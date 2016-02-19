Computer Systems for Human Systems
1st Edition
Description
Computer Systems for Human Systems focuses on the human dynamics associated with the implementation of centralized computer systems. Based on a study conducted in 1974 and 1975 in the United States, it describes a coherent framework for the management of information systems development. This framework is designed to provide those involved in the development and implementation of computer-based information systems (decision-support systems) with an outline of the analytic resources available to them as they set about their complex task.
Comprised of 11 chapters, this book begins with a review of the research and conventional wisdom from the information systems literature and a list of 32 "myths" or "predictions." Major concepts from organization development theory and research are then outlined, with emphasis on the management of change and internal organizational dynamics. These concepts are then applied to the findings from earlier chapters to systematize the "predictions" and to provide a more general analytic framework for the management of information system development. Subsequent chapters present a case study of a 10-campus college system which decided to centralize all computer facilities in 1972. The study examines progress, the impacts of the system on management activity, and managerial response to the system. The final chapter summarizes the findings from the field study, relates them to the concepts and predictions outlined earlier, and generates a set of recommendations for management action.
This monograph will be of interest to systems designers, information systems managers, and those involved with computer-based systems.
Table of Contents
List of Tables
List of Figures
Preface
Chapter 1 Introduction
The Approach
Information Systems Literature: The Conventional Wisdom
Organization Development Theory
The Field Study
General Implications for Management
Chapter 2 Impacts on Organizations and Management
Managers and Their Context
The Relationship of MIS to Management Functions
Development of Staff and Computer Facilities
Chapter 3 Implementation
The Research: Variables Analyzed
Prescriptive Literature
Examples from Higher Education
Chapter 4 The Great Debate: Centralized vs. Decentralized EDP Systems
Introduction
Hardware
Data Base
Staff
Software
The Debate Issues
Summary of Issues from the Information Systems Literature
Chapter 5 Organizational Change
Introduction
A Model for Planned Change
Complementarity with MIS Research
Chapter 6 Organizational Impacts
Introduction
Individual Actors
Group Actors
Interactions Among Actors
The Content of Interactions
Summary
Chapter 7 The Field Study
The Research Site: A Brief Description
Participation in the Study
Chapter 8 Data Collection
The Interview Process
The Questionnaire
Historical and Other Descriptive Data
Framework for Case Analysis
Chapter 9 Computer Systems Old and New
Chronology
The State of Computing, 1972
Recommendations for the New System
The State of Computer Activities, 1974, Winter
Summary
Chapter 10 Reactions to the Conversion: The Process and the Network
Characteristics of Respondents
Reactions to the Change Process
Reactions to the Centralized Computer Network
Chapter 11 Human Dynamics and Systems Development
Field Study Findings
Recommendations for Management Action
Appendices
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 204
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483145709