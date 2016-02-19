Computer Numerical Control of Machine Tools - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750601191, 9781483294612

Computer Numerical Control of Machine Tools

2nd Edition

Authors: G E THYER
eBook ISBN: 9781483294612
Paperback ISBN: 9780750601191
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 20th May 1991
Page Count: 256
This is a comprehensive textbook catering for BTEC students at NIII and Higher National levels, advanced City and Guilds courses, and the early years of degree courses. It is also ideal for use in industrial retraining and post-experience programmes.

Principles; Control; Construction; Modes of operation; Output transducers; Principles of operation; Structure of part programs; Writing part programs; Setting up; Part programming for milling and drilling work; Part programming for lathe work; Computer aided part programming; Appendices; Index.

G E THYER

'This is a fine publication covering most areas of CNC and CAE work for the GNVQ course.' Calvin Williams, Gorseinon College, Swansea

