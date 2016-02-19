Computer Graphics in Engineering Education discusses the use of Computer Aided Design (CAD) and Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAM) as an instructional material in engineering education. Each of the nine chapters of this book covers topics and cites examples that are relevant to the relationship of CAD-CAM with engineering education. The first chapter discusses the use of computer graphics in the U.S. Naval Academy, while Chapter 2 covers key issues in instructional computer graphics. This book then discusses low-cost computer graphics in engineering education. Chapter 4 discusses the uniform beam, and the next chapter covers computer graphics in civil engineering at RPI. The sixth chapter is about computer graphics and computer aided design in mechanical engineering at the University of Minnesota. Kinematics with computer graphics is the topic of Chapter 7, while Chapter 8 discusses computer graphics in nuclear engineering education at Queen Mary College. The last chapter reviews the impact of computer graphics on mechanical engineering education at the Ohio State University. This book will be of great interest to both educators and students of engineering, since it provides great insight about the use of state of the art computing system in engineering curriculum.