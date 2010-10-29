Computerized Medical Office Procedures - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781437716085, 9781455707652

Computerized Medical Office Procedures

3rd Edition

Authors: William Larsen
eBook ISBN: 9781455707652
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th October 2010
Page Count: 312
Description

Make a quick transition from classroom practice to real-world employment with a complete understanding of Medisoft Version 16 Practice Management Software. This easy-to-use worktext explains common medical office tasks in a clear, step-by-step format and provides realistic exercises to help you confidently prepare to use computers in the medical office.

Key Features

  • Hands-on practice using Medisoft Version 16 (software sold separately) familiarizes you with the professional practice management software you'll use on the job.

  • An engaging, conversational writing style makes difficult concepts easier to understand.

  • Comprehensive chapter reviews and worktext activities enable you to assess your understanding.

  • Key terms are defined at the beginning and then practiced in a matching exercise at the end of each chapter to help you retain new vocabulary.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction to Computerized Medical Office Procedures

2. Basic Concepts of Coding and Insurance

3. Appointment Scheduling

4. Medical Office Accounting Procedures

5. Collections in the Medical Office

6. E-Health Overview and Additional Medisoft Tools

 

Appendix A. Day-by-DAy

Appendix B. CMS-1500 Step-by-Step Instructions

Appendix C. Patient Data

Appendix D. Medisoft Shortcut Keys

About the Author

William Larsen

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Assistant Program Coordinator, National American University

