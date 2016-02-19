Computer Assisted Learning 1989 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080402499, 9781483299068

Computer Assisted Learning 1989

1st Edition

Selected Proceedings from the CAL '89 Symposium 11-14 April 1989, University of Surrey

Editors: M.R. Kibby
eBook ISBN: 9781483299068
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 16th March 1990
Page Count: 298
Description

This volume contains a selection of papers from the CAL '89 Symposium and includes papers on a wide range of topics related to computer assisted learning. Papers selected include those from the following areas: CAL design, electronic mail and networks, hypermedia, learning and cognition, multimedia, CAL policy and practice and artificial intelligence techniques and knowledge base systems.

Readership

For those interested in the impact and implementation of computer assisted learning.

Table of Contents

Selected papers: Who needs computers in schools, and why?, D. Hawkridge. Wider opportunities for women: emancipatory CAL as the integrating factor in a course provided for women returners, W. Strang. Using computers in university teaching: a perspective on key issues, N. Gardner & J. Darby. The classroom vs the computer room, D.M. Watson. Experiences using CAAPE: computer assisted assessment of programming exercises, G. Edmunds. Project MENS: modelling and experimenting with nonlinear dynamical systems, K.H. Becker & M. Dorfler. Explanation and learning in medicine, J.J. Bailey & S.L. Duban. An expert system in computer assisted languge learning, R.R. Nyns. Computer supported collaborative learning: problem solving and distance education, C.E. O'Malley & E. Scanlon. Multimedia learning: the classroom experience, D. Freeman. The use of relational database in qualitative research on educational computing, L.R. Winer & M. Carriere. Computer Illustrated Texts (CTIs) for teaching numerical analysis, R. Harding & D. Quinney.

Details

No. of pages:
298
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483299068

About the Editor

M.R. Kibby

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Strathclyde, UK

