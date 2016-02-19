Computer Arithmetic - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080114637, 9781483180915

Computer Arithmetic

1st Edition

Pergamon Programmed Texts

Authors: F. H. George
Editors: F. H. George
eBook ISBN: 9781483180915
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 293
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Computer Arithmetic provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of a digital computer. This book discusses how the control unit uses the arithmetic unit to produce, under commands, the answers asked by the user.

Organized into four chapters, this book begins with an overview of the binary code and provides a preview of the use of other arithmetic codes outside the computer. This text then explains in detail the codes employed in the representation of numbers inside the computer. Other chapters consider the number systems as well as other related matters to be able to understand computer arithmetic. This book discusses as well the signed numbers and their conversations, as well as the problems of scaling. The final chapter deals with the methods of fixed- and floating-point arithmetic, rounding off, and overflow.

This book is a valuable resource for sixth form as well as university students who are interested in arithmetic codes.

Table of Contents


Editor's Preface

Author's Preface

To the Reader

Introduction: Digital Computers

One Arithmetic Codes

Two the Representation of Numbers in the Computer

Three The Problems of Scaling

Four Fixed- and Floating-Point Arithmetic

Details

No. of pages:
293
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483180915

About the Author

F. H. George

About the Editor

F. H. George

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.