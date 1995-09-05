Chapter headings and selected papers: Advanced Measuring and Bioprocess Monitoring Techniques. Statistical data-processing from on-line laser turbidimeter and auto-feeding of natural complex nutrients in semi-batch cultures (T. Yamane et al.). Feedback control of a recombinant fed-batch fermentation using on-line HPLC measurements (V.M. Saucedo et al.). Strategies and New Concepts in Process Data Analysis. Exploratory diagnosis of large-scale chromatographic processes by principle component analysis (R.M. Chandwani et al.). Reaction mechanisms and cell density estimators for animal cell cultures (V. Chotteau et al.). Advanced (Intelligent) Control of Bioprocesses. Advanced supervision of mammalian cell cultures using hybrid process models (M. Dors et al.). An advanced control method based on the pattern recognize and neural network for bioprocess (S. Wang et al.). Modelling of Cell Metabolism and its Regulation. On-line physiological state recognition and parameter estimation in the metabolic reaction model using error vectors (H. Shimizu et al.). Modelling of short term crabtree-effect in baker's yeast (M. Rizzi et al.). Progress in Process Modelling and Identification. Comparing different modelling techniques for the Escherichia coli fermentation process (M.R. Warnes et al.). Modelling of stirred tank bioreactors (S. Schmalzriedt et al.). Future Trends in Computer Applications in Biotechnology. Texture characterization of colonies on solid substrate (M.N. Pons et al.). A systematic approach to structured biological models (G. Breuel et al.). Advanced Measuring and Bioprocess Monitoring Techniques. Substrate consumption rate - new concept of measuring and monitoring in the activated sludge process (J. Czeczot). New hardware and software concepts for fully automated analysis and data processing (A. Riek et al.). Strategies and New Concepts in Process Data Analysis Interactive evaluation of NMR spectra from in vivo isotape labelling experiments (R. Wittig et al.). The on-line comparison of a measured vs calculated oxygen mass transfer coefficient - a useful parameter for fault diagnosis (D.R. Walwyn). Progress in Process Modelling and Identification. An evolutionary algorithm for initial state and parameter estimation in complex biochemical models (K. Schmidt, S.H. Isaacs). Education of beer brewing physiology and technology using PSI simulation language (J. Votruba et al.). Advanced (Intelligent) Control of Bioprocesses. Simulation support for operator control of the wastewater treatment plant (M. Metzger). Fuzzy control of the substrate concentration in a bioreactor (M. Boll et al.). Modelling of Cell Metabolism and its Regulation. Simulation of cell cycle dependent growth and metabolism in animal cell fermentation (B. Szperalski et al.). Structured dynamic modelling of viral infection in cell culture (C.S. Sanderson et al.). Future Trends in Computer Applications in Biotechnology. Optimisation of biotechnical processes utilising intergrated methods for experimental and sampling design (A. Holmberg et al.). Object oriented design of an on line data manager for hybrid bioprocess control (C. Hausmann et al.). Author index. Keyword index.