Computer Compilation of Molecular Weights and Percentage Compositions for Organic Compounds - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080127071, 9781483186238

Computer Compilation of Molecular Weights and Percentage Compositions for Organic Compounds

1st Edition

Authors: Michael J. S. Dewar Richard Jones
eBook ISBN: 9781483186238
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 506
Description

Computer Compilation of Molecular Weights and Percentage Compositions for Organic Compounds presents the outputs of computer programs that calculate the molecular weights and percentage compositions of organic compounds.
The data presented in the text only covers compounds containing carbon, hydrogen, and heteroatoms, while the elements covered are bromine, chlorine, fluorine, iodine, nitrogen, oxygen, and phosphorus. The calculations of the result were conducted by Control Data Corporation 1604 computer. The book will be of great use to chemists and chemical engineers who need to have a quick access to the data on organic compounds.

Table of Contents


Preface

Explanatory Notes for the Tables

Tables of Molecular Weights and Percentage Compositions

I. Hydrocarbons

II. Compounds Containing Carbon, Hydrogen and One Heteroatom

1. Carbon, Hydrogen and Bromine

2. Carbon, Hydrogen and Chlorine

3. Carbon, Hydrogen and Fluorine

4. Carbon, Hydrogen and Iodine

5. Carbon, Hydrogen and Nitrogen

6. Carbon, Hydrogen and Oxygen

7. Carbon, Hydrogen and Phosphorus

III. Compounds Containing Carbon, Hydrogen and Two Heteroatoms

1. Carbon, Hydrogen, Bromine and Nitrogen

2. Carbon, Hydrogen, Bromine and Oxygen

3. Carbon, Hydrogen, Chlorine and Nitrogen

4. Carbon, Hydrogen, Chlorine and Oxygen

5. Carbon, Hydrogen, Fluorine and Nitrogen

6. Carbon, Hydrogen, Fluorine and Oxygen

7. Carbon, Hydrogen, Iodine and Nitrogen

8. Carbon, Hydrogen, Iodine and Oxygen

9. Carbon, Hydrogen, Nitrogen and Oxygen

10. Carbon, Hydrogen, Nitrogen and Phosphorus

11. Carbon, Hydrogen, Oxygen and Phosphorus

Appendix

Table of Relative Atomic Weights 1965

Multiples of Atomic Weights


Details

Richard E. Jones has published more than 100 research papers in his field and has received the NIH Research Career Development Award for his research efforts in the study of reproductive biology and endocrinology. In 1990 he received the Student Organization for Alumni Relations Teaching Recognition Award for his teaching of an annual undergraduate course, Human Reproductive Biology, and a course on human anatomy. Dr. Jones obtained his B.A., M.A. and Ph.D. from the University of California at Berkeley. He is now Professor Emeritus of Biology at the University of Colorado, Boulder, where his research interests include reproductive biology as well as reproductive endocrinology.

