Computer-Assisted Diagnoses - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128174289

Computer-Assisted Diagnoses

1st Edition

Diabetes and Cardiovascular Disease

Editors: Ayman S. El-Baz Jasjit S. Suri
Paperback ISBN: 9780128174289
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st June 2020
Page Count: 450
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
155.00
175.00
200.00
279.94
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Computer-Assisted Diagnosis: Diabetes and Cardiovascular Risk brings together the multi-faceted information about the research and clinical application academic, clinical, bioengineering, and bioinformatics perspectives. The editors bring together a stellar diverse case of authors to pull together this diverse and interesting field. Academic researchers, bioengineers, new investigators, and students interested in diabetes and heart disease need an authoritative reference to bring this multidisciplinary field together to reduce the amount of time spent on source-searching and more time on actual research and the clinical application. This reference accomplishes this with contributions by authors from around the world.

Key Features

  • Provides valuable information for academic clinicians, researchers, bioengineers, and industry on diabetes and cardiovascular disease
  • Discusses the impact of diabetes on cardiovascular disease
  • Covers statistical classification techniques and risk stratification

Readership

Diabetes researchers, endocrinology/cardiovascular researchers; bioengineers, and bioinformatics and imaging scientists interested in diabetes

Table of Contents

  1. Impact of Diabetes on Cardiovascular Disease
    2. Statistical Classification Techniques for Risk Stratification of Pima Diabetic Data
    3. The role of PKCβ in diabetes mellitus-accelerated atherosclerosis
    4. Cardiovascular risk factors in diabetes: Focus on hypoglycemia, dyslipidemia, weight and cardiovascular disease
    5. Effect on myocardial ischemia reperfusion injury in type 2 diabetes
    6. Hypertension in diabetes and the risk of cardiovascular disease
    7. Diabetes-mediated myelopoiesis and the relationship to cardiovascular risk
    8. Getting to the "Heart" of the Matter on Diabetic Cardiovascular Disease
    9. Gender and diabetes mellitus in the coronary heart disease risk
    10. Synergistic and Non-synergistic Associations for Cigarette Smoking and Non-tobacco Risk Factors for Cardiovascular Disease Incidence
    11. Diabetes treatments and risk of heart failure, cardiovascular disease, and all-cause mortality
    12. Implication of Median-based approaches for missing value and outlier removal to improve the machine learning performance in Pima Diabetic Data

Details

No. of pages:
450
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
1st June 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128174289

About the Editor

Ayman S. El-Baz

Dr. Ayman El-Baz is a Professor, University Scholar, and Chair of the Bioengineering Department at the University of Louisville, KY. Dr. El-Baz earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in electrical engineering in 1997 and 2001, respectively. He earned his doctoral degree in electrical engineering from the University of Louisville in 2006. In 2009, Dr. El-Baz was named a Coulter Fellow for his contributions to the field of biomedical translational research. He has 15 years of hands-on experience in the fields of bio-imaging modeling and non-invasive computer-assisted diagnosis systems. He has authored or coauthored more than 450 publications including 105 journals, 15 books, 50 book chapters, 175 refereed-conference papers, 100 abstracts, and 15 US patents.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, University Scholar and Chair, Bioengineering Department, University of Louisville, KY, USA

Jasjit S. Suri

Dr. Jasjit Suri, PhD, MBA, Fellow AIMBE is an innovator, visionary, scientist, and internationally known world leader. Dr. Suri received the Director General’s Gold medal in 1980 and the Fellow of American Institute of Medical and Biological Engineering, awarded by the National Academy of Sciences, Washington DC, in 2004. He has published over 650 peer-reviewed articles and has over 100 innovations and trademarks. He has author or co-authored over 45 books. He is currently Chairman of Global Biomedical Technologies, Inc., Roseville, CA, and is on the board of AtheroPoint, Roseville, CA, a company dedicated to atherosclerosis imaging for early screening for stroke and cardiovascular monitoring. He has held positions as a chairman of IEEE Denver section and advisor board member to healthcare industries and several universities in USA and abroad.

Affiliations and Expertise

Chairman of Global Biomedical Technologies, Inc., Roseville, CA, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.