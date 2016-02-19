Computer Methods in Operations Research focuses on the computational methods used in operations research. Topics covered range from list processing to sorting and searching, networks, and critical path methods. Resource-constrained scheduling methods and linear programming methods are also discussed, along with the branch and bound concept.

Comprised of 11 chapters, this book begins with a review of some of the basic principles that make a software development effort successful, emphasizing the need to keep things simple and understandable. The reader is then introduced to the basic principles of list processing, searching, and sorting; the concept of networks and several matrix- and list-oriented methods for representing networks in the computer; and the critical path method. Subsequent chapters deal with more complex programs and algorithms to handle scheduling of activities under precedence and resource restrictions; the resource-constrained scheduling problem, formulated both in an exact (using integer programming) and in a heuristic manner; the design of algorithms for the solution of large linear programming problems; and the application of list processing concepts to the development of branch and bound algorithms for solution of combinatorial optimization problems. The book also considers the design of random number generators and discrete event simulation programming before concluding with a description of two programming languages, GPSS and WIDES, for use in simulation modeling.

This monograph will be of value to students and practitioners of operations research and industrial engineering.