Computer Applications in Resource Estimation
1st Edition
Prediction and Assessment for Metals and Petroleum
Table of Contents
Section headings and selected papers: Data Integration in Mineral Exploration by Statistical and Multivariate Techniques. Statistical pattern integration for mineral exploration, F P Agterberg et al. Intrinsic sample methodology, D Harris & Guocheng Pan. Man-machine analysis of geological maps, V V Marchenko & E A Nemirovsky. Methods and techniques of the prediction of metallic and nonmetallic raw materials using microcomputers in Czechoslovakia, C Schejbal & J Hruska. Data Integration in Mineral Exploration by Image Processing and other Techniques. Use of image processing and integrated analysis in exploration by Outokumpu Oy, Finland, J Aarnisalo. Mappable data integration techniques in mineral exploration, D Bonnefoy & A L Guillen. The use of digital elevation models computed from SPOT stereopairs for uranium exploration, P Leymarie et al. Applications in Petroleum Exploration. Conditional simulation in oil exploration, H Burger et al. Computer-assisted estimation of discovery and production of crude oil from undiscovered accumulations, D J Forman & A L Hinde. Pore geometry evaluation by petrographic image analysis, S M Habesch. Inventories. Geological comparison of Brazil and China by state, J C Griffiths et al. Application of Q-analysis to the GLOBAL databank: a geological comparison of the USSR and the USA, D N Pilant et al. Explorational databases at the Geological Survey of Finland, B Saltikoff & T Tarvainen. Related Statistical Techniques. Regression analysis of geochemical data with observations below detection limit, Chang-Jo F Chung. Trend analysis on a personal computer: problems and solutions, J E Robinson. Index.
Description
Quantitative resource assessment methods play an increasing role in exploration for petroleum, water and minerals. This volume presents an international review on the state-of-the-art of the computerized methodology in resource exploration. The papers taken from those presented at the symposium are classified to either techniques, i.e., trend analysis; classification techniques; geostatistics; image analysis; expert systems/artificial intelligence; inventories; tomography and others, or to resources, i.e., petroleum, water, metals and non-metals.
Readership
For advanced students of geology, mineral economics, geomathematics and for courses in economic geology, exploration techniques, mathematical geology and resource analysis.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1990
- Published:
- 9th February 1991
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483287089
Reviews
@from:Roussos Aimitrakopoulos @qu:...an excellent presentation and integration of topics, new developments, solid worldwide applications, and existing computer systems...a valuable reference. @source:Episodes Vol 15 No 2 @qu:...highly recommended for researchers and users of computing and statistical methods in geosciences and specifically for people interested in quantitative resource estimation and evaluation. @source:Organic Geochemistry Volume 18
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
G. Gaal Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Geological Survey of Finland and Chairman of COGEODATA, Espoo, Finland
D.F. Merriam Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Wichita State University, Wichita, KS, USA