Computerized Medical Office Procedures
3rd Edition
Description
Make a quick transition from classroom practice to real-world employment with a complete understanding of Medisoft Version 16 Practice Management Software. This easy-to-use worktext explains common medical office tasks in a clear, step-by-step format and provides realistic exercises to help you confidently prepare to use computers in the medical office.
Key Features
- Hands-on practice using Medisoft Version 16 (software sold separately) familiarizes you with the professional practice management software you'll use on the job.
- An engaging, conversational writing style makes difficult concepts easier to understand.
- Comprehensive chapter reviews and worktext activities enable you to assess your understanding.
- Key terms are defined at the beginning and then practiced in a matching exercise at the end of each chapter to help you retain new vocabulary.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Computerized Medical Office Procedures
2. Basic Concepts of Coding and Insurance
3. Appointment Scheduling
4. Medical Office Accounting Procedures
5. Collections in the Medical Office
6. E-Health Overview and Additional Medisoft Tools
Appendix A. Day-by-DAy
Appendix B. CMS-1500 Step-by-Step Instructions
Appendix C. Patient Data
Appendix D. Medisoft Shortcut Keys
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 29th October 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455707652
About the Author
William Larsen
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Assistant Program Coordinator, National American University