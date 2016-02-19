Computer Software Structures Integrating AI/KBS Systems in Process Control - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080423609, 9781483297613

Computer Software Structures Integrating AI/KBS Systems in Process Control

1st Edition

Authors: K.-E. Arzen
eBook ISBN: 9781483297613
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 21st December 1994
Table of Contents

Chapter headings and selected papers: Plenary Papers I. Towards integrated process supervision: current status and future directions (V. Venkatasubramanian). Software Integration. Software integration of real-time expert systems (R.K. Chun). Knowledge Representation/Modelling. Controller verification using qualitative reasoning (E. Gazi et al.). Time-dependent system knowledge representation based on dynamic MPLD (Y.-S. Hu, M. Modarres). Poster Session I. A simulation environment for evaluation of knowledge based fault diagnosis systems (A. Znidarsic et al.). Multi-paradigm reasoning for molecular beam epitaxy control (T.V. Cuda et al.). Cancellation controller based on fuzzy relational matrix and comparison with other control algorithms (I. Skrjanc, D. Matko). Other Techniques. Real-time intelligent process control using continuous fuzzy petri nets (R. Tang et al.). Parameterized high-level grafcet for structuring real-time KBS applications (K.-E. Arzen). Plenary Papers II. A perspective on the integrated artificial intelligence/knowledge based systems in the process industries: challenges and opportunities (R.S. Benson). Control. Improvement of mold-level control using fuzzy logic (N. Kiupel et al.). RIP control in knowledge-based systems (D. Drechsel, M. Pandit). Operator Support. Action plans dynamic application in the Alexip knowledge-based system (S. Cauvin). Computerised support in the preparation, implementation and maintenance of operating procedures (J. Teigen, E. Ness). Poster Session II. Application of the expert control in a sugar factory (J. Michal et al.). Real-time supervision of wastewater treatment plants: a distributed AI approach (M. Sanchez et al.). Rule based interpolating control - fuzzy and its alternatives (M. Johansson). Applications. A real-time expert system for process supervision and its application in pulp industry (J. Barklund et al.). Monitoring and Diagnosis. Fuzzy persistence in process protection (H.P. Rosenhof). Qualitative fault detection based on logical programming applied to a variable air volume air handling unit (L. Fornera et al.). Author Index.

Description

The past few years have seen rapid developments in computer technology, giving rise to a range of system control options which can be applied in the process industries. These include; open systems, expert systems, neural networks, fuzzy systems and object-oriented systems, all of which are covered in this key volume, which provides an invaluable summary of the latest international research in this area.

Readership

For engineers in the process industries, academics specializing in the control aspects of process engineering, software engineers and researchers, regulatory bodies and government laboratories.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483297613

About the Authors

K.-E. Arzen Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Automatic control, Lund Institute of Technology, Lund, Sweden

