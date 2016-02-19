Computer Applications in Resource Estimation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080372457, 9781483287089

Computer Applications in Resource Estimation

1st Edition

Prediction and Assessment for Metals and Petroleum

Editors: G. Gaal D.F. Merriam
eBook ISBN: 9781483287089
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 9th February 1991
Table of Contents

Section headings and selected papers: Data Integration in Mineral Exploration by Statistical and Multivariate Techniques. Statistical pattern integration for mineral exploration, F P Agterberg et al. Intrinsic sample methodology, D Harris & Guocheng Pan. Man-machine analysis of geological maps, V V Marchenko & E A Nemirovsky. Methods and techniques of the prediction of metallic and nonmetallic raw materials using microcomputers in Czechoslovakia, C Schejbal & J Hruska. Data Integration in Mineral Exploration by Image Processing and other Techniques. Use of image processing and integrated analysis in exploration by Outokumpu Oy, Finland, J Aarnisalo. Mappable data integration techniques in mineral exploration, D Bonnefoy & A L Guillen. The use of digital elevation models computed from SPOT stereopairs for uranium exploration, P Leymarie et al. Applications in Petroleum Exploration. Conditional simulation in oil exploration, H Burger et al. Computer-assisted estimation of discovery and production of crude oil from undiscovered accumulations, D J Forman & A L Hinde. Pore geometry evaluation by petrographic image analysis, S M Habesch. Inventories. Geological comparison of Brazil and China by state, J C Griffiths et al. Application of Q-analysis to the GLOBAL databank: a geological comparison of the USSR and the USA, D N Pilant et al. Explorational databases at the Geological Survey of Finland, B Saltikoff & T Tarvainen. Related Statistical Techniques. Regression analysis of geochemical data with observations below detection limit, Chang-Jo F Chung. Trend analysis on a personal computer: problems and solutions, J E Robinson. Index.

Description

Quantitative resource assessment methods play an increasing role in exploration for petroleum, water and minerals. This volume presents an international review on the state-of-the-art of the computerized methodology in resource exploration. The papers taken from those presented at the symposium are classified to either techniques, i.e., trend analysis; classification techniques; geostatistics; image analysis; expert systems/artificial intelligence; inventories; tomography and others, or to resources, i.e., petroleum, water, metals and non-metals.

Readership

For advanced students of geology, mineral economics, geomathematics and for courses in economic geology, exploration techniques, mathematical geology and resource analysis.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483287089

Reviews

@from:Roussos Aimitrakopoulos @qu:...an excellent presentation and integration of topics, new developments, solid worldwide applications, and existing computer systems...a valuable reference. @source:Episodes Vol 15 No 2 @qu:...highly recommended for researchers and users of computing and statistical methods in geosciences and specifically for people interested in quantitative resource estimation and evaluation. @source:Organic Geochemistry Volume 18

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

G. Gaal Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Geological Survey of Finland and Chairman of COGEODATA, Espoo, Finland

D.F. Merriam Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Wichita State University, Wichita, KS, USA

