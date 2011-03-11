Computer Networks
5th Edition
A Systems Approach
Table of Contents
In Praise of Computer Networks
Recommended Reading List
Dedication
Foreword
Foreword to the First Edition
Preface
1. Foundation
1.1 Applications
1.2 Requirements
1.3 Network Architecture
1.4 Implementing Network Software
1.5 Performance
Summary
Further Reading
2. Getting Connected
2.1 Perspectives on Connecting
2.2 Encoding (NRZ, NRZI, MANCHESTER, 4B/5B)
2.3 Framing
2.4 Error Detection
2.5 Reliable Transmission
2.6 Ethernet and Multiple Access Networks (802.3)
2.7 Wireless
Summary
Further Reading
3. Internetworking
3.1 Switching and Bridging
3.2 Basic Internetworking (IP)
3.3 Routing
3.4 Implementation and Performance
3.5 Summary
Further Reading
4. Advanced Internetworking
4.1 The Global Internet
4.2 Multicast
4.3 Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS)
4.4 Routing among Mobile Devices
4.5 Summary
Further Reading
5. End-to-End Protocols
5.1 Simple Demultiplexer (UDP)
5.2 Reliable Byte Stream (TCP)
5.3 Remote Procedure Call
5.4 Transport for Real-Time Applications (RTP)
Summary
Further Reading
6. Congestion Control and Resource Allocation
6.1 Issues in Resource Allocation
6.2 Queuing Disciplines
6.3 TCP Congestion Control
6.4 Congestion-Avoidance Mechanisms
6.5 Quality of Service
6.6 Summary
Further Reading
7. End-to-End Data
7.1 Presentation Formatting
7.2 Multimedia Data
7.3 Summary
Further Reading
8. Network Security
8.1 Cryptographic Building Blocks
8.2 Key Predistribution
8.3 Authentication Protocols
8.4 Example Systems
8.5 Firewalls
Summary
Further Reading
9. Applications
9.1 Traditional Applications
9.2 Multimedia Applications
9.3 Infrastructure Services
9.4 Overlay Networks
9.5 Summary
Further Reading
Solutions to Select Exercises
Chapter 1
Chapter 2
Chapter 3
Chapter 4
Chapter 5
Chapter 6
Chapter 7
Glossary
Bibliography
Index
Description
Computer Networks: A Systems Approach, Fifth Edition, explores the key principles of computer networking, with examples drawn from the real world of network and protocol design. Using the Internet as the primary example, this best-selling and classic textbook explains various protocols and networking technologies. The systems-oriented approach encourages students to think about how individual network components fit into a larger, complex system of interactions.
This book has a completely updated content with expanded coverage of the topics of utmost importance to networking professionals and students, including P2P, wireless, network security, and network applications such as e-mail and the Web, IP telephony and video streaming, and peer-to-peer file sharing. There is now increased focus on application layer issues where innovative and exciting research and design is currently the center of attention. Other topics include network design and architecture; the ways users can connect to a network; the concepts of switching, routing, and internetworking; end-to-end protocols; congestion control and resource allocation; and end-to-end data.
Each chapter includes a problem statement, which introduces issues to be examined; shaded sidebars that elaborate on a topic or introduce a related advanced topic; What’s Next? discussions that deal with emerging issues in research, the commercial world, or society; and exercises.
This book is written for graduate or upper-division undergraduate classes in computer networking. It will also be useful for industry professionals retraining for network-related assignments, as well as for network practitioners seeking to understand the workings of network protocols and the big picture of networking.
About the Authors
Larry Peterson Author
Larry L. Peterson is the Robert E. Kahn Professor of Computer Science at Princeton University, as well as Vice President and Chief Scientist at Verivue, Inc. He serves as Director of the PlanetLab Consortium, which focuses on the design of scalable network services and next-generation network architectures. He is a Fellow of the ACM and the IEEE, recipient of the IEEE Kobayashi Computers and Communications Award, and a member of the National Academy of Engineering. Professor Peterson recently served as Editor-in-Chief of the ACM Transactions on Computer Systems, he has been on the Editorial Board for the IEEE/ACM Transactions on Networking and the IEEE Journal on Select Areas in Communication, and he has served as program chair for SOSP, NSDI, and HotNets. Peterson is a member of the National Academy of Engineering, a Fellow of the ACM and the IEEE, and the 2010 recipient of the IEEE Kobayahi Computer and Communication Award. He received his Ph.D. degree from Purdue University in 1985.
Affiliations and Expertise
Robert E. Kahn Professor of Computer Science, Princeton University Vice President and Chief Scientist, Verivue, Inc
Bruce Davie Author
Bruce Davie is a visiting lecturer at MIT, and Chief Service Provider Architect at Nicira Networks. Formerly a Fellow at Cisco Systems, for many years he led the team of architects responsible for Multiprotocol Label Switching and IP Quality of Service. He is also an active participant in the Internet Engineering Task Force and he is curently SIGCOMM Chair. Prior to joining Cisco he was director of internetworking research and chief scientist at Bell Communications Research. Bruce holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science from Edinburgh University. He was named an ACM Fellow in 2009. His research interests include routing, network virtualization, transport protocols, and software-defined networks.
Affiliations and Expertise
Cisco Systems, Boxborough, MA, USA