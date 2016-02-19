Computer Vision Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123235503, 9780323151207

Computer Vision Systems

1st Edition

Editors: Allen Hanson
eBook ISBN: 9780323151207
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1978
Page Count: 418
Description

Computer Vision Systems is a collection of papers presented at the Workshop on Computer Vision Systems held at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, Massachusetts, on June 1-3, 1977. Contributors discuss the breadth of problems that must be taken into account in the development of general computer vision systems. Topics covered include the application of system engineering techniques to the design of artificial intelligence systems; representation and segmentation of natural scenes; and pragmatic aspects of machine vision. Psychophysical measures of representation and interpretation are also considered. This monograph is divided into four sections: Issues and Research Strategies, Segmentation, Theory and Psychology, and Systems. The first chapter explores the problem of recovering the intrinsic characteristics of scenes from images, along with its implications for machine and human vision. The discussion then turns to special-purpose low-level vision systems that can be flexibly reconfigured as the need arises; design, development, and implementation of large systems from the human engineering point of view; and representation of visual information. The next section examines hierarchical relaxation for waveform parsing; the topology and semantics of intensity arrays; and visual images as spatial representations in active memory. The use of edge cues to recognize real-world objects is also analyzed. This text will be a useful resource for systems designers, computer engineers, and scientists as well as psychologists.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Acknowledgments

Introduction

Issues and Research Strategies

Recovering Intrinsic Scene Characteristics from Images

The Necessity for a Theory of Specialized Vision

System Engineering Techniques for Artificial Intelligence Systems

On the Representation of Natural Scenes

Vision Research Strategy: Black Magic, Metaphors, Mechanisms, Miniworlds, and Maps

Representing Visual Information

Characterization and Requirements of Computer Vision Systems

Pragmatic Aspects of Machine Vision

Segmentation

Hierarchical Relaxation for Waveform Parsing

Topology and Semantics of Intensity Arrays

Segmentation of Natural Scenes

Regular Hierarchical Image and Processing Structures in Machine Vision

A Parallel Model for Low-Level Vision

Vertical and Horizontal Processes in Low Level Vision

Theory and Psychology

Scene Analysis, Arrangements, and Homomorphisms

Surface Curvature and Applications of the Dual Representation

Visual Images as Spatial Representations in Active Memory

Computing the Next Step: Psychophysical Measures of Representation and Interpretation

Systems

A Partially Ordered World Model and Natural Outdoor Scenes

An Approach to Knowledge-Directed Image Analysis

Reading the Writing on the Wall

Visions: A Computer System for Interpreting Scenes

A Knowledge-Based Computer Vision System

Recognition of Real-World Objects Using Edge Cues

"Recognition Cones," and Some Test Results; The Imminent Arrival of Well-Structured Parallel-Serial Computers; Positions, and Positions on Positions

Theory Formation and Control in a Speech Understanding System with Extrapolations toward Vision

Details

No. of pages:
418
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323151207

About the Editor

Allen Hanson

Ratings and Reviews

