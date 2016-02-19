Computer Risk Manager
1st Edition
A Manual for EDP Contingency Planning
Description
Please note this is a Short Discount publication.
A comprehensive guide to EDP contingency planning and disaster recovery.
Thoroughly revised and updated from the last edition [published 1989], this best selling management guide has been re–written to reflect the latest thinking on contingency planning.
The new third edition follows the same step–by–step practical guidance as the last edition – presenting an immediate source of reference for anyone wanting to develop their own contingency plan BEFORE a systems disaster. As well as a useful check for those assessing the security of their present systems.
Who should read it:
★ IT Managers
★ Operations Managers
★ Computer Security Managers
★ MIS Managers
★ Technical Support Managers
★ Computer Manufacturers and Suppliers
★ Computer Auditors
★ General Managers
Table of Contents
The need for contingency planning: the level of management awareness – types of disaster to be considered – an overview of the suggested way forward. A structured approach to contingency planning – outlines the methodology. Risk analysis – theory and practice – examines some of the concepts of risk management – techniques used & how they work in practice. Disaster avoidance – basic principles of problems prevention & their application in an IT environment. Business impact – methods of assessment – the available options for alternative arrangements and the criteria to be used when evaluating them. Contingency plan preparation – how to produce it, how to test it and how to keep it up to date. Damage limitation & crisis management – covers issues which are often overlooked. Eg: salvage, restoration, insurance and dealing with stress. Implementing a contingency planning policy – guidelines to ensure that the contingency planning project is continually supported by senior management. Directory of products and services – full details of disaster recovery facilities available in the UK, rest of Europe, USA and the Asia Pacific region.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 177
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1992
- Published:
- 31st October 1992
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483296784