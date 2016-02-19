Computer Capacity Planning: Theory and Practice deals with the theory and practice of computer capacity planning. Topics covered range from the tasks involved in computer capacity planning (inventory, workload measures and characterization, performance measurement, etc.) to environmental influences on computer capacity planning practices. An empirical study of computer capacity planning practices is also discussed, and the component approach is compared with the system modeling approach.

Comprised of six chapters, this book begins with an introduction to the theories and techniques on computer capacity planning, along with the significance of computer capacity planning and the major elements in the process of computer capacity planning. The functions of each element are explained and the various techniques and tools for carrying out these functions are presented. The next chapter shows how these elements can be tied together to achieve the objective of computer capacity planning, that is, matching computer resources to computer workload in a cost-effective manner. The second part of the book examines how different organizations may adopt different capacity planning methods and how to improve the applicability of the theory and the quality of the practice on computer capacity planning.

This monograph should be of interest to researchers, data processing managers, and analysts including those in charge of computer capacity planning and performance evaluation; auditors and quality assurance personnel; equipment manufacturers and software developers; and students in information sciences.