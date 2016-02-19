Computer Simulation
1st Edition
A Practical Perspective
Authors: Roger McHaney
Description
This is a practical perspective on simulation aimed at working scientists and engineers. Amply illustrated, the book provides many examples with computer coding. New topics, such as animation, concept modeling, and logic transfer are covered in detail.
Readership
Scientists, engineers, technical managers, software engineers, systems engineers, and programmers.
Table of Contents
Simulation Overview. Evolution of Modern Computer Simulation. Simulation in the Real World. Six Symptoms of a Sick Simulation. The Professional Simulation Analyst. Building a Simulation the Right Way. Learning a Simulation Language. Simple Queuing Systems. Advanced Topics. Applying the Process: Parts I and II. Index.
About the Author
