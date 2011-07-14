Computer Technology for Textiles and Apparel - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845697297, 9780857093608

Computer Technology for Textiles and Apparel

1st Edition

Editors: Jinlian Hu
eBook ISBN: 9780857093608
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845697297
Paperback ISBN: 9780081017036
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 14th July 2011
Page Count: 392
Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Woodhead Publishing Series in Textiles

Introduction

Part I: Computer-based technology for textile materials

Chapter 1: Digital technology for yarn structure and appearance analysis

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Measurement of yarn evenness

1.3 Analysis of yarn hairiness

1.4 Measurement of yarn twist

1.5 Recognition of yarn snarl

1.6 Analysis of yarn blend

1.7 Grading of yarn appearance

1.8 Future trends

1.9 Conclusions

1.10 Acknowledgement

Chapter 2: Digital-based technology for fabric structure analysis

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Background and literature review

2.3 The digital system for weave pattern recognition

2.4 Theoretical background for weave pattern analysis

2.5 Methodology for active grid model (AGM) construction and weave pattern extraction

2.6 Conclusions

Chapter 3: Computer vision-based fabric defect analysis and measurement

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Fabric inspection for quality assurance

3.3 Fabric defect detection methods

3.4 Fabric defect classification

3.5 Fabric properties and color measurement using image analysis

3.6 Conclusions and future trends

3.7 Acknowledgments

Part II: Modelling and simulation of textiles and garments

Chapter 4: Key techniques for 3D garment design

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Sketch-based garment design

4.3 Surface flattening for virtual garments

4.4 Online garment-shopping system: problems and solutions

4.5 Challenges and future trends

4.6 Sources of further information

Chapter 5: Modelling and simulation of fibrous yarn materials

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Modelling and simulation of yarns

5.3 Weave modelling

5.4 Geometrical modelling of woven fabrics

5.5 Finite element (FE) modelling of woven fabrics

5.6 Future development of textile modelling

5.7 Acknowledgements

Chapter 6: Digital technology and modeling for fabric structures

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Background on woven fabric structure

6.3 Fabric geometry structure models

6.4 Fabric weave pattern

6.5 Description and classification of regular patterns

6.6 Description and classification of irregular patterns

6.7 Weave pattern and fabric geometry surface appearance

6.8 Experimental pattern analysis

6.9 Methodology

6.10 Results and discussion

6.11 Acknowledgment

Chapter 7: Modeling ballistic impact on textile materials

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Computational aspects

7.3 Numerical modeling of single and multiple layer fabric

7.4 Conclusions

Chapter 8: Modeling and simulation techniques for garments

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Model development

8.3 Computer graphics techniques for garment structure and appearance

8.4 Rendering of garment appearance and model demonstration for garments

8.5 Considerations for real-time applications

8.6 Advanced modeling techniques

8.7 Future developments in simulating garment materials

8.8 Conclusions and sources of further information and advice

Part III: Computer-based technology for apparel

Chapter 9: Human interaction with computers and its use in the textile apparel industry

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Principles of human computer interaction (HCI)

9.3 Methods for improving human interaction with computers for textile purposes

9.4 Future trends

9.5 Conclusions

9.6 Acknowledgment

Chapter 10: 3D body scanning: Generation Y body perception and virtual visualization

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Literature review

10.3 Methodology

10.4 Results and findings

10.5 Conclusions and recommendations

10.6 Limitations

10.7 Future studies

Chapter 11: Computer technology from a textile designerâ€™s perspective

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Role of computer technology in textile design

11.3 Main computer technologies in textile design

11.4 Benefits and limitations of computers for textile design

11.5 Future trends

Chapter 12: Digital printing technology for textiles and apparel

Abstract:

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Review of digital printing technology

12.3 Global developments in digital printing technology

12.4 Colour technology and colour management

12.5 Three stages of computing for digital printing

12.6 Future trends

12.7 Conclusions

12.9 Acknowledgements

Chapter 13: Approaches to teaching computer-aided design (CAD) to fashion and textiles students

Abstract:

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Review of approaches to teaching computer-aided design (CAD)

13.3 Challenges presented by each approach

13.4 Case study

13.5 Areas for improvement in teaching computer-aided design (CAD)

13.6 Conclusions

Chapter 14: Three-dimensional (3D) technologies for apparel and textile design

Abstract:

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Applications of three‐dimensional (3D) human body modeling

14.3 Technologies of human body modeling in three dimensions (3D)

14.4 Development of the body surface

14.5 Animation

14.6 Generic vs individualized body models

14.7 Virtual try-on technologies

14.8 Conclusions

Chapter 15: Integrated digital processes for design and development of apparel

Abstract:

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Conventional design, development and production processes for apparel

15.3 Simultaneous design of textile and garment utilizing digital technology

15.4 Integrated processes in practice

15.5 Role of computer-aided design (CAD) and visualization technologies in integrated textile product design

15.6 The future of integrated digital apparel design and development processes

15.7 Conclusions

15.8 Sources of further information

Index

Description

Computer technology has transformed textiles from their design through to their manufacture and has contributed to significant advances in the textile industry. Computer technology for textiles and apparel provides an overview of these innovative developments for a wide range of applications, covering topics including structure and defect analysis, modelling and simulation, and apparel design.

The book is divided into three parts. Part one provides a review of different computer-based technologies suitable for textile materials, and includes chapters on computer technology for yarn and fabric structure analysis, defect analysis and measurement. Chapters in part two discuss modelling and simulation principles of fibres, yarns, textiles and garments, while part three concludes with a review of computer-based technologies specific to apparel and apparel design, with themes ranging from 3D body scanning to the teaching of computer-aided design to fashion students.

With its distinguished editor and international team of expert contributors, Computer technology for textiles and apparel is an invaluable tool for a wide range of people involved in the textile industry, from designers and manufacturers to fibre scientists and quality inspectors.

Key Features

  • Provides an overview of innovative developments in computer technology for a wide range of applications
  • Covers structure and defect analysis, modelling and simulation and apparel design
  • Themes range from 3D body scanning to the teaching of computer-aided design to fashion students

Readership

People involved in the textile industry, from designers and manufacturers to fiber scientists and quality inspectors.

About the Editors

Jinlian Hu Editor

Jinlian Hu is a Professor at the Institute of Textiles and Clothing, Hong Kong Polytechnic University. A Fellow of the Textile Institute, she was also the recipient of the 2001 Award for Distinguished Achievement from the US Fiber Society. Professor Hu has published over 300 articles and several books on textile materials. She is currently the Editor-in-Chief of the Research Journal of Textiles and Apparel.

Affiliations and Expertise

Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong

