Computer-Guided Applications for Dental Implants, Bone Grafting, and Reconstructive Surgery (adapted translation)

Part I: Theory and Rationale

1. Anatomical Obstacles to Implant Placement

2. Bone Grafts

3. Computer-Assisted Implant Surgery

4. Maxillary Sinus: the Role of the Otolaryngologist

5. Pharmacological Management of Patients

Part II: Clinical Cases – Dr. Marco Rinaldi

Section A: Computer-Guided Applications for Dental Implants

CC1

Maxillary partially edentulism, guided implantology

CC2

Partial edentulism, guided implantology

CC3

Mandibular single edentulism, guided implantology

CC4

Maxillary partial edentulism flapless guided implantology

CC5

Lateral incisor agenesis with narrow space between incisor and canine, immediate loading

CC6

Mandibular edentulism, flapless guided implantology

CC7

Mandibular edentulism, tilted implants, guided implantology

CC8

Mandibular edentulism, guided implantology, tilted implants

CC9

Mandibular edentulism, guided implantology, tilted implants

CC10

Maxillary edentulism, guided implantology , tilted implants

CC11

Maxillary edentulism, guided implantology, tilted implants

CC12

Maxillary and mandibular edentulism, guided implantology, tilted implants

CC13

Maxillary and mandibular edentulism, guided implantology, tilted implants, immediate loading

CC14

Maxillary edentulism, guided implantology, tilted implants

CC15

Maxillary edentulism angled implants and digital cast

CC16 VIDEO

Extractions with simultaneous implants placement Reduction guide

CC17 VIDEO

Supernumerary impacted teeth

Section B: Computer-Guided Applications for Bone Grafting and Reconstructive Surgery

CC18 VIDEO

Maxillary and mandibular severe bone defects bone grafting

CC 19 VIDEO

Maxillary severe bone defects bone grafting

CC 20

Maxillary Edentulism, bone and sinus graft planned on STL model, guided implantology

CC21 VIDEO

Maxillary Edentulism, cystectomy and bone graft planned on STL model, guided implantology, immediate implant placements

CC22

Maxillary Edentulism, bone graft planned on STL model, guided implantology

CC23

Maxillary Edentulism, bone graft planned on STL model, guided implantology

CC24

Maxillary Edentulism, bone and sinus graft planned on STL model, guided implantology

CC25

Maxillary Edentulism, sinus and bone graft planned on STL model, tilted implants

CC26

Maxillary and mandibular edentulism, bone grafts, planned on STL model, guided implantology

CC27

Maxillary edentulism, sinus and bone graft planned on STL model, guided implantology

CC28 VIDEO

Posterior Mandibular Bone defects in thickness and height

CC29

Posterior Mandibular Bone defects in thickness and height

CC30

Bilateral agenesis of lateral incisors with bone defect in thickness harvesting bone from mandibular body and ascending ramus

CC31

Mandibular partially edentulism bone graft planned on STL model

CC32

Maxillary edentulism, sinus graft with heterologous bone block, performed on STL model

CC33 VIDEO

Bilateral sinus floor augmentation, harvesting bone from Posterior Superior Iliac Spine

CC34

Sinus floor augmentation in presence of sinus septa, harvesting bone from Posterior Superior Iliac Spine

CC35

Partially edentulism, bilateral sinus grafts planned on STL model

CC36

Sinus floor augmentation and implant placement

CC37 VIDEO

Sinus floor augmentation and implant placement

CC38

Sinus floor augmentation with stereolithographic sinus graft guide with implants placement 20B

CC39 VIDEO

Bilateral sinus augmentation

CC40 VIDEO

Zygomatic implant in a case of Hemimaxillectomy

