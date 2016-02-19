Computer Compilation of Molecular Weights and Percentage Compositions for Organic Compounds

Richard E. Jones has published more than 100 research papers in his field and has received the NIH Research Career Development Award for his research efforts in the study of reproductive biology and endocrinology. In 1990 he received the Student Organization for Alumni Relations Teaching Recognition Award for his teaching of an annual undergraduate course, Human Reproductive Biology, and a course on human anatomy. Dr. Jones obtained his B.A., M.A. and Ph.D. from the University of California at Berkeley. He is now Professor Emeritus of Biology at the University of Colorado, Boulder, where his research interests include reproductive biology as well as reproductive endocrinology.