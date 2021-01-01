Computer Organization and Design RISC-V Edition

Modern computer technology requires professionals of every computing specialty to understand both hardware and software. The interaction between hardware and software at a variety of levels offers a framework for understanding the concepts that are the basis for current computers. Computer Organization and Design, the leading, award-winning textbook from Patterson and Hennessy, used by more than 40,000 students per year, continues to present the most comprehensive and readable introduction to this core computer science topic. This version of Computer Organization and Design features the RISC-V open source instruction set architecture, the first open source architecture designed to be used in modern computing environments such as cloud computing, mobile devices, and other embedded systems.

An online Companion Web site provides advanced content for further study, appendices, glossary, references, links to software tools such as RISC-V simulators, a link to a test case module, and recommended reading.