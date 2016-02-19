Computer Integrated Manufacturing: From Fundamentals to Implementation is based on a course in computer integrated manufacturing (CIM) which is part of the Production Engineering Tripos for postgraduate-level students at Cambridge University. The book is intended to provide a thorough coverage of a difficult subject, and to communicate principles as well as something of current practice. This should give a firm basis of knowledge in CIM, and develop an understanding that will be valid for many years in changing business and manufacturing environments. The book covers CIM and manufacturing systems at a technical level, from description of the conventional ""islands of computerization"" to the components of CIM architecture. The business objectives of CIM are described, from analysis of the business environment to cost justification and implementation of CIM systems. CIM is seen as a business tool and not as an end in itself. Each individual and company needs to adapt the tools described in this book to best effect. Study of this book should enable postgraduate students and professional engineers to deal confidently with the subject and use CIM techniques profitably.

Table of Contents



Preface

Acknowledgments

Contributors

The Business Approach

1 Why CIM is Important

What is CIM?

The Multiplier Effect

The CIM Environment

CIM is Difficult

CIM is Pragmatic

CIM is Competition

Structure of the Book

Reading the Book

2 Business Perspectives for CIM

From Business Objectives to CIM Solutions

What is Manufacturing?

Objectives of a Manufacturing Business

Identifying Business Opportunities and Problems

The Business Characteristics of CIM Systems

Quantifying the Benefits

Justifying the Investment

Finding the Right People

Quality

Implementation

Further Reading

3 Analysis of Manufacturing Systems

Classification of Production Systems

Linking Manufacturing Strategy and Systems

Analysis of Manufacturing Operations

Further Reading

Islands of Computerization in Manufacturing

4 Computer System Fundamentals

Trends in Information Technology

Basic Computer Hardware

Peripherals

Telecommunications

Software

The Information Systems Department

Further Reading

5 Information Flow in Manufacturing

Introduction

The Model

Product Structure Information

Master Production Schedule Planning

Material Planning

Capacity Planning

Order Release

Shop Floor Data Collection

Summary

Further Reading

6 Simulation

Understanding Simulation

Managing Simulation

Further Reading

It Will be Different with CIM

7 Components of a CIM Architecture

What is a CIM Architecture?

Why Have a CIM Architecture?

International Standards and OSI

Local Area Networks (LANs)

Workstations

Software Integration

Decision Support Systems

Conclusions

Further Reading

8 Product and Process Design for CIM

Introduction

The Design Process

Use of CAD Systems

Analysis Packages within CAD

Design for Economic Manufacture

Group Technology and Coding Systems

Robotic Assembly

Process Innovation

Further Reading

9 Planning and Control in a CIM Environment

System Evolution

Material Control within CIM

Capacity Planning within CIM

The Factory Autopilot

Further Reading

10 Today's Automation and Intelligent Machines

Programming and Control

Group Technology

Factory Layout

Machines for Flexible Automation

Controllers

Sensors

Intelligent Machines

Conclusion

Further Reading

11 Customer/Supplier Communication

Customer/Supplier Networks

In-House Publishing

Distribution Management

Implementation and the Future

12 Planning, Implementing and Managing CIM

The Need for Company-Wide Planning and Implementation

The Implementation Phase

The Need to Manage the Impact on People and Organization

Stages of CIM Development

Potential Pitfalls

13 Continuing Education and the Future of CIM

Continuing Education in CIM

In-Company Education

The Future of CIM

Summary

Tutorials

Index

