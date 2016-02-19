Computer Systems for Human Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080230290, 9781483145709

Computer Systems for Human Systems

1st Edition

Authors: Ada Demb
eBook ISBN: 9781483145709
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 204
Description

Computer Systems for Human Systems focuses on the human dynamics associated with the implementation of centralized computer systems. Based on a study conducted in 1974 and 1975 in the United States, it describes a coherent framework for the management of information systems development. This framework is designed to provide those involved in the development and implementation of computer-based information systems (decision-support systems) with an outline of the analytic resources available to them as they set about their complex task.

Comprised of 11 chapters, this book begins with a review of the research and conventional wisdom from the information systems literature and a list of 32 "myths" or "predictions." Major concepts from organization development theory and research are then outlined, with emphasis on the management of change and internal organizational dynamics. These concepts are then applied to the findings from earlier chapters to systematize the "predictions" and to provide a more general analytic framework for the management of information system development. Subsequent chapters present a case study of a 10-campus college system which decided to centralize all computer facilities in 1972. The study examines progress, the impacts of the system on management activity, and managerial response to the system. The final chapter summarizes the findings from the field study, relates them to the concepts and predictions outlined earlier, and generates a set of recommendations for management action.

This monograph will be of interest to systems designers, information systems managers, and those involved with computer-based systems.

Table of Contents


List of Tables

List of Figures

Preface

Chapter 1 Introduction

The Approach

Information Systems Literature: The Conventional Wisdom

Organization Development Theory

The Field Study

General Implications for Management

Chapter 2 Impacts on Organizations and Management

Managers and Their Context

The Relationship of MIS to Management Functions

Development of Staff and Computer Facilities

Chapter 3 Implementation

The Research: Variables Analyzed

Prescriptive Literature

Examples from Higher Education

Chapter 4 The Great Debate: Centralized vs. Decentralized EDP Systems

Introduction

Hardware

Data Base

Staff

Software

The Debate Issues

Summary of Issues from the Information Systems Literature

Chapter 5 Organizational Change

Introduction

A Model for Planned Change

Complementarity with MIS Research

Chapter 6 Organizational Impacts

Introduction

Individual Actors

Group Actors

Interactions Among Actors

The Content of Interactions

Summary

Chapter 7 The Field Study

The Research Site: A Brief Description

Participation in the Study

Chapter 8 Data Collection

The Interview Process

The Questionnaire

Historical and Other Descriptive Data

Framework for Case Analysis

Chapter 9 Computer Systems Old and New

Chronology

The State of Computing, 1972

Recommendations for the New System

The State of Computer Activities, 1974, Winter

Summary

Chapter 10 Reactions to the Conversion: The Process and the Network

Characteristics of Respondents

Reactions to the Change Process

Reactions to the Centralized Computer Network

Chapter 11 Human Dynamics and Systems Development

Field Study Findings

Recommendations for Management Action

Appendices

Bibliography

Index

No. of pages:
204
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483145709

About the Author

Ada Demb

