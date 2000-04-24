Computer Vision and Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123797773, 9780080502625

Computer Vision and Applications

1st Edition

A Guide for Students and Practitioners,Concise Edition

Editors: Bernd Jahne
eBook ISBN: 9780080502625
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123797773
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th April 2000
Page Count: 679
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
91.00
77.35
11400.00
9690.00
133.64
113.59
131.00
111.35
98.95
84.11
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
117.00
99.45
125.00
106.25
94.95
80.71
76.00
64.60
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Based on the highly successful 3-volume reference Handbook of Computer Vision and Applications, this concise edition covers in a single volume the entire spectrum of computer vision ranging form the imaging process to high-end algorithms and applications. This book consists of three parts, including an application gallery.

Key Features

  • Bridges the gap between theory and practical applications
  • Covers modern concepts in computer vision as well as modern developments in imaging sensor technology
  • Presents a unique interdisciplinary approach covering different areas of modern science

Readership

Graduate students, researchers, and engineers in the areas of computer vision and robotics.

Table of Contents

Preface. Contributors. B. Jahne, Introduction. Sensors and Imaging. H. Haubecker,Radiation and Illumination. P. Geibler,Imaging Optics. H. Haubecker,Radiometry of Imaging. P. Seitz,Solid-State Image Sensing. R. Godding, Geometric Calibration of Digital Imaging Systems. R. Schwarte, G. Hausler, R.W. Malz, Three-Dimensional Imaging Techniques. Signal Processing and Pattern Recognition. B. Jahne, Representation of Multidimensional Signals. B. Jahne, Neighborhood Operators. H. Haubecker, H. Spies, Motion. P. Geibler, T. Dierig, H.A. Mallot, Three-Dimensional Imaging Algorithms. J. Weickert, Design of Nonlinear Diffusion Filters. C. Schnorr, Variational Adaptive Smoothing and Segmentation. P. Soille, Morphological Operators. J. Hornegger, D. Paulus, H. Niemann,Probabilistic Modeling in Computer Vision. H. Haubecker, H.R. Tizhoosh, Fuzzy Image Processing. A. Meyer-Base, Neural Net Computing for Image Processing. Application Gallery. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
679
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080502625
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123797773

About the Editor

Bernd Jahne

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Heidelberg, Germany

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.