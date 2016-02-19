Computer Chess
1st Edition
Description
Computer Chess deals with the history of computer chess games and the programming of computer chess. Topics covered include chess programs such as the one initiated by Richard Greenblatt and those launched by the United States and the USSR in 1966-1967. The United States Computer Chess Championships from 1970 to 1973 are also discussed.
Comprised of 10 chapters, this book begins with a historical overview of the basic ideas underlying computer chess and several of the earliest computer games. The next chapter deals with the chess match held in 1966 pitting the Kotok-McCarthy Chess Program of the United States and the ITEP (Institute of Theoretical and Experimental Physics) Chess Program of the Soviet Union. The reader is then introduced to Greenblatt's program, named Mac Hack Six, the first chess program to compete respectably against humans in tournament play. Subsequent chapters focus on the U.S. Computer Chess Championships, from its first edition in New York in 1970 to the fourth, held in Atlanta in 1973. Russia's chess program called KAISSA, an improved version of the ITEP Chess Program, is also described. The final chapter is devoted to OSTRICH, a chess-playing program written by George Arnold in the Digital Computer Laboratory of Columbia University's Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science in 1971.
This monograph will be of value to computer science and those interested in computer chess programs and in the broader field of artificial intelligence.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter I. Introduction
References
Chapter II. The History and Basic Ideas of Computer Chess
Shannon's Contribution
Turing and a Hand Simulation of a Chess Program
The Los Alamos Chess Program (1957)
The Bernstein Chess Program (1958)
The Work of Newell, Shaw, and Simon (1958)
The Alpha-Beta Algorithm
References
Chapter III. The Kotok-McCarthy Chess Program (USA) versus the ITEP Chess Program (USSR) (1966-1967)
References
Chapter IV. The Greenblatt Chess Program (1967)
References
Chapter V. The First United States Computer Chess Championship (New York, 1970)
The Tournament
Brief Description of Programs
References
Chapter VI. The Second United States Computer Chess Championship (Chicago, 1971)
The Tournament
References
Chapter VII. The Third United States Computer Chess Championship (Boston, 1972)
The Tournament
References
Chapter VIII. KAISSA (1972)
References
Chapter IX. The Fourth United States Computer Chess Championship (Atlanta, 1973)
The Tournament
References
Chapter X. OSTRICH: A Description of a Chess-Playing Program
A. Introduction
B. Program Environment and Language
C. Program Organization and Data Structures
D. The Tree Size
E. Processing at Each Node
F. Nonterminal Node Processing
G. Processing at Terminal Nodes
H. The Gamma Algorithm
Appendix I. The First World Computer Chess Championship (Stockholm, 1974)
References
Appendix II. Basic Data on Computers Involved in Computer Chess Games
Appendix III. Rules Used in the Fourth United States Computer Chess Championship
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 214
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
- Published:
- 28th April 1975
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483218908