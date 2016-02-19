Computer Capacity Planning
1st Edition
Theory and Practice
Description
Computer Capacity Planning: Theory and Practice deals with the theory and practice of computer capacity planning. Topics covered range from the tasks involved in computer capacity planning (inventory, workload measures and characterization, performance measurement, etc.) to environmental influences on computer capacity planning practices. An empirical study of computer capacity planning practices is also discussed, and the component approach is compared with the system modeling approach.
Comprised of six chapters, this book begins with an introduction to the theories and techniques on computer capacity planning, along with the significance of computer capacity planning and the major elements in the process of computer capacity planning. The functions of each element are explained and the various techniques and tools for carrying out these functions are presented. The next chapter shows how these elements can be tied together to achieve the objective of computer capacity planning, that is, matching computer resources to computer workload in a cost-effective manner. The second part of the book examines how different organizations may adopt different capacity planning methods and how to improve the applicability of the theory and the quality of the practice on computer capacity planning.
This monograph should be of interest to researchers, data processing managers, and analysts including those in charge of computer capacity planning and performance evaluation; auditors and quality assurance personnel; equipment manufacturers and software developers; and students in information sciences.
Table of Contents
Preface
List of Figures
List of Tables
Chapter 1 Issues and Overview
1.1 The Significance of Computer Capacity Planning
1.2 The Capacity Planning Process
1.3 Objectives of the Monogragh
1.4 Literature Review
1.5 Organization of the Monogragh
Chapter 2 The Tasks in Computer Capacity Planning
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Inventory
2.2.1 Hardware Inventory
2.2.2 System Software Inventory
2.2.3 Application Software Inventory
2.3 Workload Measures and Workload Characterization
2.3.1 Hardware-Oriented Workload Measures
2.3.2 User-Oriented Workload Measures
2.3.3 Workload Characterization
2.4 Performance Indexes
2.4.1 Turnaround Time
2.4.2 Response Time
2.4.3 Availability
2.4.4 Throughput
2.4.5 Capacity
2.5 Workload and Performance Measurement
2.5.1 Data Collection and Analysis
2.5.2 Measurement Tools
2.6 Workload Forecasting
2.6.1 Problems in Workload Forecasting
2.6.2 Visual Trending
2.6.3 Time Series Regression Models
2.6.4 Time Series Moving Averages Models
2.6.5 Box-Jenkins Models
2.6.6 Structural Models
2.6.7 Technological Forecasting and the Delphi Method
2.6.8 User Survey
2.7 Capacity Limits and Performance Objectives
2.7.1 Capacity Limits and Rules of Thumb
2.7.2 User-Oriented Performance Objectives
2.8 Performance Prediction
2.8.1 Trending
2.8.2 Queueing Models
2.8.3 Queueing Network Models
2.8.4 Simulation Models
2.9 Summary
Chapter 3 Component Versus System Modeling Approach
3.1 Introduction
3.2 A Component Approach
3.2.1 A Capacity Study Procedure - Component Approach
3.2.2 Refinements to the Procedure
3.2.3 An Example
3.2.4 Strengths and Weaknesses
3.2.5 Beyond the Capacity Study
3.3 A System Modeling Approach
3.3.1 Why System Modeling
3.3.2 A Capacity study Procedure - System Modeling Approach
3.3.3 Describing the System
3.3.4 Describing the Workload
3.3.5 Forecasting the Workload
3.3.6 Constructing the Models
3.3.7 Evaluating Performance Measures
3.3.8 Validating the Model
3.3.9 Predicting Performance
3.3.10 Examining Alternatives
3.3.11 An Example
3.3.12 Strengths and Weaknesses
3.4 Summary
Chapter 4 An Empirical Study of Computer Capacity Planning Practices
4.1 Study Objectives
4.2 Critical Practice Issues and the Questionnaire
4.2.1 Approaches Used for Computer System Analysis
4.2.2 Computer Performance and User Productivity
4.2.3 Computer Workload Forecast
4.2.4 Computer Workload Measures
4.2.5 System Monitoring
4.3 Survey Methodology
4.4 Overall Average Ratings
4.4.1 Approaches Used for Computer System Analysis
4.4.2 Computer Performance and User Productivity
4.4.3 Computer Workload Forecast
4.4.4 Computer Workload Measures
4.4.5 System Monitoring
4.5 Implication of Results
4.6 Summary
Appendix The Questionnaire
Chapter 5 Environmental Influences on Computer Capacity Planning Practices
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Computing and Business Environments of Respondent
5.3 Potential Environmental Factors
5.4 Important Environmental Factors
5.4.1 Computer Facility
5.4.2 Computer Budget
5.4.3 Extent of Direct Charging
5.4.4 Industry Characteristics - Financial Versus Non-Financial
5.5 Other Environmental Factors
5.6 Further Implications
5.7 Summary
Chapter 6 Summary and Recommendations
6.1 A Review
6.2 A Summary Comparison Between Theory and Practices
6.3 Recommendations
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 236
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1987
- Published:
- 9th March 1987
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483272535