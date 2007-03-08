Computer Networks

Foreword Foreword to the First Edition Preface

Chapter 1: Foundation Problem: Building a Network 1.1 Applications 1.2 Requirements 1.2.1 Connectivity 1.2.2 Cost-Effective Resource Sharing 1.2.3 Support for Common Services 1.3 Network Architecture 1.3.1 Layering and Protocols 1.3.2 OSI Architecture 1.3.3 Internet Architecture 1.4 Implementing Network Software 1.4.1 Application Programming Interface (Sockets) 1.4.2 Example Application 1.4.3 Protocol Implementation Issues 1.5 Performance 1.5.1 Bandwidth and Latency 1.5.2 Delay × Bandwidth Product 1.5.3 High-Speed Networks 1.5.4 Application Performance Needs 1.6 Summary Open Issue: Ubiquitous Networking Further Reading Exercises

Chapter 2: Direct Link Networks Problem: Physically Connecting Hosts 2.1 Hardware Building Blocks 2.1.1 Nodes 2.1.2 Links 2.2 Encoding (NRZ, NRZI, Manchester, 4B/5B) 2.3 Framing 2.3.1 Byte-Oriented Protocols (PPP) 2.3.2 Bit-Oriented Protocols (HDLC) 2.3.3 Clock-Based Framing (SONET) 2.4 Error Detection 2.4.1 Two-Dimensional Parity 2.4.2 Internet Checksum Algorithm 2.4.3 Cyclic Redundancy Check 2.5 Reliable Transmission 2.5.1 Stop-and-Wait 2.5.2 Sliding Window 2.5.3 Concurrent Logical Channels 2.6 Ethernet (802.3) 2.6.1 Physical Properties 2.6.2 Access Protocol 2.6.3 Experience with Ethernet 2.7 Rings (802.5, FDDI, RPR) 2.7.1 Token Ring Media Access Control 2.7.2 Token Ring Maintenance 2.7.3 FDDI 2.7.4 Resilient Packet Ring (802.17) 2.8 Wireless 2.8.1 Bluetooth/802.15.1 2.8.2 802.11/Wi-Fi 2.8.3 802.16/WiMAX 2.8.4 Cell Phone Technologies 2.9 Summary Open Issue: Sensor Networks Further Reading Exercises

Chapter 3: Packet Switching Problem: Not All Networks Are Directly Connected 3.1 Switching and Forwarding 3.1.1 Datagrams 3.1.2 Virtual Circuit Switching 3.1.3 Source Routing 3.2 Bridges and LAN Switches 3.2.1 Learning Bridges 3.2.2 Spanning Tree Algorithm 3.2.3 Broadcast and Multicast 3.2.4 Limitations of Bridges 3.3 Cell Switching (ATM) 3.3.1 Cells 3.3.2 Segmentation and Reassembly 3.3.3 Virtual Paths 3.3.4 Physical Layers for ATM 3.4 Implementation and Performance 3.4.1 Ports 3.4.2 Fabrics 3.5 Summary Open Issue: The Future of Switching Further Reading Exercises

Chapter 4: Internetworking Problem: There Is More Than One Network 4.1 Simple Internetworking (IP) 4.1.1 What Is an Internetwork? 4.1.2 Service Model 4.1.3 Global Addresses 4.1.4 Datagram Forwarding in IP 4.1.5 Address Translation (ARP) 4.1.6 Host Configuration (DHCP) 4.1.7 Error Reporting (ICMP) 4.1.8 Virtual Networks and Tunnels 4.2 Routing 4.2.1 Network as a Graph 4.2.2 Distance Vector (RIP) 4.2.3 Link State (OSPF) 4.2.4 Metrics 4.2.5 Routing for Mobile Hosts 4.2.6 Router Implementation 4.3 Global Internet 4.3.1 Subnetting 4.3.2 Classless Routing (CIDR) 4.3.3 Interdomain Routing (BGP) 4.3.4 Routing Areas 4.3.5 IP Version 6 (IPv6) 4.4 Multicast 4.4.1 Multicast Addresses 4.4.2 Multicast Routing (DVMRP, PIM, MSDP) 4.5 Multiprotocol Label Switching 4.5.1 Destination-Based Forwarding 4.5.2 Explicit Routing 4.5.3 Virtual Private Networks and Tunnels 4.6 Summary Open Issue: Deployment of IPv6 Further Reading Exercises

Chapter 5: End-to-End Protocols Problem: Getting Processes to Communicate 5.1 Simple Demultiplexer (UDP) 5.2 Reliable Byte Stream (TCP) 5.2.1 End-to-End Issues 5.2.2 Segment Format 5.2.3 Connection Establishment and Termination 5.2.4 Sliding Window Revisited 5.2.5 Triggering Transmission 5.2.6 Adaptive Retransmission 5.2.7 Record Boundaries 5.2.8 TCP Extensions 5.2.9 Alternative Design Choices 5.3 Remote Procedure Call 5.3.1 RPC Fundamentals 5.3.2 RPC Implementations (SunRPC, DCE) 5.4 Transport for Real-Time Applications (RTP) 5.4.1 Requirements 5.4.2 RTP Details 5.4.3 Control Protocol 5.5 Performance 5.6 Summary Open Issue: Application-Specific Protocols Further Reading Exercises

Chapter 6: Congestion Control and Resource Allocation Problem: Allocating Resources 6.1 Issues in Resource Allocation 6.1.1 Network Model 6.1.2 Taxonomy 6.1.3 Evaluation Criteria 6.2 Queuing Disciplines 6.2.1 FIFO 6.2.2 Fair Queuing 6.3 TCP Congestion Control 6.3.1 Additive Increase/Multiplicative Decrease 6.3.2 Slow Start 6.3.3 Fast Retransmit and Fast Recovery 6.4 Congestion-Avoidance Mechanisms 6.4.1 DECbit 6.4.2 Random Early Detection (RED) 6.4.3 Source-Based Congestion Avoidance 6.5 Quality of Service 6.5.1 Application Requirements 6.5.2 Integrated Services (RSVP) 6.5.3 Differentiated Services (EF, AF) 6.5.4 Equation-Based Congestion Control 6.6 Summary Open Issue: Inside versus Outside the Network Further Reading Exercises

Chapter 7: End-to-End Data Problem: What Do We Do with the Data? 7.1 Presentation Formatting 7.1.1 Taxonomy 7.1.2 Examples (XDR, ASN.1, NDR) 7.1.3 Markup Languages (XML) 7.2 Data Compression 7.2.1 Lossless Compression Algorithms 7.2.2 Image Compression (JPEG) 7.2.3 Video Compression (MPEG) 7.2.4 Transmitting MPEG over a Network 7.2.5 Audio Compression (MP3) 7.3 Summary Open Issue: Computer Networks Meet Consumer Electronics Further Reading Exercises

Chapter 8: Network Security Problem: Security Attacks 8.1 Cryptographic Tools 8.1.1 Principles of Ciphers 8.1.2 Symmetric-Key Ciphers 8.1.3 Public-Key Ciphers 8.1.4 Authenticators 8.2 Key Predistribution 8.2.1 Predistribution of Public Keys 8.2.2 Predistribution of Symmetric Keys 8.3 Authentication Protocols 8.3.1 Originality and Timeliness Techniques 8.3.2 Public-Key Authentication Protocols 8.3.3 Symmetric-Key Authentication Protocols 8.3.4 Diffie-Hellman Key Agreement 8.4 Secure Systems 8.4.1 Pretty Good Privacy (PGP) 8.4.2 Secure Shell (SSH) 8.4.3 Transport Layer Security (TLS, SSL, HTTPS) 8.4.4 IP Security (IPsec) 8.4.5 Wireless Security (802.11i) 8.5 Firewalls 8.5.1 Strengths and Weaknesses of Firewalls 8.6 Summary Open Issue: Denial-of-Service Attacks Further Reading Exercises

Chapter 9: Applications Problem: Applications Need Their Own Protocols 9.1 Traditional Applications 9.1.1 Electronic Mail (SMTP, MIME, IMAP) 9.1.2 World Wide Web (HTTP) 9.1.3 Name Service (DNS) 9.1.4 Network Management (SNMP) 9.2 Web Services 9.2.1 Custom Application Protocols (WSDL, SOAP) 9.2.2 A Generic Application Protocol (REST) 9.3 Multimedia Applications 9.3.1 Session Control and Call Control (SDP, SIP, H.323) 9.3.2 Resource Allocation for Multimedia Applications 9.4 Overlay Networks 9.4.1 Routing Overlays 9.4.2 Peer-to-Peer Networks (Gnutella, BitTorrent) 9.4.3 Content Distribution Networks 9.5 Summary Open Issue: New Network Architecture Further Reading Exercises Solutions to Select Exercises Glossary Bibliography