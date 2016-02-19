Computer Methods in Operations Research
1st Edition
Description
Computer Methods in Operations Research focuses on the computational methods used in operations research. Topics covered range from list processing to sorting and searching, networks, and critical path methods. Resource-constrained scheduling methods and linear programming methods are also discussed, along with the branch and bound concept.
Comprised of 11 chapters, this book begins with a review of some of the basic principles that make a software development effort successful, emphasizing the need to keep things simple and understandable. The reader is then introduced to the basic principles of list processing, searching, and sorting; the concept of networks and several matrix- and list-oriented methods for representing networks in the computer; and the critical path method. Subsequent chapters deal with more complex programs and algorithms to handle scheduling of activities under precedence and resource restrictions; the resource-constrained scheduling problem, formulated both in an exact (using integer programming) and in a heuristic manner; the design of algorithms for the solution of large linear programming problems; and the application of list processing concepts to the development of branch and bound algorithms for solution of combinatorial optimization problems. The book also considers the design of random number generators and discrete event simulation programming before concluding with a description of two programming languages, GPSS and WIDES, for use in simulation modeling.
This monograph will be of value to students and practitioners of operations research and industrial engineering.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter I Considerations in Program Design Evaluation
A. Introduction
B. Program Development Process
C. Program Organization
D. Programming Details
E. The User Interface
F. Program Evaluation
G. Test Problems
Bibliography
Chapter II List Processing
A. Basic Concepts
Β. Fundamental Operations
C. An Implementation
Problems
Bibliography
Chapter III Sorting and Searching
A. Sorting
B. List Searches
C. Tree Searches
Problems
Bibliography
Chapter IV Networks—Fundamental Concepts
A. Uses of Networks
B. Representation of Networks
C. Traversing a Directed Network
D. Generation of Random Networks
Problems
Bibliography
Chapter V Critical Path Methods
A. Project Networks
B. The CPM Algorithm
C. Systems Design Considerations
D. Selection of Time Units
E. CPM for Day-to-Day Control
Problems
Bibliography
Chapter VI Resource Constrained Scheduling Methods
A. The Problem
B. An Integer Programming Approach
C. A Heuristic Approach
D. An Evaluation of Different Heuristic Urgency Factors
E. A Resource Allocation/Manpower Leveling System
Problems
Bibliography
Chapter VII Linear Programming Methods
Α. The Linear Programming Problem
Β. Mathematical Programming Systems
C. The Simplex Method
D. Elements of the Revised Simplex Method
Ε. The Revised Simplex Method
F. Computational Considerations
Problems
Bibliography
Chapter VIII Branch and Bound Methodology
A. The Branch and Bound Concept
B. An Illustration
C. Design Considerations
D. A Recursive Branch and Bound Method for Zero-One Programming
E. Branch and Bound with Continuous Variables
F. An Evaluation
Problems
Bibliography
Chapter IX Random Number Generators
A. The Multiplicative Congruenual Random Number Generator
B. Testing Uniform Random Number Generators
C. Exponentially Distributed Variates
D. Erlang Distributed Variates
E. Normally Distributed Variates
F. Chi-Square Distributed Variates
G. Poisson Distributed Variates
Problems
Bibliography
Chapter X Discrete Event Simulation Programming
A. Introduction
Β. Elements of a Discrete Event Simulation Model
C. The Advantage of Computer Simulation Languages
D. A Basic Simulation Facility
Problems
Bibliography
Chapter IX Two Simulation Languages
A. Simulation Modeling with GPSS
B. Simulation Modeling with WIDES
C. Programming with WIDES
Problems
Bibliography
Index
