware, computer programs or software, and computer applications systems.
Organized into five parts encompassing 19 chapters, this book begins with an overview of some of the fundamental computing concepts. This text then explores the evolution of modern computing systems from the earliest mechanical calculating devices to microchips. Other chapters consider how computers present their results and explain the storage and retrieval of massive amounts of computer-accessible information from secondary storage devices. This book discusses as well the development installation, evaluation, and control of computer systems. The final chapter discusses the use of computers in the transportation systems and the ways in which they make possible other innovations in transportation.
This book is a valuable resource for computer scientists, systems analysts, computer programmers, mathematicians, and computer specialists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part One Introduction
1 The Information Revolution
Introducing the Computer
The Benefits
The Dangers
Looking to the Future
A Tour of the Text
Summary
2 The Evolution of Computers
Early Computing Devices
The Dawn of the Modern Computer Age
Generations of Computers
Summary
Part Two Hardware
3 The Processor
The Basic Computer Processing Cycle
The Central Processing Unit
The Binary Number System
Data Organization
Machine Language Instructions
The Josephson Junction: The "Computer on Ice"
Consequences of Technology
Biochips (Fleshware?)
Summary
4 Input: Gateway to the Computer
Key-to-Tape and Key-to-Disk Systems
Terminal-Oriented Systems
Touch Sensing
Other Input Devices
Source Data Automation
Summary
5 Output: Getting Results from Computers
Printed Reports
Types of Printers
Terminal-Oriented Systems
Cathode Ray Tube Terminals
Portable Terminals
Other Types of Computer Output
Applications for the Future
Summary
6 Secondary Storage
Magnetic Tape Storage
Disk Storage
Mass Storage Devices
Bubble Memory
Optical Disks
File Organization Methods
Applications for the Future
Summary
History
How Data Communications Systems Work
Asynchronous and Synchronous
Data Transmission Codes
Simplex, Half-Duplex, and Full-Duplex Transmission
Line Speed
Transmission Media
Line Configuration
Data Communications Networks
Multiplexors
Concentrators
Common Carriers
Expectations for the Future
Summary
Part Three Software
8 Structured Programming
What Is a Computer Program?
The Program Development Process
Structured Programming
Programming Psychology
Case Studies in Structured Program Development
Summary
9 Programming Languages
Programming Languages
A Survey of High-Level Languages
Query Languages
A Universal Programming Language
Software Packages
Trends
A Brief Introduction to LOGO
Summary
10 Structured Systems Analysis and Design; Systems Acquisition
Why Develop or Modify Systems?
The Systems Life Cycle
Systems Acquisition
Case Study: Structured Systems Analysis and Design
Summary
11 Database Management Systems, Management Information Systems, Decision Support Systems
Data as a Business Resource
Database Management Systems
Management Information Systems
Decision Support Systems
Summary
12 Operating Systems
Systems Programs
Applications Programs
Operating Systems
Operating Systems Functions
Batch Processing
Multiuser Operating Systems
Multiprogramming
Channels and Interrupts
Double Buffering
Storage Protection
Relocatable Programs
Reentrant Programs
Deadlock
Timesharing
Real-Time Systems
Scheduling
Print Spooling
Virtual Storage
Multiprocessing
Security
User-Friendliness
Firmware
Case Study 12-1: CP/M
Case Study 12-2: UNIX, XENIX, MS-DOS
Conclusion
Summary
Part Four Computers in Business
13 Personal Computing
What Is a Personal Computer?
A Brief History of Personal Computing
Case Study 13-1: The IBM Personal Computer
Case Study 13-2: The Apple Macintosh
Portable Computers
Choosing a Personal Computer
Personal Computer Data Communications
Applications
Personal Computing Software
Education
The Information Providers
Social Impact
Summary
14 Office Automation
Goals of Office Automation Systems
Characteristics of Offices and OA Systems
Word Processing
Electronic Mail
Electronic Calendar
Teleconferencing
Electronic Blackboard
OA Communications: The Computerized Branch Exchange
Computerized Typesetting
Archival Storage
Obstacles to the Growth of Office Automation
Trends in Office Automation
Summary
15 Electronic Funds Transfer Systems, Security, Privacy, and Computer Crime
Direct Deposit
On-Line Teller Terminals
Automated Teller Machines
Credit Authorization Terminals
The Debit Card and the Credit Card
Pay-by-Phone
Point-of-Sale Terminals and Transactions
Privacy and Social Issues in EFT
EFT Legislation and Regulation
The Future of EFT
Computer Crime Techniques
Case Study 15-1 : Classic Computer Crimes
Computer Criminals
Computers and Law Enforcement
Security
Disaster Recovery
Encryption
Software Protection
Privacy
Conclusion
Summary
Part Five Computers in Society
16 Robotics and Artificial Intelligence
Robotics
The Mechanical Human
A Brief History of Robotics
Productivity Concerns
Industrial Robots: "Steel Collar" Workers
How Robots Work
Robot Vision
An Artificial Sense of Touch
Household Robots
Organized Labor and Robotics
Social Issues
Philosophical Issues
The Turing Test of Intelligence
Expert Systems
Natural Language Processing
Heuristics
The Game of Chess
Lisp: The Programming Language of Artificial Intelligence
Serial Versus Parallel Computers
Summary
17 Computers and Medicine
Computer-Based Scanning Systems
Heart Research
Cancer
Organ Matching
Anesthesiology
Surgery
Intensive Care
Obtaining Medical Histories
Drug Conflict Warnings
Searching Medical Libraries
Artificial Organs and Body Parts
Summary
18 Computers and the Handicapped
Rehabilitation Engineering
Information Amplification
Computers and Blind People
Computers and Deaf People
Computers and Deaf-Blind People
Computers and Nonvocal Disabled People
Computers and the Paralyzed
The Handicapped at Work
Computers and Special Education
Biomedicai Engineering
Summary
19 Computers and Transportation
Computers and Automobiles
Computers and Air Travel
Computers and Trains
Computers and Ships
Conclusion
Summary
Appendix A BASIC Programming
Module 1: Introduction to BASIC
Module 2: Structured Programming in BASIC
Module 3: Single-Subscripted Arrays and Subroutines
Module 4: Advanced Topics
Appendix B Number Systems
Digit Value and Positional Value
The Binary Number System
The Octal Number System
The Hexadecimal Number System
Appendix C The Computing Profession
Computing Careers
Education
Professional Organizations
Professional Certification
Professional Conferences and Trade Shows
Seeking Employment
Glossary
Illustration Credits
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 662
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1985
- Published:
- 1st January 1985
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483264707