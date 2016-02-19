Computer Simulation in Human Population Studies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127851853, 9781483264554

Computer Simulation in Human Population Studies

1st Edition

Editors: Bennett Dyke Jean Walters MacCluer
eBook ISBN: 9781483264554
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1974
Page Count: 540
Description

Computer Simulation in Human Population Studies contains the proceedings of a conference held at Pennsylvania State University on June 12-14, 1972, under the sponsorship of the Social Science Research Council. The conference provided a forum for discussing the application of computer simulation techniques to human population studies and organized topics around four themes: anthropology and social systems; genetics and adaptive systems; demography; and simulation methodology.

Comprised of 23 chapters, this volume begins with an analysis of two tests of computer microsimulation: the effect of an incest taboo on population viability, and the effect of age differences between spouses on the skewing of their consanguineal relationships. The reader is then introduced to computer simulation of incest prohibition and clan proscription rules in closed, finite population; an empirical perspective on simulation models of human population; and models applicable to geographic variation in humans. Subsequent chapters deal with the role of co-adapted sets in the process of adaptation; simulation of human reproduction; and the mathematics of population simulation models.

This book will be of interest to anthropologists, geneticists, biologists, computer scientists, mathematicians, and social scientists.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

List of Participants

Other Contributors to this Volume

Anthropology and Social Systems

Two Tests of Computer Microsimulation: The Effect of an Incest Tabu on Population Viability, and The Effect of Age Differences Between Spouses on the Skewing of Consanguineal Relationships Between Them

Computer Simulation of Incest Prohibition and Clan Proscription Rules in Closed, Finite Populations

An Empirical Perspective on Simulation Models of Human Population

Estimation of Changing Rates by Simulation

Simulation Over Space

Simulating Information and Innovation Diffusion Processes

Genetics and Adaptive Systems

Models Applicable to Geographic Variation in Man

Recessive Lethals and the Birth Interval

A Brief Discussion of the Role of Co-Adapted Sets in the Process of Adaptation

Simulation of Small Human Populations

Avoidance of Incest: Genetic and Demographic Consequences

A Simulation of the Fate of a Mutant Gene of Neutral Selective Value in a Primitive Population

Demography

Simulating Human Reproduction: How Complicated Should a Model Be?

Research and Experience with Demographic Simulation Models

The Evaluation of Four Alternative Family Planning Programs for Popland, a Less Developed Country

Applications of POPREP, a Modification of POPSIM

The Assessment of Three Methods of Estimating Births Averted

The Time Response in Averted Births

A Migration Model

Simulation Methodology

On Mathematics of Population Simulation Models

Footnotes on Implications of Aggregated Data Used in Population Simulation

Computer Generation of Random Variates

The Use of DYSTAL in Simulation

Special Purpose Simulation Languages for Population Studies

Bibliography

Index

