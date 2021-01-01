Computer Organization and Design RISC-V Edition
2nd Edition
The Hardware Software Interface
Table of Contents
1. Computer Abstractions and Technology
2. Instructions: Language of the Computer
3. Arithmetic for Computers
4. The RISC-V Processor
5. Large and Fast: Exploiting Memory Hierarchy
6. Parallel Processors from Client to Cloud
Appendix
A. The Basics of Logic Design
B. Graphics and Computing GPUs
C. Mapping Control to Hardware
D. A Survey of RISC Architectures
Description
Modern computer technology requires professionals of every computing specialty to understand both hardware and software. The interaction between hardware and software at a variety of levels offers a framework for understanding the concepts that are the basis for current computers. Computer Organization and Design, the leading, award-winning textbook from Patterson and Hennessy, used by more than 40,000 students per year, continues to present the most comprehensive and readable introduction to this core computer science topic. This version of Computer Organization and Design features the RISC-V open source instruction set architecture, the first open source architecture designed to be used in modern computing environments such as cloud computing, mobile devices, and other embedded systems.
An online Companion Web site provides advanced content for further study, appendices, glossary, references, links to software tools such as RISC-V simulators, a link to a test case module, and recommended reading.
Key Features
- As with all versions of COD, this edition covers parallelism in depth with examples and content highlighting parallel hardware and software topics
- The focus of the new edition has changed from 64-bit address and ISA to 32-bit address and ISA for RISC-V because the 32-bit RISC-V ISA is simpler to explain, and 32-bit address computers are still best for applications like embedded computing and IoT
- Includes new sections in each chapter on Domain Specific Architectures (DSA)
- Includes updates of all the real-world examples in the book
Readership
Undergraduate electrical engineering, computer engineering or computer science students taking a computer organization/computer architecture or computer design course (~115,000 students/year, in 4-year colleges tracked by NavStem)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 696
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2022
- Published:
- 1st January 2021
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128203316
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
David Patterson
David Patterson is the Pardee Professor of Computer Science, Emeritus at the University of California at Berkeley, which he joined after graduating from UCLA in 1977.His teaching has been honored by the Distinguished Teaching Award from the University of California, the Karlstrom Award from ACM, and the Mulligan Education Medal and Undergraduate Teaching Award from IEEE. Prof. Patterson received the IEEE Technical Achievement Award and the ACM Eckert-Mauchly Award for contributions to RISC, and he shared the IEEE Johnson Information Storage Award for contributions to RAID. He also shared the IEEE John von Neumann Medal and the C & C Prize with John Hennessy. Like his co-author, Prof. Patterson is a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, the Computer History Museum, ACM, and IEEE, and he was elected to the National Academy of Engineering, the National Academy of Sciences, and the Silicon Valley Engineering Hall of Fame. He served on the Information Technology Advisory Committee to the U.S. President, as chair of the CS division in the Berkeley EECS department, as chair of the Computing Research Association, and as President of ACM. This record led to Distinguished Service Awards from ACM, CRA, and SIGARCH.
Affiliations and Expertise
Pardee Professor of Computer Science, Emeritus, University of California at Berkeley, USA
John Hennessy
ACM named John L. Hennessy a recipient of the 2017 ACM A.M. Turing Award for pioneering a systematic, quantitative approach to the design and evaluation of computer architectures with enduring impact on the microprocessor industry. John L. Hennessy is a Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at Stanford University, where he has been a member of the faculty since 1977 and was, from 2000 to 2016, its tenth President. Prof. Hennessy is a Fellow of the IEEE and ACM; a member of the National Academy of Engineering, the National Academy of Science, and the American Philosophical Society; and a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. Among his many awards are the 2001 Eckert-Mauchly Award for his contributions to RISC technology, the 2001 Seymour Cray Computer Engineering Award, and the 2000 John von Neumann Award, which he shared with David Patterson. He has also received seven honorary doctorates.
Affiliations and Expertise
Departments of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, Stanford University, USA
