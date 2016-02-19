Computer-Based Energy management systems: Technology and Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121733803, 9780323162333

Computer-Based Energy management systems: Technology and Applications

1st Edition

Technology and Applications

Authors: Chun H. Cho
eBook ISBN: 9780323162333
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1984
Page Count: 260
Description

Computer-Based Energy Management Systems: Technology and Applications reviews technological developments and applications of computer-based energy management systems for industrial plants. Topics covered include the philosophy of control for energy processes; refrigeration management systems; energy accounting and system diagnostics; and plant study procedures for energy conservation projects. Optimization techniques and management of steam plants and electrical power are also discussed. This book is comprised of 10 chapters and begins with an introduction to the concepts of computer-based energy management systems, approaches, and trends, along with the benefits of implementing advanced controls by upgrading plant instrumentation. Optimization techniques, including those for solving complex energy allocation problems, are analyzed, and the specification and selection of a computer system are considered from the perspective of both the user and supplier. The following chapters explore the major utilities in process plants with respect to specific energy-savings potential and related computer functions. Energy management opportunities in six selected industries (pulp and paper, steel, refining, chemical, textile, and energy production) are also described. The final chapter presents some ideas for analyzing plant data and developing a sound, documented basis for potential energy savings. This monograph will be of value to practicing engineers as well as undergraduate and graduate students interested in energy management.

Table of Contents


Preface

List of Symbols

1 Introduction

A. Energy Management Activities and Approaches

B. Computer Functions

C. System Implementation

D. Energy Conservation Opportunities

E. Trends in Computer-Based Energy Management Systems

F. Energy Management Organization

2 Energy Conservation Opportunities through Better Control

A. Philosophy of Control for Energy Processes

B. Design Procedure for an Advanced Control System

C. Applying Optimization Techniques

D. Example of an Advanced Control System

E. Examples of Energy Conservation Control

3 Optimization Techniques

A. A Survey of Optimization Techniques

B. Review of Experimental Search Methods

C. The Pattern Search Method

D. Three Optimization Techniques Commonly Energy Management Solutions

4 Selecting Computer Systems

A. General Philosophy of Selecting a Computer System

B. A Typical System Specification Generated by a User

C. A Typical Quotation Generated by a Supplier

D. Software Specification

E. Systems Engineering Services Available from Manufacturers

5 Steam Plant Management

A. Upgrading Boiler Instrumentation for Better Control

B. Steam Generation Optimization

C. Optimum Allocation of Fuels

6 Electrical Power Management

A. Power-Demand Control

B. Turbogenerator Network Management and Tie-Line Control

C. Cooling Towers

7 Refrigeration Management Systems

A. Basic Operation of a Refrigeration Machine

B. System Objectives

C. Implementation of Management Systems

D. System Benefits

8 Energy Accounting and System Diagnostics

Utility Accounting

B. Example of Steam Balance in a Pulp and Paper Mill

C. Dedicated Microcomputer Applications

9 Energy Management Opportunities in Selected Process Industries

A. The Pulp and Paper Industry

B. The Steel Industry

C. The Refining Industry

D. The Chemical Industry

E. The Textile Industry

F. The Total-Energy Plant

10 Plant Study Procedures for Energy Conservation Projects

A. Steam Generation

B. Cooling-Tower Pump Operation

C. In-Plant Generation

D. Incinerator Controls

E. Summary

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
260
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323162333

