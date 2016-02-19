Computer Integrated Manufacturing
1st Edition
From Fundamentals to Implementation
Description
Computer Integrated Manufacturing: From Fundamentals to Implementation is based on a course in computer integrated manufacturing (CIM) which is part of the Production Engineering Tripos for postgraduate-level students at Cambridge University. The book is intended to provide a thorough coverage of a difficult subject, and to communicate principles as well as something of current practice. This should give a firm basis of knowledge in CIM, and develop an understanding that will be valid for many years in changing business and manufacturing environments. The book covers CIM and manufacturing systems at a technical level, from description of the conventional ""islands of computerization"" to the components of CIM architecture. The business objectives of CIM are described, from analysis of the business environment to cost justification and implementation of CIM systems. CIM is seen as a business tool and not as an end in itself. Each individual and company needs to adapt the tools described in this book to best effect. Study of this book should enable postgraduate students and professional engineers to deal confidently with the subject and use CIM techniques profitably.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Contributors
The Business Approach
1 Why CIM is Important
What is CIM?
The Multiplier Effect
The CIM Environment
CIM is Difficult
CIM is Pragmatic
CIM is Competition
Structure of the Book
Reading the Book
2 Business Perspectives for CIM
From Business Objectives to CIM Solutions
What is Manufacturing?
Objectives of a Manufacturing Business
Identifying Business Opportunities and Problems
The Business Characteristics of CIM Systems
Quantifying the Benefits
Justifying the Investment
Finding the Right People
Quality
Implementation
Further Reading
3 Analysis of Manufacturing Systems
Classification of Production Systems
Linking Manufacturing Strategy and Systems
Analysis of Manufacturing Operations
Further Reading
Islands of Computerization in Manufacturing
4 Computer System Fundamentals
Trends in Information Technology
Basic Computer Hardware
Peripherals
Telecommunications
Software
The Information Systems Department
Further Reading
5 Information Flow in Manufacturing
Introduction
The Model
Product Structure Information
Master Production Schedule Planning
Material Planning
Capacity Planning
Order Release
Shop Floor Data Collection
Summary
Further Reading
6 Simulation
Understanding Simulation
Managing Simulation
Further Reading
It Will be Different with CIM
7 Components of a CIM Architecture
What is a CIM Architecture?
Why Have a CIM Architecture?
International Standards and OSI
Local Area Networks (LANs)
Workstations
Software Integration
Decision Support Systems
Conclusions
Further Reading
8 Product and Process Design for CIM
Introduction
The Design Process
Use of CAD Systems
Analysis Packages within CAD
Design for Economic Manufacture
Group Technology and Coding Systems
Robotic Assembly
Process Innovation
Further Reading
9 Planning and Control in a CIM Environment
System Evolution
Material Control within CIM
Capacity Planning within CIM
The Factory Autopilot
Further Reading
10 Today's Automation and Intelligent Machines
Programming and Control
Group Technology
Factory Layout
Machines for Flexible Automation
Controllers
Sensors
Intelligent Machines
Conclusion
Further Reading
11 Customer/Supplier Communication
Customer/Supplier Networks
In-House Publishing
Distribution Management
Implementation and the Future
12 Planning, Implementing and Managing CIM
The Need for Company-Wide Planning and Implementation
The Implementation Phase
The Need to Manage the Impact on People and Organization
Stages of CIM Development
Potential Pitfalls
13 Continuing Education and the Future of CIM
Continuing Education in CIM
In-Company Education
The Future of CIM
Summary
Tutorials
Index
