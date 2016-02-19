Computer Chess - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125172509, 9781483218908

Computer Chess

1st Edition

Authors: Monroe Newborn
Editors: Thomas A. Standish
eBook ISBN: 9781483218908
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th April 1975
Page Count: 214
Description

Computer Chess deals with the history of computer chess games and the programming of computer chess. Topics covered include chess programs such as the one initiated by Richard Greenblatt and those launched by the United States and the USSR in 1966-1967. The United States Computer Chess Championships from 1970 to 1973 are also discussed.

Comprised of 10 chapters, this book begins with a historical overview of the basic ideas underlying computer chess and several of the earliest computer games. The next chapter deals with the chess match held in 1966 pitting the Kotok-McCarthy Chess Program of the United States and the ITEP (Institute of Theoretical and Experimental Physics) Chess Program of the Soviet Union. The reader is then introduced to Greenblatt's program, named Mac Hack Six, the first chess program to compete respectably against humans in tournament play. Subsequent chapters focus on the U.S. Computer Chess Championships, from its first edition in New York in 1970 to the fourth, held in Atlanta in 1973. Russia's chess program called KAISSA, an improved version of the ITEP Chess Program, is also described. The final chapter is devoted to OSTRICH, a chess-playing program written by George Arnold in the Digital Computer Laboratory of Columbia University's Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science in 1971.

This monograph will be of value to computer science and those interested in computer chess programs and in the broader field of artificial intelligence.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Chapter I. Introduction

References

Chapter II. The History and Basic Ideas of Computer Chess

Shannon's Contribution

Turing and a Hand Simulation of a Chess Program

The Los Alamos Chess Program (1957)

The Bernstein Chess Program (1958)

The Work of Newell, Shaw, and Simon (1958)

The Alpha-Beta Algorithm

References

Chapter III. The Kotok-McCarthy Chess Program (USA) versus the ITEP Chess Program (USSR) (1966-1967)

References

Chapter IV. The Greenblatt Chess Program (1967)

References

Chapter V. The First United States Computer Chess Championship (New York, 1970)

The Tournament

Brief Description of Programs

References

Chapter VI. The Second United States Computer Chess Championship (Chicago, 1971)

The Tournament

References

Chapter VII. The Third United States Computer Chess Championship (Boston, 1972)

The Tournament

References

Chapter VIII. KAISSA (1972)

References

Chapter IX. The Fourth United States Computer Chess Championship (Atlanta, 1973)

The Tournament

References

Chapter X. OSTRICH: A Description of a Chess-Playing Program

A. Introduction

B. Program Environment and Language

C. Program Organization and Data Structures

D. The Tree Size

E. Processing at Each Node

F. Nonterminal Node Processing

G. Processing at Terminal Nodes

H. The Gamma Algorithm

Appendix I. The First World Computer Chess Championship (Stockholm, 1974)

References

Appendix II. Basic Data on Computers Involved in Computer Chess Games

Appendix III. Rules Used in the Fourth United States Computer Chess Championship

Index

