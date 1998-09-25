Computer Technology in Welding - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855734159

Computer Technology in Welding

1st Edition

Eighth International Conference

Authors: Gyoujin Cho
Paperback ISBN: 9781855734159
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 25th September 1998
Page Count: 332
Table of Contents

Thirty-four papers were presented at the following sessions: Sensors/vision – process techniques; Modelling and control; Modelling process and joint properties; Modelling and simulation; Education, training and quality control; Quality control and quality assurance.

Description

While computer systems have traditionally been used in welding engineering for modelling, equipment control, manufacturing support and production monitoring they are now becoming essential tools for information handling, quality control and education and training.

The papers presented at this conference reflect the significant advances that have been made in emerging technologies, expert systems, neural networks and multimedia. The application of the innovative control systems and software presented here will enable companies to maintain a competitive edge by improving information control and product value while at the same time reducing manufacturing and production costs.

The book is of value to both established and prospective users of computers in the welding industry and to all needing to keep in touch with the latest advances in computer technology.

Readership

Established and prospective users of computers in the welding industry and to all needing to keep in touch with the latest advances in computer technology

