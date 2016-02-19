Computer Security, Second Edition aims to present different ideas and practices that promote the prevention of attacks on computer systems and data being compromised. The book is divided into five parts. Part I covers the important elements of computer security and case histories of computer-related crimes. Part II discusses the organizations and models for the protection of information. Part III talks about the physical security involved and access control involved in data protection. Part IV deals with the different measures employed to promote security in the communication between computers. Part V explains systems security, its access control, and integrity. The text is recommended for people involved in the promotion of computer security, especially programmers and IT practitioners, in institutions where computer-processed information is crucial and must be protected.

Table of Contents



Contents

Acknowledgments

Introduction

Part I The Threat to Computer Security

1 Essentials of Computer Security

Unique EDP Security Problems

EDP Security in a Nutshell

2 A Casebook of Computer Crime

Case Histories

Conclusion

Part II Security Management Considerations

3 Organizing for EDP Security

EDP Security in the Public Sector

EDP Security in the Private Sector

Corporate EDP Security

Duties of the Security Coordinator

Principles of Security Management

4 Protection of Information

Classification—The Government Model

Classification—The Corporate Model

Special Problems with EDP

Marking Classified Matter

Storing Classified Matter

Destroying Classified Matter

Residual Memory in Magnetic Media

Procedural Safeguards for Classified Matter

Conclusion

5 Screening and Management of Personnel

Management Responsibility

Relations with Vendors

Categories of Security Clearance

Security Screening of Employees

Personnel Security Policies

Conclusion

Part III Physical Security

6 Physical Access Control

Basics of Access Control

Automatic Access Control

Key Access Control

Concentric Controlled Perimeters

Outer Perimeter Access

Building Access Control

Control of Access to Restricted Areas

Material Control in Restricted Areas

Computer Room Access Control

7 Physical Security

The Fortress Concept

Outer Perimeter Defense

Building Perimeters

Guarded Areas

Restricted Area Perimeter

Computer Room Security

8 Environmental Security

Electrical Power

Grounding

Interference Suppression

Dust Control

Environmental Controls

9 Disaster Control

Locating the Computer Center

Protecting the Computer Center

Automatic Fire Detection

General Fire-Safety Planning

Disaster Recovery

Part IV Communications Security

10 Line Security

Communications Security Subfields

Definition of Terminal

Security of Communications Cables

Interior Communications Lines

Telephone Instrument Security

Additional Line Security Considerations

Local Area Networks

Space Radio Interception

11 Transmission Security

General Considerations

Operating Procedures

Speech Privacy

Error-Proof Codes

Traffic Analysis

12 Cryptographic Security

Introduction to Cryptology

Overview of Cyphers

How Cyphers Work

How DES Works

Network Communications Security

Weaknesses of DES

Ways to Use DES

Asymmetrical Cyphers

Crypto Procedures

Cryptanalysis

Summary

13 Emission Security

Emission Problems

Probability of Interception

Defense Mechanism

Measuring Electromagnetic Emanation Levels

Additional Defenses

Defense Against Acoustical Emanations

14 Technical Security

Victimization of EDP Centers

Categories of Technical Surveillance

Defenses Against Technical Surveillance

Types of Intrusion Devices

Part V Systems Security

15 Systems Identification

Introduction to Systems Security

Guidelines for a Trusted Computing Base

Personal Identification

Other User Identification Systems

Identifying Specified Assets

System Relationships

Privacy Considerations

16 Isolation in Computer Systems

Defense Strategies

Processing Modes

Temporal Isolation

Spatial Isolation

System Architecture

Cryptographic Isolation

Restriction of Privilege

17 Systems Access Control

Basic Principles of Access

Authentication

Systems Access

Internal Access

Access Privileges

Keeping Hackers Out

System Security Add-On Packages

18 Detection and Surveillance

Threat Monitoring

Trend Analysis

Investigation

Auditing

Compensatory Action

The Human Factor in Computer Crime

19 Systems Integrity

Program Security

Error Control

Privacy in Statistical Data Bases

Protection of Security Functions

20 Record Keeping and Security

Logs

Backup Files

Restart and Recovery

Record Retention

Inventories and Lists

21 Systems Reliability and Security

Hardware

Software

Changes

System Backup

Part VI Threat Evaluation

22 Threat Evaluation

Costs of Countermeasures

Cost of Loss

Types of Loss

Computer-Programmed Threat Evaluation

Survey

Conclusion

Appendix: Sample Log Forms

Glossary

Selected Bibliography

Index