Computer-Mediated Communication Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124049802, 9781483277301

Computer-Mediated Communication Systems

1st Edition

Status and Evaluation

Authors: Elaine B. Kerr Starr Roxanne Hiltz
Editors: Peter R. Monge
eBook ISBN: 9781483277301
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1982
Page Count: 224
Description

Computer-Mediated Communication Systems: Status and Evaluation synthesizes current knowledge about computerized conferencing systems, electronic mail, and office information-communication systems. It should be of interest both to students and researchers studying this new form of electronic communication and to organizations that are planning the installation of electronic mail or other computer-mediated communication systems and that need to be aware of the information gleaned from the studies presented here. The book is organized into four main sections, focusing on the following issues: (1) What are the important considerations in designing software or choosing a system from the many available options and capabilities? (2) What factors determine whether such systems are likely to be accepted or rejected? (3) What are the likely impacts of such systems upon the individuals, groups, and organizations which use them? It is not the economic costs and benefits, but the social problems and ""payoffs"" in the form of enhanced performance and organizational efficiency that should be the main considerations in deciding whether or not to use a computer-mediated communication system. (4) Given the conditional nature of many of the possible impacts, no system should be implemented without formal evaluation and feedback from users to guide the implementation. The major kinds of evaluational strategies that have been successfully employed are described in this book.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

1. Introduction

Introduction

Overview of the Medium

Methodology: How the Data Were Gathered

Descriptions of the Systems and Groups Studied

The Context of Computer-Mediated Communication Systems

2. System Design

Introduction

System Software Factors

General Interface Characteristics

Other Factors: Interactive Systems Design

Factors Specific to Computer-Mediated Communication Systems

Summary and Conclusions

Addendum: Groupware: The Process and Impacts of Design Choices

3. Acceptance and Usage of Computer-Mediated Communication Systems

The Conceptualization and Measurement of Acceptance

Findings of Previous Studies

The Predictive Power of Individual Characteristics

Group Factors in Determining Acceptance

Other Determinants

Summary

4. Impacts of Computer-Mediated Communications upon Individuals and Groups

Introduction

Toward a Definition of Impacts

Procedure

Cognitive Impacts on Individuals

Affective Impacts on Individuals

Behavioral Impacts on Individuals

Group Impacts

Cognitive Impacts on Groups

Affective Impacts on Groups

Behavioral Impacts on Groups

Societal Impacts

Conclusions

5. Appropriate Research Methodology

Introduction

Goals of Evaluation

Stakeholders

Data Collection and Analysis Methods

New Methodological Tools

Conclusions

6. Summary and Conclusions

Summary

Reflections on the Delphi Process

Conclusions

Appendix: Background Information on the Systems and Studies

References

Author Index

Subject Index

About the Author

Elaine B. Kerr

Starr Roxanne Hiltz

About the Editor

Peter R. Monge

