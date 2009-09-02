Computer Animation Complete
1st Edition
All-in-One: Learn Motion Capture, Characteristic, Point-Based, and Maya Winning Techniques
Description
A compilation of key chapters from the top MK computer animation books available today - in the areas of motion capture, facial features, solid spaces, fluids, gases, biology, point-based graphics, and Maya. The chapters provide CG Animators with an excellent sampling of essential techniques that every 3D artist needs to create stunning and versatile images. Animators will be able to master myriad modeling, rendering, and texturing procedures with advice from MK's best and brightest authors.
Divided into five parts (Introduction to Computer Animation and Technical Background, Motion Capture Techniques, Animating Substances, Alternate Methods, and Animating with MEL for MAYA), each one focusing on specific substances, tools, topics, and languages, this is a MUST-HAVE book for artists interested in proficiency with the top technology available today! Whether you're a programmer developing new animation functionality or an animator trying to get the most out of your current animation software, Computer Animation Complete: will help you work more efficiently and achieve better results. For programmers, this book provides a solid theoretical orientation and extensive practical instruction information you can put to work in any development or customization project. For animators, it provides crystal-clear guidance on determining which of your concepts can be realized using commercially available products, which demand custom programming, and what development strategies are likely to bring you the greatest success.
Key Features
- Expert instruction from a variety of pace-setting computer graphics researchers.
- Provides in-depth coverage of established and emerging animation algorithms.
- For readers who lack a strong scientific background, introduces the necessary concepts from mathematics, biology, and physics.
- A variety of individual languages and substances are addressed, but addressed separately - enhancing your grasp of the field as a whole while providing you with the ability to identify and implement solutions by category.
Readership
This book is intended primarily for Computer graphic (CG) artists including animators, graphics designers and programmers, game developers, and technical directors as well as professionals in digital design and visualization, and visual effects artists in the entertainment industry, including interactive gaming and production houses (e.g., computer graphics companies such as Pixar, PDI, Dreamworks).
Table of Contents
Part I: Introduction to Computer Animation
1. Introduction
2. Technical Background
Part II: Motion Capture Techniques
3. Motion Capture Primer
4. The Motion Data
5. Setting Up Your Character
Part III: Animating Substances
6. Animating Facial Features
7. Animating Solid Spaces
8. Animating Fluids and Gases
9. Animating Biology
Part IV: Other Methods
10. Point-Based Animation
11. X3D Event Animation and Interpolation
Part V: Animating with MEL for MAYA
12. Maya Under the Hood
13. MEL Animation
14. The Basics of MEL Commands
15. Examples Using MEL with Solid Body Dynamics
16. Examples Using MEL in Character Rigging
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2010
- Published:
- 2nd September 2009
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123785640
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123750785
About the Author
Rick Parent
Rick Parent is an Associate Professor at Ohio State University, where he teaches computer graphics and computer animation. His research in computer animation focuses on its relation to modeling and animating the human figure, with special emphasis on geometric modeling and implicit surfaces. Rick earned a Ph.D. in computer science from Ohio State University and a Bachelor's degree in computer science from the University of Dayton. In 1977, he was awarded "Outstanding Ph.D. Thesis Award" (one of four given nationally) by the NCC. He has served on numerous SIGGRAPH committees, in addition to the Computer Graphics International 2000 Program Committee and the Computer Animation '99 Program Committee and is on the editorial board of the Visual Computer Journal.
Affiliations and Expertise
is a Professor of Computer Science and Engineering at Ohio State University, where he teaches computer graphics and computer animation. He has taught Computer Animation for over 25 years and has worked in the field for over 35. His research interests include the modeling and animating of the human figure.
Reviews
"Computer Animation Complete sets the stage with a well written introduction. In this section, the first chapter discusses some of the key events in the history of animation to introduce the principles of animation and film making. This chapter is written at a non-technical level and makes very interesting reading for anyone interested in animation. The target audience, however, is experienced animators. This book does not disappoint."--School Tech Talk Blog and MacDirectory.com