Computer Simulation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124841406, 9780080502595

Computer Simulation

1st Edition

A Practical Perspective

Authors: Roger McHaney
eBook ISBN: 9780080502595
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124841406
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th September 1991
Page Count: 314
Description

This is a practical perspective on simulation aimed at working scientists and engineers. Amply illustrated, the book provides many examples with computer coding. New topics, such as animation, concept modeling, and logic transfer are covered in detail.

Scientists, engineers, technical managers, software engineers, systems engineers, and programmers.

Simulation Overview. Evolution of Modern Computer Simulation. Simulation in the Real World. Six Symptoms of a Sick Simulation. The Professional Simulation Analyst. Building a Simulation the Right Way. Learning a Simulation Language. Simple Queuing Systems. Advanced Topics. Applying the Process: Parts I and II. Index.

