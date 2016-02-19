Computer Hardware Description Languages and their Applications

Keynote: Some Issues in HDL-based Behaviour Modelling (R. Piloty, - Germany). Sessions: Verification 1 (C.D. Kloos, - Spain, Chair.): From a HDL Description to Formal Proof Systems: Principles and Mechanization (L. Pierre - France), Specification and Verification of Hardware Systems Using the Temporal Logic Language TRIO (A. Coen-Porisini, A. Morzenti, D. Sciuto, - Italy), A Methodology for Proving Correctness of Parameterized Hardware Modules in HOL (C.M. Angelo, L. Claesen, H. De Man, - Belgium). Simulation 1 (P. Bakowski, - France, Chair.): An Exercise in VHDL Timing Back-Annotation (G. Jennings - Sweden), Behavioral Level Modeling of Gate Level Loading Effects (Z. Navabi - USA), Putting Different Simulation Models Together - The Simulation Configuration Language VHDL/S (A. Oczko, C. Oczko - Germany). Verification 2 (E. Clarke - USA, Chair.): Abstraction Mechanisms for Hardware Verification: Formalisation in a Process Algebra (A. Bailey - UK), Verification of Synchronous Sequential Circuits Obtained from Algorithmic Specifications (F. Corella, R. Camposano, R. Bergamaschi, M. Payer - USA), A Method for Symbolic Verification of Synchronous Circuits (T. Filkorn - Germany). Design Environments 1 (F. Wagner - Brazil, Chair.): Operation/Event Graphs: A Design Representation for Timing Behavior (T. Amon, G. Borriello, C. Séquin - USA), A New Timed Petri Net Model for Hardware Representation (G. Buonanno, S. Morasca, M. Pezzè, K. Portman, D. Sciuto - Italy), An Object-Oriented Framework Supporting the Full High-Level Synthesis Trajectory (D. Lanneer, et al.- Belgium). Synthesis (R. Camposano - USA, Chair.):VHDL Extensions Needed for Synthesis and Design (D. Agnew - Canada), Hierarchical Action Refinement: A Methodology for Compiling Asynchronous Circuits from a Concurrent HDL (V. Akella, G. Gopalakrishnan - USA), EDISYN: A Language-Based Editor for High-Level Synthesis (C. Chang, G.M. Brown, M.E. Leeser - USA). Design Environment 2 (F. Rammig - Germany, Chair.): A Constraint-Driven Approach to Configuration Binding in an Object-Oriented VHDL CAD System (N.D. Dutt, J.H. Cho, T. Hadley - USA). Test (D. Agnew - Canada, Chair.): VHDL Semantics for Behavioral Test Generation (C.H. Cho, J.R. Armstrong - USA), Using a VHDL Description to Generate Hardware Test (P. Wodey, C. Robach - France), Functional Tests for Hardware Derived from VHDL Description (H. Hümmer, H. Veit, H. Töpfer - Germany). Invited Papers: Declarative Languages - Still a Long Way to Go (R. Boute - The Netherlands), Experience in Designing Formally Verifiable HDL's (H. Eveking - Germany). Short Papers: (M.J. Chung - USA, Chair.): High Level Specification and Synthesis of Sequential Logic Modules (P. Hou, R.M. Owens, M.J. Irwin - USA), Fully Generic Description of Hardware in VHDL (J.J. Joyce, J.P. Van Tassel - Canada), Integrating Hardware Verification with CHDLs (S. Rajgopal, K. Hedlund, D. Reeves - USA), SpecCharts: A Language for System Level Synthesis (F. Vahid, S. Narayan, D.D. Gasjki - USA), Description Methods of CHDL for Redesign Methods (M. Fujita - Japan).