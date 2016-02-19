Computer Security
2nd Edition
Computer Security, Second Edition aims to present different ideas and practices that promote the prevention of attacks on computer systems and data being compromised. The book is divided into five parts. Part I covers the important elements of computer security and case histories of computer-related crimes. Part II discusses the organizations and models for the protection of information. Part III talks about the physical security involved and access control involved in data protection. Part IV deals with the different measures employed to promote security in the communication between computers. Part V explains systems security, its access control, and integrity. The text is recommended for people involved in the promotion of computer security, especially programmers and IT practitioners, in institutions where computer-processed information is crucial and must be protected.
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Part I The Threat to Computer Security
1 Essentials of Computer Security
Unique EDP Security Problems
EDP Security in a Nutshell
2 A Casebook of Computer Crime
Case Histories
Conclusion
Part II Security Management Considerations
3 Organizing for EDP Security
EDP Security in the Public Sector
EDP Security in the Private Sector
Corporate EDP Security
Duties of the Security Coordinator
Principles of Security Management
4 Protection of Information
Classification—The Government Model
Classification—The Corporate Model
Special Problems with EDP
Marking Classified Matter
Storing Classified Matter
Destroying Classified Matter
Residual Memory in Magnetic Media
Procedural Safeguards for Classified Matter
Conclusion
5 Screening and Management of Personnel
Management Responsibility
Relations with Vendors
Categories of Security Clearance
Security Screening of Employees
Personnel Security Policies
Conclusion
Part III Physical Security
6 Physical Access Control
Basics of Access Control
Automatic Access Control
Key Access Control
Concentric Controlled Perimeters
Outer Perimeter Access
Building Access Control
Control of Access to Restricted Areas
Material Control in Restricted Areas
Computer Room Access Control
7 Physical Security
The Fortress Concept
Outer Perimeter Defense
Building Perimeters
Guarded Areas
Restricted Area Perimeter
Computer Room Security
8 Environmental Security
Electrical Power
Grounding
Interference Suppression
Dust Control
Environmental Controls
9 Disaster Control
Locating the Computer Center
Protecting the Computer Center
Automatic Fire Detection
General Fire-Safety Planning
Disaster Recovery
Part IV Communications Security
10 Line Security
Communications Security Subfields
Definition of Terminal
Security of Communications Cables
Interior Communications Lines
Telephone Instrument Security
Additional Line Security Considerations
Local Area Networks
Space Radio Interception
11 Transmission Security
General Considerations
Operating Procedures
Speech Privacy
Error-Proof Codes
Traffic Analysis
12 Cryptographic Security
Introduction to Cryptology
Overview of Cyphers
How Cyphers Work
How DES Works
Network Communications Security
Weaknesses of DES
Ways to Use DES
Asymmetrical Cyphers
Crypto Procedures
Cryptanalysis
Summary
13 Emission Security
Emission Problems
Probability of Interception
Defense Mechanism
Measuring Electromagnetic Emanation Levels
Additional Defenses
Defense Against Acoustical Emanations
14 Technical Security
Victimization of EDP Centers
Categories of Technical Surveillance
Defenses Against Technical Surveillance
Types of Intrusion Devices
Part V Systems Security
15 Systems Identification
Introduction to Systems Security
Guidelines for a Trusted Computing Base
Personal Identification
Other User Identification Systems
Identifying Specified Assets
System Relationships
Privacy Considerations
16 Isolation in Computer Systems
Defense Strategies
Processing Modes
Temporal Isolation
Spatial Isolation
System Architecture
Cryptographic Isolation
Restriction of Privilege
17 Systems Access Control
Basic Principles of Access
Authentication
Systems Access
Internal Access
Access Privileges
Keeping Hackers Out
System Security Add-On Packages
18 Detection and Surveillance
Threat Monitoring
Trend Analysis
Investigation
Auditing
Compensatory Action
The Human Factor in Computer Crime
19 Systems Integrity
Program Security
Error Control
Privacy in Statistical Data Bases
Protection of Security Functions
20 Record Keeping and Security
Logs
Backup Files
Restart and Recovery
Record Retention
Inventories and Lists
21 Systems Reliability and Security
Hardware
Software
Changes
System Backup
Part VI Threat Evaluation
22 Threat Evaluation
Costs of Countermeasures
Cost of Loss
Types of Loss
Computer-Programmed Threat Evaluation
Survey
Conclusion
Appendix: Sample Log Forms
Glossary
Selected Bibliography
Index
- No. of pages:
- 462
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1987
- Published:
- 4th March 1987
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483103013