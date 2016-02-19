Computer Risk Manager - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781856171724, 9781483296784

Computer Risk Manager

1st Edition

A Manual for EDP Contingency Planning

Authors: K.R. Pursall
eBook ISBN: 9781483296784
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 31st October 1992
Page Count: 177
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
330.00
280.50
200.00
170.00
250.00
212.50
330.00
280.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Please note this is a Short Discount publication.

A comprehensive guide to EDP contingency planning and disaster recovery.

Thoroughly revised and updated from the last edition [published 1989], this best selling management guide has been re–written to reflect the latest thinking on contingency planning.

The new third edition follows the same step–by–step practical guidance as the last edition – presenting an immediate source of reference for anyone wanting to develop their own contingency plan BEFORE a systems disaster. As well as a useful check for those assessing the security of their present systems.

Who should read it:

★ IT Managers

★ Operations Managers

★ Computer Security Managers

★ MIS Managers

★ Technical Support Managers

★ Computer Manufacturers and Suppliers

★ Computer Auditors

★ General Managers

Table of Contents

The need for contingency planning: the level of management awareness – types of disaster to be considered – an overview of the suggested way forward. A structured approach to contingency planning – outlines the methodology. Risk analysis – theory and practice – examines some of the concepts of risk management – techniques used & how they work in practice. Disaster avoidance – basic principles of problems prevention & their application in an IT environment. Business impact – methods of assessment – the available options for alternative arrangements and the criteria to be used when evaluating them. Contingency plan preparation – how to produce it, how to test it and how to keep it up to date. Damage limitation & crisis management – covers issues which are often overlooked. Eg: salvage, restoration, insurance and dealing with stress. Implementing a contingency planning policy – guidelines to ensure that the contingency planning project is continually supported by senior management. Directory of products and services – full details of disaster recovery facilities available in the UK, rest of Europe, USA and the Asia Pacific region.

Details

No. of pages:
177
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9781483296784

About the Author

K.R. Pursall

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.