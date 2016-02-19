Computer Engineering
1st Edition
A DEC View of Hardware Systems Design
Description
Computer Engineering: A DEC View of Hardware Systems Design focuses on the principles, progress, and concepts in the design of hardware systems.
The selection first elaborates on the seven views of computer systems, technology progress in logic and memories, and packaging and manufacturing. Concerns cover power supplies, DEC computer packaging generations, general packaging, semiconductor logic technology, memory technology, measuring (and creating) technology progress, structural levels of a computer system, and packaging levels-of -integration. The manuscript then examines transistor circuitry in the Lincoln TX-2, digital modules, PDP-1 and other 18-bit computers, PDP-8 and other 12-bit computers, and structural levels of the PDP-8.
The text takes a look at cache memories for PDP-11 family computers, buses, DEC LSI-11, and design decisions for the PDP-11/60 mid-range minicomputer. Topics include reliability and maintainability, price/performance balance, advances in memory technology, synchronization of data transfers, error control strategies, PDP-11/45, PDP-11/20, and cache organization.
The selection is a fine reference for practicing computer designers, users, programmers, designers of peripherals and memories, and students of computer engineering and computer science.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgements
1 Seven Views of Computer Systems
2 Technology Progress in Logic and Memories
3 Packaging and Manufacturing
Part I In the Beginning
4 Transistor Circuitry in the Lincoln TX-2
5 Digital Modules, The Basis for Computers
Part II Beginning of the Minicomputer
6 The PDP-1 and Other 18-Bit Computers
7 The PDP-8 and Other 12-Bit Computers
8 Structural Levels of the PDP-8
Part III The PDP-11 Family
9 A New Architecture for Minicomputers—The DEC PDP-11
10 Cache Memories for PDP-11 Family Computers
11 Buses, The Skeleton of Computer Structures
12 A Minicomputer-Compatible Microcomputer System: The DEC LSI-11
13 Design Decisions for the PDP-11/60 Mid-Range Minicomputer
14 Impact of Implementation Design Tradeoffs on Performance: The PDP-11, A Case Study
15 Turning Cousins into Sisters: An Example of Software Smoothing of Hardware Differences
16 The Evolution of the PDP-11
17 VAX-11/780: A Virtual Address Extension to the DEC PDP-11 Family
Part IV Evolution of Computer Building Blocks
18 The Description and Use of Register Transfer Modules (RTMs)
19 Using LSI Processor Bit-Slice to Build a PDP-11 — A Case Study in Microcomputer Design
20 Multi-Microprocessors: An Overview and Working Example
Part V The PDP-10 Family
21 The Evolution of the DECsystem-10
Appendix 1 An ISPS Primer for the Instruction Set Processor Notation
Appendix 2 The PMS Notation
Appendix 3 Performance
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 608
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Digital Press 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Digital Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483221106