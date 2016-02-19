Computer-Based Energy Management Systems: Technology and Applications reviews technological developments and applications of computer-based energy management systems for industrial plants. Topics covered include the philosophy of control for energy processes; refrigeration management systems; energy accounting and system diagnostics; and plant study procedures for energy conservation projects. Optimization techniques and management of steam plants and electrical power are also discussed. This book is comprised of 10 chapters and begins with an introduction to the concepts of computer-based energy management systems, approaches, and trends, along with the benefits of implementing advanced controls by upgrading plant instrumentation. Optimization techniques, including those for solving complex energy allocation problems, are analyzed, and the specification and selection of a computer system are considered from the perspective of both the user and supplier. The following chapters explore the major utilities in process plants with respect to specific energy-savings potential and related computer functions. Energy management opportunities in six selected industries (pulp and paper, steel, refining, chemical, textile, and energy production) are also described. The final chapter presents some ideas for analyzing plant data and developing a sound, documented basis for potential energy savings. This monograph will be of value to practicing engineers as well as undergraduate and graduate students interested in energy management.