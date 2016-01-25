Computer-Assisted and Web-Based Innovations in Psychology, Special Education, and Health - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128020753, 9780128021095

Computer-Assisted and Web-Based Innovations in Psychology, Special Education, and Health

1st Edition

Editors: James Luiselli Aaron Fischer
eBook ISBN: 9780128021095
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128020753
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 25th January 2016
Page Count: 408
Description

Computer-Assisted and Web-Based Innovations in Psychology, Special Education, and Health examines the rapid evolution of technology among educational, behavioral healthcare, and human services professionals from a multidisciplinary perspective.  Section I of the book focuses on Technology for Monitoring, Assessment, and Evaluation, featuring chapters about behavioral, affective, and physiological monitoring, actigraphy measurement of exercise and physical activity, technological applications for individuals with learning disabilities/ADHD, and data analysis and graphing.  In Section II, Technology for Intervention, the chapters address telehealth technologies for evidence-based psychotherapy, virtual reality therapy, substance use and addictions, and video modeling.  The emphasis of Section III is Technology for Special Education, with chapters on computer-based instruction, alternative and augmentative communication, and assistive technologies.  Finally, Section IV considers Technology for Training, Supervision, and Practice, specifically web-sourced training and supervision, legal, regulatory, and ethical issues with telehealth modalities, and emerging systems for clinical practice.

 

Computer-Assisted and Web-Based Innovations is a primary resource for educating students, advising professionals about recommended practices, accelerating procedural innovations, and directing research.

Key Features

  • Reviews thoroughly the extant literature
  • Categorizes the most salient areas of research and practice
  • Comments on future inquiry and application given current technological trends
  • Cites appropriate product information and related websites

Readership

Researchers and practitioners in cognitive, developmental, and educational psychology, and secondarily, in related disciplines such as psychiatry, social work, and behavior analysis.

Table of Contents

Preface

 

Section I: Technology for Monitoring, Assessment, and Evaluation

 

1. Behavioral, Affective, and Physiological Monitoring

Jasara N. Hogan and Brian R. Baucom

 

2.  Measurement of Physical Activity Using Accelerometers

Jeffer Eidi Sasaki, Kelly Samara da Silva, Bruno Goncalves Galdino da Costa and Dinesh John

 

3.  Technological Applications for Individuals with Learning Disabilities and ADHD

Lawrence Lewandowski, Whitney Wood and Laura A. Miller

 

4.  Computer-Assisted Technologies for Collecting and Summarizing Behavioral Data

Bryan T. Yanagita, Amel Becirevic and Derek D. Reed

 

Section II: Technology for Intervention

 

5.  Telehealth Technologies in Evidence-Based Psychotherapy

Bethany C. Wangelin, Derek D. Szafranski and Daniel F. Gios

 

6.  Virtual Reality Therapy

Max M. North and Sarah M. North

 

7.  Substance Use and Addictions

Lara Moody and Warren K. Bickel

 

Section III: Technology for Special Education

 

8.  Video Modeling

Christos Nikopoulos, James K. Luiselli and Aaron J. Fischer

 

9.  Computer-Based Instruction (CBI) Within Special Education

Kirsten R. Butcher and J. Matt Jameson

 

10.  Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC) in Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

Jeff Sigafoos, Larah van der Meer, Ralf W. Schlosser, Giulio E. Lancioni, Mark F. O'Reilly and Vanessa A. Green

 

11.  Assistive Technologies for Persons with Severe-Profound Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

Fabrizio Stasolla, Viviana Perilli and Adele Boccasini

 

Section IV: Technology for Training, Supervision and Practice

 

12.  Web-Based Training and Supervision

Dan Florell

 

13.  Legal, Regulatory, and Ethnical Issues in Telehealth Technology

Evan H. Dart, Heather M. Whipple, Jamie L. Pasqua and Christopher M. Furlow

 

14.  Emerging Technologies for Clinical Practice

Dean McKay, Amy Przeworski and Shannon O'Neill

No. of pages:
408
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128021095
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128020753

About the Editor

James Luiselli

James K. Luiselli is a licensed psychologist, diplomat in cognitive and behavioral psychology (ABPP), board certified behavior analyst (BCBA-D), and Director of Clinical Development and Research at Melmark New England located in Massachusetts. Dr. Luiselli is the editor, senior editor, and co-editor of 15 books in the areas of clinical psychology, applied behavior analysis, intellectual and developmental disabilities, sport psychology, and performance management. His publication record also includes more than 60 book chapters and 260 journal articles. He has extensive editorial experience, serving as Guest Editor for eight special-topic journal issues, Associate Editor for three peer-reviewed journals, and Board of Editors for ten other peer-reviewed journals.

Affiliations and Expertise

Private Practice, Carlisle, Massachusetts and William James College, Needham, Massachusetts, USA

Aaron Fischer

Aaron J. Fischer is an assistant professor of school psychology and an adjunct assistant professor of psychiatry at the University of Utah. He is a licensed psychologist and board certified behavior analyst. Dr. Fischer has conducted technology-focused research in educational settings, specifically using videoconferencing with teachers and parents during conjoint behavioral consultation. His current research is funded by the University of Utah and Society for the Study of School Psychology, and emphasizes the integration of cutting edge technology in psychological practice both in schools and clinical settings.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Educational Psychology, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT USA

