Computer Graphics in Engineering Education - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080289496, 9781483145280

Computer Graphics in Engineering Education

1st Edition

Editors: David F. Rogers
eBook ISBN: 9781483145280
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 134
Description

Computer Graphics in Engineering Education discusses the use of Computer Aided Design (CAD) and Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAM) as an instructional material in engineering education. Each of the nine chapters of this book covers topics and cites examples that are relevant to the relationship of CAD-CAM with engineering education. The first chapter discusses the use of computer graphics in the U.S. Naval Academy, while Chapter 2 covers key issues in instructional computer graphics. This book then discusses low-cost computer graphics in engineering education. Chapter 4 discusses the uniform beam, and the next chapter covers computer graphics in civil engineering at RPI. The sixth chapter is about computer graphics and computer aided design in mechanical engineering at the University of Minnesota. Kinematics with computer graphics is the topic of Chapter 7, while Chapter 8 discusses computer graphics in nuclear engineering education at Queen Mary College. The last chapter reviews the impact of computer graphics on mechanical engineering education at the Ohio State University. This book will be of great interest to both educators and students of engineering, since it provides great insight about the use of state of the art computing system in engineering curriculum.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Computer Graphics at the U.S. Naval Academy

Key Issues in Instructional Computer Graphics

Low Cost Computer Graphics in Engineering Education

The Uniform Beam

Computer Graphics in Civil Engineering at RPI

Computer Graphics and Computer Aided Design in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Minnesota

Kinematics with Computer Graphics

Computer Graphics in Nuclear Engineering Education at Queen Mary College

The Impact of Computer Graphics on Mechanical Engineering Education at the Ohio State University

Index


