Computer Arithmetic provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of a digital computer. This book discusses how the control unit uses the arithmetic unit to produce, under commands, the answers asked by the user.

Organized into four chapters, this book begins with an overview of the binary code and provides a preview of the use of other arithmetic codes outside the computer. This text then explains in detail the codes employed in the representation of numbers inside the computer. Other chapters consider the number systems as well as other related matters to be able to understand computer arithmetic. This book discusses as well the signed numbers and their conversations, as well as the problems of scaling. The final chapter deals with the methods of fixed- and floating-point arithmetic, rounding off, and overflow.

This book is a valuable resource for sixth form as well as university students who are interested in arithmetic codes.