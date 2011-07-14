Computer Technology for Textiles and Apparel
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributor contact details
Introduction
Part I: Computer-based technology for textile materials
Chapter 1: Digital technology for yarn structure and appearance analysis
Abstract:
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Measurement of yarn evenness
1.3 Analysis of yarn hairiness
1.4 Measurement of yarn twist
1.5 Recognition of yarn snarl
1.6 Analysis of yarn blend
1.7 Grading of yarn appearance
1.8 Future trends
1.9 Conclusions
1.10 Acknowledgement
Chapter 2: Digital-based technology for fabric structure analysis
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Background and literature review
2.3 The digital system for weave pattern recognition
2.4 Theoretical background for weave pattern analysis
2.5 Methodology for active grid model (AGM) construction and weave pattern extraction
2.6 Conclusions
Chapter 3: Computer vision-based fabric defect analysis and measurement
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Fabric inspection for quality assurance
3.3 Fabric defect detection methods
3.4 Fabric defect classification
3.5 Fabric properties and color measurement using image analysis
3.6 Conclusions and future trends
3.7 Acknowledgments
Part II: Modelling and simulation of textiles and garments
Chapter 4: Key techniques for 3D garment design
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Sketch-based garment design
4.3 Surface flattening for virtual garments
4.4 Online garment-shopping system: problems and solutions
4.5 Challenges and future trends
4.6 Sources of further information
Chapter 5: Modelling and simulation of fibrous yarn materials
Abstract:
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Modelling and simulation of yarns
5.3 Weave modelling
5.4 Geometrical modelling of woven fabrics
5.5 Finite element (FE) modelling of woven fabrics
5.6 Future development of textile modelling
5.7 Acknowledgements
Chapter 6: Digital technology and modeling for fabric structures
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Background on woven fabric structure
6.3 Fabric geometry structure models
6.4 Fabric weave pattern
6.5 Description and classification of regular patterns
6.6 Description and classification of irregular patterns
6.7 Weave pattern and fabric geometry surface appearance
6.8 Experimental pattern analysis
6.9 Methodology
6.10 Results and discussion
6.11 Acknowledgment
Chapter 7: Modeling ballistic impact on textile materials
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Computational aspects
7.3 Numerical modeling of single and multiple layer fabric
7.4 Conclusions
Chapter 8: Modeling and simulation techniques for garments
Abstract:
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Model development
8.3 Computer graphics techniques for garment structure and appearance
8.4 Rendering of garment appearance and model demonstration for garments
8.5 Considerations for real-time applications
8.6 Advanced modeling techniques
8.7 Future developments in simulating garment materials
8.8 Conclusions and sources of further information and advice
Part III: Computer-based technology for apparel
Chapter 9: Human interaction with computers and its use in the textile apparel industry
Abstract:
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Principles of human computer interaction (HCI)
9.3 Methods for improving human interaction with computers for textile purposes
9.4 Future trends
9.5 Conclusions
9.6 Acknowledgment
Chapter 10: 3D body scanning: Generation Y body perception and virtual visualization
Abstract:
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Literature review
10.3 Methodology
10.4 Results and findings
10.5 Conclusions and recommendations
10.6 Limitations
10.7 Future studies
Chapter 11: Computer technology from a textile designerâ€™s perspective
Abstract:
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Role of computer technology in textile design
11.3 Main computer technologies in textile design
11.4 Benefits and limitations of computers for textile design
11.5 Future trends
Chapter 12: Digital printing technology for textiles and apparel
Abstract:
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Review of digital printing technology
12.3 Global developments in digital printing technology
12.4 Colour technology and colour management
12.5 Three stages of computing for digital printing
12.6 Future trends
12.7 Conclusions
12.9 Acknowledgements
Chapter 13: Approaches to teaching computer-aided design (CAD) to fashion and textiles students
Abstract:
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Review of approaches to teaching computer-aided design (CAD)
13.3 Challenges presented by each approach
13.4 Case study
13.5 Areas for improvement in teaching computer-aided design (CAD)
13.6 Conclusions
Chapter 14: Three-dimensional (3D) technologies for apparel and textile design
Abstract:
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Applications of three‐dimensional (3D) human body modeling
14.3 Technologies of human body modeling in three dimensions (3D)
14.4 Development of the body surface
14.5 Animation
14.6 Generic vs individualized body models
14.7 Virtual try-on technologies
14.8 Conclusions
Chapter 15: Integrated digital processes for design and development of apparel
Abstract:
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Conventional design, development and production processes for apparel
15.3 Simultaneous design of textile and garment utilizing digital technology
15.4 Integrated processes in practice
15.5 Role of computer-aided design (CAD) and visualization technologies in integrated textile product design
15.6 The future of integrated digital apparel design and development processes
15.7 Conclusions
15.8 Sources of further information
Index
Description
Computer technology has transformed textiles from their design through to their manufacture and has contributed to significant advances in the textile industry. Computer technology for textiles and apparel provides an overview of these innovative developments for a wide range of applications, covering topics including structure and defect analysis, modelling and simulation, and apparel design.
The book is divided into three parts. Part one provides a review of different computer-based technologies suitable for textile materials, and includes chapters on computer technology for yarn and fabric structure analysis, defect analysis and measurement. Chapters in part two discuss modelling and simulation principles of fibres, yarns, textiles and garments, while part three concludes with a review of computer-based technologies specific to apparel and apparel design, with themes ranging from 3D body scanning to the teaching of computer-aided design to fashion students.
With its distinguished editor and international team of expert contributors, Computer technology for textiles and apparel is an invaluable tool for a wide range of people involved in the textile industry, from designers and manufacturers to fibre scientists and quality inspectors.
Key Features
- Provides an overview of innovative developments in computer technology for a wide range of applications
- Covers structure and defect analysis, modelling and simulation and apparel design
- Themes range from 3D body scanning to the teaching of computer-aided design to fashion students
Readership
People involved in the textile industry, from designers and manufacturers to fiber scientists and quality inspectors.
About the Editors
Jinlian Hu Editor
Jinlian Hu is a Professor at the Institute of Textiles and Clothing, Hong Kong Polytechnic University. A Fellow of the Textile Institute, she was also the recipient of the 2001 Award for Distinguished Achievement from the US Fiber Society. Professor Hu has published over 300 articles and several books on textile materials. She is currently the Editor-in-Chief of the Research Journal of Textiles and Apparel.
Affiliations and Expertise
Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong