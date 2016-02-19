Computer Capacity Planning - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124344303, 9781483272535

Computer Capacity Planning

1st Edition

Theory and Practice

Authors: Shui F. Lam K. Hung Chan
eBook ISBN: 9781483272535
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th March 1987
Page Count: 236
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Computer Capacity Planning: Theory and Practice deals with the theory and practice of computer capacity planning. Topics covered range from the tasks involved in computer capacity planning (inventory, workload measures and characterization, performance measurement, etc.) to environmental influences on computer capacity planning practices. An empirical study of computer capacity planning practices is also discussed, and the component approach is compared with the system modeling approach.

Comprised of six chapters, this book begins with an introduction to the theories and techniques on computer capacity planning, along with the significance of computer capacity planning and the major elements in the process of computer capacity planning. The functions of each element are explained and the various techniques and tools for carrying out these functions are presented. The next chapter shows how these elements can be tied together to achieve the objective of computer capacity planning, that is, matching computer resources to computer workload in a cost-effective manner. The second part of the book examines how different organizations may adopt different capacity planning methods and how to improve the applicability of the theory and the quality of the practice on computer capacity planning.

This monograph should be of interest to researchers, data processing managers, and analysts including those in charge of computer capacity planning and performance evaluation; auditors and quality assurance personnel; equipment manufacturers and software developers; and students in information sciences.

Table of Contents


Preface

List of Figures

List of Tables

Chapter 1 Issues and Overview

1.1 The Significance of Computer Capacity Planning

1.2 The Capacity Planning Process

1.3 Objectives of the Monogragh

1.4 Literature Review

1.5 Organization of the Monogragh

Chapter 2 The Tasks in Computer Capacity Planning

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Inventory

2.2.1 Hardware Inventory

2.2.2 System Software Inventory

2.2.3 Application Software Inventory

2.3 Workload Measures and Workload Characterization

2.3.1 Hardware-Oriented Workload Measures

2.3.2 User-Oriented Workload Measures

2.3.3 Workload Characterization

2.4 Performance Indexes

2.4.1 Turnaround Time

2.4.2 Response Time

2.4.3 Availability

2.4.4 Throughput

2.4.5 Capacity

2.5 Workload and Performance Measurement

2.5.1 Data Collection and Analysis

2.5.2 Measurement Tools

2.6 Workload Forecasting

2.6.1 Problems in Workload Forecasting

2.6.2 Visual Trending

2.6.3 Time Series Regression Models

2.6.4 Time Series Moving Averages Models

2.6.5 Box-Jenkins Models

2.6.6 Structural Models

2.6.7 Technological Forecasting and the Delphi Method

2.6.8 User Survey

2.7 Capacity Limits and Performance Objectives

2.7.1 Capacity Limits and Rules of Thumb

2.7.2 User-Oriented Performance Objectives

2.8 Performance Prediction

2.8.1 Trending

2.8.2 Queueing Models

2.8.3 Queueing Network Models

2.8.4 Simulation Models

2.9 Summary

Chapter 3 Component Versus System Modeling Approach

3.1 Introduction

3.2 A Component Approach

3.2.1 A Capacity Study Procedure - Component Approach

3.2.2 Refinements to the Procedure

3.2.3 An Example

3.2.4 Strengths and Weaknesses

3.2.5 Beyond the Capacity Study

3.3 A System Modeling Approach

3.3.1 Why System Modeling

3.3.2 A Capacity study Procedure - System Modeling Approach

3.3.3 Describing the System

3.3.4 Describing the Workload

3.3.5 Forecasting the Workload

3.3.6 Constructing the Models

3.3.7 Evaluating Performance Measures

3.3.8 Validating the Model

3.3.9 Predicting Performance

3.3.10 Examining Alternatives

3.3.11 An Example

3.3.12 Strengths and Weaknesses

3.4 Summary

Chapter 4 An Empirical Study of Computer Capacity Planning Practices

4.1 Study Objectives

4.2 Critical Practice Issues and the Questionnaire

4.2.1 Approaches Used for Computer System Analysis

4.2.2 Computer Performance and User Productivity

4.2.3 Computer Workload Forecast

4.2.4 Computer Workload Measures

4.2.5 System Monitoring

4.3 Survey Methodology

4.4 Overall Average Ratings

4.4.1 Approaches Used for Computer System Analysis

4.4.2 Computer Performance and User Productivity

4.4.3 Computer Workload Forecast

4.4.4 Computer Workload Measures

4.4.5 System Monitoring

4.5 Implication of Results

4.6 Summary

Appendix The Questionnaire

Chapter 5 Environmental Influences on Computer Capacity Planning Practices

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Computing and Business Environments of Respondent

5.3 Potential Environmental Factors

5.4 Important Environmental Factors

5.4.1 Computer Facility

5.4.2 Computer Budget

5.4.3 Extent of Direct Charging

5.4.4 Industry Characteristics - Financial Versus Non-Financial

5.5 Other Environmental Factors

5.6 Further Implications

5.7 Summary

Chapter 6 Summary and Recommendations

6.1 A Review

6.2 A Summary Comparison Between Theory and Practices

6.3 Recommendations

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
236
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1987
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483272535

About the Author

Shui F. Lam

K. Hung Chan

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.