Computer-Mediated Communication Systems
1st Edition
Status and Evaluation
Description
Computer-Mediated Communication Systems: Status and Evaluation synthesizes current knowledge about computerized conferencing systems, electronic mail, and office information-communication systems. It should be of interest both to students and researchers studying this new form of electronic communication and to organizations that are planning the installation of electronic mail or other computer-mediated communication systems and that need to be aware of the information gleaned from the studies presented here. The book is organized into four main sections, focusing on the following issues: (1) What are the important considerations in designing software or choosing a system from the many available options and capabilities? (2) What factors determine whether such systems are likely to be accepted or rejected? (3) What are the likely impacts of such systems upon the individuals, groups, and organizations which use them? It is not the economic costs and benefits, but the social problems and ""payoffs"" in the form of enhanced performance and organizational efficiency that should be the main considerations in deciding whether or not to use a computer-mediated communication system. (4) Given the conditional nature of many of the possible impacts, no system should be implemented without formal evaluation and feedback from users to guide the implementation. The major kinds of evaluational strategies that have been successfully employed are described in this book.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
1. Introduction
Introduction
Overview of the Medium
Methodology: How the Data Were Gathered
Descriptions of the Systems and Groups Studied
The Context of Computer-Mediated Communication Systems
2. System Design
Introduction
System Software Factors
General Interface Characteristics
Other Factors: Interactive Systems Design
Factors Specific to Computer-Mediated Communication Systems
Summary and Conclusions
Addendum: Groupware: The Process and Impacts of Design Choices
3. Acceptance and Usage of Computer-Mediated Communication Systems
The Conceptualization and Measurement of Acceptance
Findings of Previous Studies
The Predictive Power of Individual Characteristics
Group Factors in Determining Acceptance
Other Determinants
Summary
4. Impacts of Computer-Mediated Communications upon Individuals and Groups
Introduction
Toward a Definition of Impacts
Procedure
Cognitive Impacts on Individuals
Affective Impacts on Individuals
Behavioral Impacts on Individuals
Group Impacts
Cognitive Impacts on Groups
Affective Impacts on Groups
Behavioral Impacts on Groups
Societal Impacts
Conclusions
5. Appropriate Research Methodology
Introduction
Goals of Evaluation
Stakeholders
Data Collection and Analysis Methods
New Methodological Tools
Conclusions
6. Summary and Conclusions
Summary
Reflections on the Delphi Process
Conclusions
Appendix: Background Information on the Systems and Studies
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th December 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483277301