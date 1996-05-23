Computer Methods for Macromolecular Sequence Analysis, Volume 266

@from:Praise for the Volume @qu:"The individual sections of the book are nicely balanced and provide detailed background information as well as outlines of the application and use of many of the programs... Coverage of protein structural predictions is excellent and the individual algorithms are explained in sufficient detail... Large-scale sequence similarity comparisons, detection of distant homologies, and pattern recognition are covered. This section of the book should be particularly useful to new researchers in this area and serve as a reference to those actively involved in the field... The coverage [of the third section] is outstanding and should serve as a useful reference to individuals interested in multiple alignments and phylogenetic tress. The breadth of topics covered by this volume of Methods in Enzymology is outstanding and the book should become very popular among a variety of biological investigators." @source:--MARK A. BATZER, Louisiana State University Medical Center @from:Praise for the Series @qu:"The Methods in Enzymology series represents the gold-standard." @source:--NEUROSCIENCE @qu:"Incomparably useful." @source:--ANALYTICAL BIOCHEMISTRY @qu:"It is a true 'methods' series, including almost every detail from basic theory to sources of equipment and reagents, with timely documentation provided on each page." @source:--BIO/TECHNOLOGY @qu:"The series has been following the growing, changing and creation of new areas of science. It should be on the shelves of all libraries in the world as a whole collection." @source:--CHEMISTRY IN INDUSTRY @qu:"The appearance of another volume in that excellent series, Methods in Enzymology, is always a cause for appreciation for those who wish to successfully carry out a particular technique or prepare an enzyme or metabolic intermediate without the tiresome prospect of searching through unfamiliar literature and perhaps selecting an unproven method which is not easily reproduced." @source:--AMERICAN SOCIETY OF MICROBIOLOGY NEWS @qu:"If we had some way to find the work most often consulted in the laboratory, it could well be the multi-volume series Methods in Enzymology...a great work." @source:--ENZYMOLOGIA @qu:"A series that has established itself as a definitive reference for biochemists." @source:--JOURNAL OF CHROMATOGRAPHY