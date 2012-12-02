Computer-Assisted Bacterial Systematics
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
1 The Principles of Numerical Taxonomy: Twenty-Five Years Later
2 Comparisons of Classifications
3 Comparison of Transformation and Classification Techniques on Quantitative Data
4 Cladistics and the Evolution of Proteins
5 Computer-Assisted Analysis of Data from Co-Operative Studies on Mycobacteria
6 The Contribution of Numerical Taxonomy to the Systematics of Gram-Negative Bacteria
7 Numerical Taxonomy of Lactic Acid Bacteria and Some Related Taxa
8 Delineation and Description of Microbial Populations Using Numerical Methods
9 The Application and Relevance of Nonhierarchic Methods in Bacterial Taxonomy
10 Computers in Diagnostic Bacteriology, Including Identification
11 Application of New Theoretical Concepts to the Identification of Streptomycetes
12 Protein Sequencing and Taxonomy
13 Numerical Methods in the Classification of Bacteria by Protein Electrophoresis
14 Numerical Methods in the Classification of Micro-Organisms by Pyrolysis Mass Spectrometry
15 Numerical Analysis of Chemotaxonomic Data
16 Future of Numerical Taxonomy
Index
Description
Computer-Assisted Bacterial Systematics examines the theoretical basis of numerical taxonomy and its impact on microbial classification and identification. In addition to the principles of numerical taxonomy, computer-assisted identification and the stability of classifications are discussed, along with cladistics and the evolution of proteins. The impact of computer-assisted methods on the systematics of different bacteria and on the description of microbial populations in natural habitats is also considered.
Comprised of 16 chapters, this book begins with an introduction to the origins of modern numerical taxonomy, with emphasis on the collaboration between P. H. A. Sneath and R. R. Sokal as well as the controversy concerning optimality criteria in numerical taxonomic research. Subsequent chapters deal with cladistics and the evolution of proteins; computer-assisted analysis of data from cooperative studies on mycobacteria; numerical analysis of various types of chemical data using multivariate statistics; and the value of non-hierarchical methods in bacterial taxonomy. The final chapter considers the future of numerical taxonomy and the shape of things to come.
This monograph will be of interest to students, practitioners, and researchers in fields ranging from microbiology to biochemistry and bacteriology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 443
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1985
- Published:
- 28th January 1985
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080984445