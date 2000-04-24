Computer Vision and Applications
1st Edition
A Guide for Students and Practitioners,Concise Edition
Description
Based on the highly successful 3-volume reference Handbook of Computer Vision and Applications, this concise edition covers in a single volume the entire spectrum of computer vision ranging form the imaging process to high-end algorithms and applications. This book consists of three parts, including an application gallery.
Key Features
- Bridges the gap between theory and practical applications
- Covers modern concepts in computer vision as well as modern developments in imaging sensor technology
- Presents a unique interdisciplinary approach covering different areas of modern science
Readership
Graduate students, researchers, and engineers in the areas of computer vision and robotics.
Table of Contents
Preface. Contributors. B. Jahne, Introduction. Sensors and Imaging. H. Haubecker,Radiation and Illumination. P. Geibler,Imaging Optics. H. Haubecker,Radiometry of Imaging. P. Seitz,Solid-State Image Sensing. R. Godding, Geometric Calibration of Digital Imaging Systems. R. Schwarte, G. Hausler, R.W. Malz, Three-Dimensional Imaging Techniques. Signal Processing and Pattern Recognition. B. Jahne, Representation of Multidimensional Signals. B. Jahne, Neighborhood Operators. H. Haubecker, H. Spies, Motion. P. Geibler, T. Dierig, H.A. Mallot, Three-Dimensional Imaging Algorithms. J. Weickert, Design of Nonlinear Diffusion Filters. C. Schnorr, Variational Adaptive Smoothing and Segmentation. P. Soille, Morphological Operators. J. Hornegger, D. Paulus, H. Niemann,Probabilistic Modeling in Computer Vision. H. Haubecker, H.R. Tizhoosh, Fuzzy Image Processing. A. Meyer-Base, Neural Net Computing for Image Processing. Application Gallery. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 679
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2000
- Published:
- 24th April 2000
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080502625
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123797773
About the Editor
Bernd Jahne
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Heidelberg, Germany