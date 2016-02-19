Computer Programming
1st Edition
Made Simple
Description
Computer Programming: Made Simple, New Edition focuses on the processes, principles, methodologies, techniques, and approaches involved in computer programming.
The publication first takes a look at the introduction to computer structure, backing store, input, and output devices, and logic and flowcharting. Discussions focus on flowcharting, file organization, sequencing, and security, magnetic disc devices, optical character recognition, keyboard, encoders, optical mark reading, input and output unit, and backing store. The manuscript then ponders on operating systems, data and numbers, introduction to COBOL, and word types and constants.
The text examines arithmetic statements, MULTIPLY and DIVIDE statements, program control, data classes in COBOL, editing, and data transfer. Topics include READ and WRITE statements, types of editing, PICTURE clause, file labeling, BLOCK CONTAINS clause, PERFORM and STOP statements, and MULTIPLY, DIVIDE, and COMPUTE statements. The book also tackles microprocessors, arrays, and subscripts, loops and subroutines, and program control.
The publication is a dependable source of data for computer programmers and researchers interested in computer programming.
Table of Contents
Prefaces
Acknowledgement
Part 1: Introduction to Computer Systems
1 Introduction
2 Computer Structure
Input Unit
Backing Store
Memory Unit
Output Unit
Program
Exercises
3 Input Devices
Punched Cards
Punched Paper Tape
Keyboard
Magnetic Ink Character Recognition
Optical Character Recognition
Optical Mark Reading
Encoders
Exercises
4 Output Devices
Printing
Line Printers
Exercises
5 Backing Store Devices
Backing Store Devices
Magnetic Tape Devices
Magnetic Disc Devices
Hard Discs
Floppy Discs
File Organization
File Sequencing
File Security
Exercises
6 Logic and Flowcharting
Flowcharting
Flowcharting Symbols
Exercises
7 Program Specification Analysis
Program Specifications
Introduction
Input
Output
Throughput
Exercises
8 Operating Systems
The Supervisor
Program Scheduling
Operator Communication
JCL Interpretation
Compilers
Compiler Functions
Operating Systems
Library Maintenance
Sorting
Utilities
Error Recovery
Software
Exercises
9 Data and Numbers
Data Sets and Numbers
Structures
Arrays
Number Systems
The Decimal System
The Binary System
The Octal System
The Hexadecimal System
Number Notations
Exercises
Part 2: COBOL Programming Language
10 Introduction to COBOL
Language Structure
The COBOL Character Set
Punctuation
Program Divisions
Exercises
11 Word Types and Constants
Reserved Words
Keywords
Optional Words
Connectives
Names
Data Names
Condition Names
Procedure Names
Constants
Literal Constants
Figurative Constants
General Format Notation
Exercises
12 The COBOL Coding Form
Sequence Numbers
Continuation of Lines
Area A and B
Blank Lines
Exercises
13 Arithmetic Statements
ROUNDED Option
GIVING Option
SIZE ERROR Option
The ADD Statement
The SUBTRACT Statement
Exercises
14 Multiply and Divide
The MULTIPLY Statement
The DIVIDE Statement
The COMPUTE Statement
Arithmetic Expressions
Exercises
15 Program Flow
Procedure Name
The GO TO Statement
The ALTER Statement
Exercises
16 Program Control
The PERFORM Statement
Embedded PERFORM Statement
The EXIT Statement
The STOP Statement
Exercises
17 The Data Di vision
Data Division—Organization
Organization of External Data
Description of External Data
The DATA DIVISION
Data Division Entries
Level Numbers
Special Level Numbers
Exercises
18 File Descriptions—1
BLOCK CONTAINS Clause
RECORD CONTAINS Clause
Recording Mode
Fixed-Length Recording Mode
Variable-Length Recording Mode
Undefined-Length Recording Mode
Spanned-Length Recording Mode
RECORDING MODE Clause
F Mode
V Mode
Other Modes
Exercises
19 File Descriptions—2
File Labelling
Generation Numbers
LABEL RECORDS Clause
VALUE OF Clause
DATA RECORDS Clause
Data-Record Descriptions
The FD in Use
Exercises
20 Data Classes in COBOL
Alphabetic Class
Numeric Class
Alphanumeric Class
Data Description
General Rules
Data-Name Clause
Exercises
21 Data Description—1
PICTURE Clause
Symbols Used in the PICTURE Clause
Other Combinations of PICTURE Characters
Symbol Repetition
The PICTURE Clause in Use
The USAGE Clause
Exercises
22 Data Description—2
Further Data-Description Entry Clauses
The OCCURS Clause
Subscripting
Redefinition
The REDEFINES Clause
Exercises
23 Data Values
Data-Item Content
The VALUE IS Clause
BLANK WHEN ZERO Clause
Exercises
24 Editing
Types of Editing
Editing in Use
Exercises
25 The Data Division in Use
File Section Entries
Working-Storage Section Entries
Notes on Data Division Entries
Exercises
26 The Procedure Division
Organization
Statement Types
Conditional Statements
Imperative Statements
Compiler-Directing Statements
Exercises
27 Conditions
Class Condition
Sign Condition
Relation Condition
Condition Names
Compound Conditions
Exercises
28 The IF Statement
Nested IF Statements
Exercises
29 Data Manipulation—1
The MOVE Statement
Alphanumeric to Alphanumeric
Numeric to Numeric
Numeric to Alphanumeric
Alphanumeric to Numeric
Exercises
30 Data Manipulation—2
The EXAMINE Statement
UNTIL FIRST Option
ALL Option
LEADING Option
TALLY
REPLACING Option
The TRANSFORM Statement
Exercises
31 Preparing Data Files
The OPEN Statement
The CLOSE Statement
Exercises
32 Data Transfer
The READ Statement
INTO Option
The WRITE Statement
Print Files
Printing by Channel
Exercises
33 Communication with the Computer Operator
The DISPLAY Statement
The ACCEPT Statement
Exercises
34 File Processing
File Matching
Exercises
35 Processing Print Files
Printing on Plain Stationery
Printing on Pre-Printed Stationery
Stationery Line-up
36 Qualification
CORRESPONDING Option
Exercises
37 Table Handling
PERFORM VARYING Option
Exercises
38 Table Searching
Keys in Serial Order
Table Optimization
Exercises
39 Subroutines
Parameters
The ENTRY Statement
The CALL Statement
Exercises
40 Program Termination
Program Controls
Exercises
41 Documentation Aids
The COPY Statement
Mixed Programming Languages
Exercises
42 The Sort Feature
Sorting
Using the SORT Statement
Exercises
43 Program Testing Facilities
The TRACE Statement
The EXHIBIT Statement
The DEBUG Statement
Exercises
44 Eject and Skip
The EJECT Statement
The SKIP Statement
Exercises
45 The Identification Division
Required Entries
Optional Entries
Exercise
46 The Environment Division—1
The Environment Division
The Configuration Section
Special Names
Exercise
47 The Environment Division—2
Input-Output Section
The FILE-CONTROL Paragraph
The I-O-CONTROL Paragraph
Exercises
Revision Questions Sets 1-4
Part 3: FORTRAN Programming Language
48 Introduction
Time-Sharing Computer Systems
FORTRAN Coding
49 Constants and Variables
Constants
Integer Constant
Real Constant
Double-Precision Constant
Complex Constant
Alpha or Literal Constant
File-Name Constant
Logical Constant
Variables
Initial Value (Time-Sharing)
Initial Value (Non- Time-Sharing)
Exercises
50 The Assignment Statement
Arithmetic Expressions
The Assignment Statement in Use
Exercises
51 Program Control Statements
The GO TO Statement
The Computed GO TO Statement
The Assigned GO TO Statement
Exercises
52 Program Decisions and Loops
Additional Program-Control Statements
Relational Expressions
The DO Statement
Exercises
53 Arrays
Variable Subscripting
The DATA Statement
Exercises
54 Input and Output Statements
The INPUT Statement
The PRINT Statement
Formatting
Exercises
55 Backing Store Handling
File Layout
Outputting Data
Inputting Data
Arrays and Files
Exercises
56 Subroutines
Passing Parameters
Arrays in Subroutines
Exercises
57 Functions
Built-In Functions
Functions in Use
User-Defined Functions
Exercises
Revision Questions. Set 5
Part 4: BASIC Programming Language
58 Introduction
Instruction Format
BASIC Statements
59 Constants and Variables
Data
Numbers
Texts
Variables
Numeric Variables
String Variables
Exercises
60 The LET Statement
Expressions
Order of Evaluation
Strings
Functions
Exercises
61 Further Functions
More Intrinsic Functions
Exercises
62 Inputting Data
DATA and READ Statements
The INPUT Statement
Exercises
63 The PRINT Statement
The TAB Feature
PRINT USING
Blank Lines
Exercises
64 Program Control
The GO TO Statement
The IF THEN Statement
Extensions to the IF THEN Statement
The ON ... GO TO Statement
Exercises
65 Loops and Subroutines
The FOR and NEXT Statements
The GOSUB Statement
Exercises
66 Arrays and Subscripts
Arrays
Subscripts
Exercises
Revision Questions. Set 6
Part 5: The Microprocessor Explained
67 The Home Computer
Random Access Memory—RAM
Read Only Memory—ROM
Programmable Read Only Memory—PROM
Erasable PROM—EPROM
68 The Home Computer I/O System
Input
Output
Backing Storage
Other Input I Output
69 The Bus System
Revision Questions. Set 7
Appendix One: Glossary of Terms Used
Appendix Two: COBOL—List of Reserved Words
Appendix Three: Answers to Exercises
Exercises: Part One
Exercises: Part Two
Revision Questions: Sets 1-4
Exercises: Part Three
Revision Questions: Set 5
Exercises: Part Four
Revision Questions: Set 6
Revision Questions: Set 7
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 406
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Made Simple 1985
- Published:
- 30th June 1986
- Imprint:
- Made Simple
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483183220