Computer-Assisted and Web-Based Innovations in Psychology, Special Education, and Health
1st Edition
Description
Computer-Assisted and Web-Based Innovations in Psychology, Special Education, and Health examines the rapid evolution of technology among educational, behavioral healthcare, and human services professionals from a multidisciplinary perspective. Section I of the book focuses on Technology for Monitoring, Assessment, and Evaluation, featuring chapters about behavioral, affective, and physiological monitoring, actigraphy measurement of exercise and physical activity, technological applications for individuals with learning disabilities/ADHD, and data analysis and graphing. In Section II, Technology for Intervention, the chapters address telehealth technologies for evidence-based psychotherapy, virtual reality therapy, substance use and addictions, and video modeling. The emphasis of Section III is Technology for Special Education, with chapters on computer-based instruction, alternative and augmentative communication, and assistive technologies. Finally, Section IV considers Technology for Training, Supervision, and Practice, specifically web-sourced training and supervision, legal, regulatory, and ethical issues with telehealth modalities, and emerging systems for clinical practice.
Computer-Assisted and Web-Based Innovations is a primary resource for educating students, advising professionals about recommended practices, accelerating procedural innovations, and directing research.
Key Features
- Reviews thoroughly the extant literature
- Categorizes the most salient areas of research and practice
- Comments on future inquiry and application given current technological trends
- Cites appropriate product information and related websites
Readership
Researchers and practitioners in cognitive, developmental, and educational psychology, and secondarily, in related disciplines such as psychiatry, social work, and behavior analysis.
Table of Contents
Preface
Section I: Technology for Monitoring, Assessment, and Evaluation
1. Behavioral, Affective, and Physiological Monitoring
Jasara N. Hogan and Brian R. Baucom
2. Measurement of Physical Activity Using Accelerometers
Jeffer Eidi Sasaki, Kelly Samara da Silva, Bruno Goncalves Galdino da Costa and Dinesh John
3. Technological Applications for Individuals with Learning Disabilities and ADHD
Lawrence Lewandowski, Whitney Wood and Laura A. Miller
4. Computer-Assisted Technologies for Collecting and Summarizing Behavioral Data
Bryan T. Yanagita, Amel Becirevic and Derek D. Reed
Section II: Technology for Intervention
5. Telehealth Technologies in Evidence-Based Psychotherapy
Bethany C. Wangelin, Derek D. Szafranski and Daniel F. Gios
6. Virtual Reality Therapy
Max M. North and Sarah M. North
7. Substance Use and Addictions
Lara Moody and Warren K. Bickel
Section III: Technology for Special Education
8. Video Modeling
Christos Nikopoulos, James K. Luiselli and Aaron J. Fischer
9. Computer-Based Instruction (CBI) Within Special Education
Kirsten R. Butcher and J. Matt Jameson
10. Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC) in Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities
Jeff Sigafoos, Larah van der Meer, Ralf W. Schlosser, Giulio E. Lancioni, Mark F. O'Reilly and Vanessa A. Green
11. Assistive Technologies for Persons with Severe-Profound Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities
Fabrizio Stasolla, Viviana Perilli and Adele Boccasini
Section IV: Technology for Training, Supervision and Practice
12. Web-Based Training and Supervision
Dan Florell
13. Legal, Regulatory, and Ethnical Issues in Telehealth Technology
Evan H. Dart, Heather M. Whipple, Jamie L. Pasqua and Christopher M. Furlow
14. Emerging Technologies for Clinical Practice
Dean McKay, Amy Przeworski and Shannon O'Neill
Details
- No. of pages:
- 408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 25th January 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128021095
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128020753
About the Editor
James Luiselli
James K. Luiselli is a licensed psychologist, diplomat in cognitive and behavioral psychology (ABPP), board certified behavior analyst (BCBA-D), and Director of Clinical Development and Research at Melmark New England located in Massachusetts. Dr. Luiselli is the editor, senior editor, and co-editor of 15 books in the areas of clinical psychology, applied behavior analysis, intellectual and developmental disabilities, sport psychology, and performance management. His publication record also includes more than 60 book chapters and 260 journal articles. He has extensive editorial experience, serving as Guest Editor for eight special-topic journal issues, Associate Editor for three peer-reviewed journals, and Board of Editors for ten other peer-reviewed journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Private Practice, Carlisle, Massachusetts and William James College, Needham, Massachusetts, USA
Aaron Fischer
Aaron J. Fischer is an assistant professor of school psychology and an adjunct assistant professor of psychiatry at the University of Utah. He is a licensed psychologist and board certified behavior analyst. Dr. Fischer has conducted technology-focused research in educational settings, specifically using videoconferencing with teachers and parents during conjoint behavioral consultation. His current research is funded by the University of Utah and Society for the Study of School Psychology, and emphasizes the integration of cutting edge technology in psychological practice both in schools and clinical settings.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Educational Psychology, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT USA