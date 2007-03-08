Computer Networks
4th Edition
A Systems Approach
Table of Contents
Foreword Foreword to the First Edition Preface
Chapter 1: Foundation Problem: Building a Network 1.1 Applications 1.2 Requirements 1.2.1 Connectivity 1.2.2 Cost-Effective Resource Sharing 1.2.3 Support for Common Services 1.3 Network Architecture 1.3.1 Layering and Protocols 1.3.2 OSI Architecture 1.3.3 Internet Architecture 1.4 Implementing Network Software 1.4.1 Application Programming Interface (Sockets) 1.4.2 Example Application 1.4.3 Protocol Implementation Issues 1.5 Performance 1.5.1 Bandwidth and Latency 1.5.2 Delay × Bandwidth Product 1.5.3 High-Speed Networks 1.5.4 Application Performance Needs 1.6 Summary Open Issue: Ubiquitous Networking Further Reading Exercises
Chapter 2: Direct Link Networks Problem: Physically Connecting Hosts 2.1 Hardware Building Blocks 2.1.1 Nodes 2.1.2 Links 2.2 Encoding (NRZ, NRZI, Manchester, 4B/5B) 2.3 Framing 2.3.1 Byte-Oriented Protocols (PPP) 2.3.2 Bit-Oriented Protocols (HDLC) 2.3.3 Clock-Based Framing (SONET) 2.4 Error Detection 2.4.1 Two-Dimensional Parity 2.4.2 Internet Checksum Algorithm 2.4.3 Cyclic Redundancy Check 2.5 Reliable Transmission 2.5.1 Stop-and-Wait 2.5.2 Sliding Window 2.5.3 Concurrent Logical Channels 2.6 Ethernet (802.3) 2.6.1 Physical Properties 2.6.2 Access Protocol 2.6.3 Experience with Ethernet 2.7 Rings (802.5, FDDI, RPR) 2.7.1 Token Ring Media Access Control 2.7.2 Token Ring Maintenance 2.7.3 FDDI 2.7.4 Resilient Packet Ring (802.17) 2.8 Wireless 2.8.1 Bluetooth/802.15.1 2.8.2 802.11/Wi-Fi 2.8.3 802.16/WiMAX 2.8.4 Cell Phone Technologies 2.9 Summary Open Issue: Sensor Networks Further Reading Exercises
Chapter 3: Packet Switching Problem: Not All Networks Are Directly Connected 3.1 Switching and Forwarding 3.1.1 Datagrams 3.1.2 Virtual Circuit Switching 3.1.3 Source Routing 3.2 Bridges and LAN Switches 3.2.1 Learning Bridges 3.2.2 Spanning Tree Algorithm 3.2.3 Broadcast and Multicast 3.2.4 Limitations of Bridges 3.3 Cell Switching (ATM) 3.3.1 Cells 3.3.2 Segmentation and Reassembly 3.3.3 Virtual Paths 3.3.4 Physical Layers for ATM 3.4 Implementation and Performance 3.4.1 Ports 3.4.2 Fabrics 3.5 Summary Open Issue: The Future of Switching Further Reading Exercises
Chapter 4: Internetworking Problem: There Is More Than One Network 4.1 Simple Internetworking (IP) 4.1.1 What Is an Internetwork? 4.1.2 Service Model 4.1.3 Global Addresses 4.1.4 Datagram Forwarding in IP 4.1.5 Address Translation (ARP) 4.1.6 Host Configuration (DHCP) 4.1.7 Error Reporting (ICMP) 4.1.8 Virtual Networks and Tunnels 4.2 Routing 4.2.1 Network as a Graph 4.2.2 Distance Vector (RIP) 4.2.3 Link State (OSPF) 4.2.4 Metrics 4.2.5 Routing for Mobile Hosts 4.2.6 Router Implementation 4.3 Global Internet 4.3.1 Subnetting 4.3.2 Classless Routing (CIDR) 4.3.3 Interdomain Routing (BGP) 4.3.4 Routing Areas 4.3.5 IP Version 6 (IPv6) 4.4 Multicast 4.4.1 Multicast Addresses 4.4.2 Multicast Routing (DVMRP, PIM, MSDP) 4.5 Multiprotocol Label Switching 4.5.1 Destination-Based Forwarding 4.5.2 Explicit Routing 4.5.3 Virtual Private Networks and Tunnels 4.6 Summary Open Issue: Deployment of IPv6 Further Reading Exercises
Chapter 5: End-to-End Protocols Problem: Getting Processes to Communicate 5.1 Simple Demultiplexer (UDP) 5.2 Reliable Byte Stream (TCP) 5.2.1 End-to-End Issues 5.2.2 Segment Format 5.2.3 Connection Establishment and Termination 5.2.4 Sliding Window Revisited 5.2.5 Triggering Transmission 5.2.6 Adaptive Retransmission 5.2.7 Record Boundaries 5.2.8 TCP Extensions 5.2.9 Alternative Design Choices 5.3 Remote Procedure Call 5.3.1 RPC Fundamentals 5.3.2 RPC Implementations (SunRPC, DCE) 5.4 Transport for Real-Time Applications (RTP) 5.4.1 Requirements 5.4.2 RTP Details 5.4.3 Control Protocol 5.5 Performance 5.6 Summary Open Issue: Application-Specific Protocols Further Reading Exercises
Chapter 6: Congestion Control and Resource Allocation Problem: Allocating Resources 6.1 Issues in Resource Allocation 6.1.1 Network Model 6.1.2 Taxonomy 6.1.3 Evaluation Criteria 6.2 Queuing Disciplines 6.2.1 FIFO 6.2.2 Fair Queuing 6.3 TCP Congestion Control 6.3.1 Additive Increase/Multiplicative Decrease 6.3.2 Slow Start 6.3.3 Fast Retransmit and Fast Recovery 6.4 Congestion-Avoidance Mechanisms 6.4.1 DECbit 6.4.2 Random Early Detection (RED) 6.4.3 Source-Based Congestion Avoidance 6.5 Quality of Service 6.5.1 Application Requirements 6.5.2 Integrated Services (RSVP) 6.5.3 Differentiated Services (EF, AF) 6.5.4 Equation-Based Congestion Control 6.6 Summary Open Issue: Inside versus Outside the Network Further Reading Exercises
Chapter 7: End-to-End Data Problem: What Do We Do with the Data? 7.1 Presentation Formatting 7.1.1 Taxonomy 7.1.2 Examples (XDR, ASN.1, NDR) 7.1.3 Markup Languages (XML) 7.2 Data Compression 7.2.1 Lossless Compression Algorithms 7.2.2 Image Compression (JPEG) 7.2.3 Video Compression (MPEG) 7.2.4 Transmitting MPEG over a Network 7.2.5 Audio Compression (MP3) 7.3 Summary Open Issue: Computer Networks Meet Consumer Electronics Further Reading Exercises
Chapter 8: Network Security Problem: Security Attacks 8.1 Cryptographic Tools 8.1.1 Principles of Ciphers 8.1.2 Symmetric-Key Ciphers 8.1.3 Public-Key Ciphers 8.1.4 Authenticators 8.2 Key Predistribution 8.2.1 Predistribution of Public Keys 8.2.2 Predistribution of Symmetric Keys 8.3 Authentication Protocols 8.3.1 Originality and Timeliness Techniques 8.3.2 Public-Key Authentication Protocols 8.3.3 Symmetric-Key Authentication Protocols 8.3.4 Diffie-Hellman Key Agreement 8.4 Secure Systems 8.4.1 Pretty Good Privacy (PGP) 8.4.2 Secure Shell (SSH) 8.4.3 Transport Layer Security (TLS, SSL, HTTPS) 8.4.4 IP Security (IPsec) 8.4.5 Wireless Security (802.11i) 8.5 Firewalls 8.5.1 Strengths and Weaknesses of Firewalls 8.6 Summary Open Issue: Denial-of-Service Attacks Further Reading Exercises
Chapter 9: Applications Problem: Applications Need Their Own Protocols 9.1 Traditional Applications 9.1.1 Electronic Mail (SMTP, MIME, IMAP) 9.1.2 World Wide Web (HTTP) 9.1.3 Name Service (DNS) 9.1.4 Network Management (SNMP) 9.2 Web Services 9.2.1 Custom Application Protocols (WSDL, SOAP) 9.2.2 A Generic Application Protocol (REST) 9.3 Multimedia Applications 9.3.1 Session Control and Call Control (SDP, SIP, H.323) 9.3.2 Resource Allocation for Multimedia Applications 9.4 Overlay Networks 9.4.1 Routing Overlays 9.4.2 Peer-to-Peer Networks (Gnutella, BitTorrent) 9.4.3 Content Distribution Networks 9.5 Summary Open Issue: New Network Architecture Further Reading Exercises Solutions to Select Exercises Glossary Bibliography
Description
Computer Networks, Fourth Edition, continues to provide an enduring, practical understanding of networks and their building blocks through rich, example-based instruction. This expanded and completely updated edition covers the why of network design, focusing not just the specifications comprising today's systems but how key technologies and protocols actually work in the real world to solve specific problems. It is the only introductory computer networking book written by authors who have had first-hand experience with many of the protocols discussed in the text, who have actually designed some of them as well, and who are still actively designing the computer networks today.
The book makes less use of computer code to explain protocols than earlier editions. Moreover, this new edition shifts the focus somewhat higher in the protocol stack where there is generally more innovative and exciting work going on at the application and session layers than at the link and physical layers. Other new features are: increased accessibility by clearly separating the advanced material from more fundamental via special headings and boxed features; the material is structured in such a way as to make it easier to teach top-down. Furthermore, the book outstrips the competitors in offering a more robust ancillary package for student and instructor support. The text is complemented with figures as well as links to networking resources on the Web and links to author-created materials on author-maintained Web site.
Computer Networks, Fourth Edition, will be an invaluable resource for networking professionals and upper level undergraduate and graduate students in CS, EE, and CSE programs.
Key Features
- Completely updated with new sidebar discussions that cover the deployment status of protocols described in the book.
- Addition of sizeable number of new exercises and solutions.
Readership
Networking professionals and upper level undergraduate and graduate students in CS, EE, and CSE programs. The size of the audience in each of these market segments is approximately equal.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 848
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2007
- Published:
- 8th March 2007
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080476674
About the Authors
Larry Peterson Author
Larry L. Peterson is the Robert E. Kahn Professor of Computer Science at Princeton University, as well as Vice President and Chief Scientist at Verivue, Inc. He serves as Director of the PlanetLab Consortium, which focuses on the design of scalable network services and next-generation network architectures. He is a Fellow of the ACM and the IEEE, recipient of the IEEE Kobayashi Computers and Communications Award, and a member of the National Academy of Engineering. Professor Peterson recently served as Editor-in-Chief of the ACM Transactions on Computer Systems, he has been on the Editorial Board for the IEEE/ACM Transactions on Networking and the IEEE Journal on Select Areas in Communication, and he has served as program chair for SOSP, NSDI, and HotNets. Peterson is a member of the National Academy of Engineering, a Fellow of the ACM and the IEEE, and the 2010 recipient of the IEEE Kobayahi Computer and Communication Award. He received his Ph.D. degree from Purdue University in 1985.
Bruce Davie Author
Bruce Davie is a visiting lecturer at MIT, and Chief Service Provider Architect at Nicira Networks. Formerly a Fellow at Cisco Systems, for many years he led the team of architects responsible for Multiprotocol Label Switching and IP Quality of Service. He is also an active participant in the Internet Engineering Task Force and he is curently SIGCOMM Chair. Prior to joining Cisco he was director of internetworking research and chief scientist at Bell Communications Research. Bruce holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science from Edinburgh University. He was named an ACM Fellow in 2009. His research interests include routing, network virtualization, transport protocols, and software-defined networks.
