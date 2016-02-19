Computer Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780932376008, 9781483221106

Computer Engineering

1st Edition

A DEC View of Hardware Systems Design

Authors: C. Gordon Bell J. Craig Mudge John E. McNamara
eBook ISBN: 9781483221106
Imprint: Digital Press
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 608
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
70.95
60.31
56.99
48.44
93.95
79.86
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Computer Engineering: A DEC View of Hardware Systems Design focuses on the principles, progress, and concepts in the design of hardware systems.

The selection first elaborates on the seven views of computer systems, technology progress in logic and memories, and packaging and manufacturing. Concerns cover power supplies, DEC computer packaging generations, general packaging, semiconductor logic technology, memory technology, measuring (and creating) technology progress, structural levels of a computer system, and packaging levels-of -integration. The manuscript then examines transistor circuitry in the Lincoln TX-2, digital modules, PDP-1 and other 18-bit computers, PDP-8 and other 12-bit computers, and structural levels of the PDP-8.

The text takes a look at cache memories for PDP-11 family computers, buses, DEC LSI-11, and design decisions for the PDP-11/60 mid-range minicomputer. Topics include reliability and maintainability, price/performance balance, advances in memory technology, synchronization of data transfers, error control strategies, PDP-11/45, PDP-11/20, and cache organization.

The selection is a fine reference for practicing computer designers, users, programmers, designers of peripherals and memories, and students of computer engineering and computer science.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgements

1 Seven Views of Computer Systems

2 Technology Progress in Logic and Memories

3 Packaging and Manufacturing

Part I In the Beginning

4 Transistor Circuitry in the Lincoln TX-2

5 Digital Modules, The Basis for Computers

Part II Beginning of the Minicomputer

6 The PDP-1 and Other 18-Bit Computers

7 The PDP-8 and Other 12-Bit Computers

8 Structural Levels of the PDP-8

Part III The PDP-11 Family

9 A New Architecture for Minicomputers—The DEC PDP-11

10 Cache Memories for PDP-11 Family Computers

11 Buses, The Skeleton of Computer Structures

12 A Minicomputer-Compatible Microcomputer System: The DEC LSI-11

13 Design Decisions for the PDP-11/60 Mid-Range Minicomputer

14 Impact of Implementation Design Tradeoffs on Performance: The PDP-11, A Case Study

15 Turning Cousins into Sisters: An Example of Software Smoothing of Hardware Differences

16 The Evolution of the PDP-11

17 VAX-11/780: A Virtual Address Extension to the DEC PDP-11 Family

Part IV Evolution of Computer Building Blocks

18 The Description and Use of Register Transfer Modules (RTMs)

19 Using LSI Processor Bit-Slice to Build a PDP-11 — A Case Study in Microcomputer Design

20 Multi-Microprocessors: An Overview and Working Example

Part V The PDP-10 Family

21 The Evolution of the DECsystem-10

Appendix 1 An ISPS Primer for the Instruction Set Processor Notation

Appendix 2 The PMS Notation

Appendix 3 Performance

Bibliography

Index

Details

No. of pages:
608
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Digital Press 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Digital Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483221106

About the Author

C. Gordon Bell

J. Craig Mudge

John E. McNamara

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.