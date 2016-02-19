Computer Applications in Agricultural Environments - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780407004290, 9781483161952

Computer Applications in Agricultural Environments

1st Edition

Proceedings of Previous Easter Schools in Agricultural Science

Authors: J.A. Clark K. Gregson R.A. Saffell
eBook ISBN: 9781483161952
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 16th December 1986
Page Count: 316
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
101.77
71.24
71.24
71.24
81.42
71.24
71.24
81.42
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Computer Applications in Agricultural Environments talks about the influence of computers on the industry of agriculture. The text explains how computers help to simplify calculations and other duties related to the field. The book's 21 chapters revolve around the relationship of computers, agriculture, and the environment. The majority of the chapters talks about the different simulation controls that the computer can do. Controls include climate control, greenhouse control, greenhouse climate feedback/feed-forward control (GCFFC) control, glasshouse control, crop drying control, sulfur dioxide control, retort control, animal control, broiler-house ventilation control, and poultry-house control. Other topics related to computers and agriculture are also discussed, such as monitoring rainfall interception, grain drying, monitoring techniques for ammonia, and various techniques for remote monitoring. The text covers a wide range of topics in the mentioned fields, and can therefore serve as an excellent reference for students or professors in the field of agriculture.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Contents

1 Analysis and Synthesis of Greenhouse Climate Controllers

2 The Modeling and Control of Nutrient Film Systems

3 The Use of a Pet Micro Computer in Rainfall Interception Studies of Heathland

4 Monitoring Soil Water Content

5 Practical Considerations for Computer-Based Environmental Control of Glasshouses

6 A Distributed Computer Network to Monitor and Control the NIAE Research Greenhouses

7 Distributed Microprocessor Control for Simulated Tropical Climates

8 Control of Solar Air Systems in Agriculture

9 Computer Control of Crop Drying

10 Computer Simulation and Control of Grain Drying

11 Computer Control of SO2 Fumigation in a Study of Crop Response to Pollution

12 The Use of Computers in Canning

13 Computer Control of the Environment in Animal Housing

14 Computer Control of Broiler House Ventilation and Heating

15 Use of Low-Cost Microcomputers for Control of Environment in Poultry Houses

16 Monitoring Poultry House Environment

17 A Technique for Remote Monitoring of Atmospheric Ammonia Concentrations in Intensive Poultry Buildings, Using a Micro Computer

18 Electronic ControlS for Livestock Buildings

19 Microprocessor Control of the Environment for Finishing Pigs, Using Lower Critical Temperature

20 Computer-Aided Control for a Life-Cycle Swine Farmstead Complex

21 The Computer as an Aid in Feeding Sows in Gestation and in Monitoring Production

List of Poster Presentations

List of Participants

Index

Details

No. of pages:
316
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1987
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483161952

About the Author

J.A. Clark

K. Gregson

R.A. Saffell

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.