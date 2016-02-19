Computer Risk Manager

Please note this is a Short Discount publication.

A comprehensive guide to EDP contingency planning and disaster recovery.

Thoroughly revised and updated from the last edition [published 1989], this best selling management guide has been re–written to reflect the latest thinking on contingency planning.

The new third edition follows the same step–by–step practical guidance as the last edition – presenting an immediate source of reference for anyone wanting to develop their own contingency plan BEFORE a systems disaster. As well as a useful check for those assessing the security of their present systems.

Who should read it:

★ IT Managers

★ Operations Managers

★ Computer Security Managers

★ MIS Managers

★ Technical Support Managers

★ Computer Manufacturers and Suppliers

★ Computer Auditors

★ General Managers