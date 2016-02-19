Computer-Aided Processes in Instruction and Research describes the course content, computer performance software developed, and the manner that they are used by each student during the design process. This book describes the database that is developed to further aid students who use the digital computer.

Organized into 24 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the design of an aerospace vehicle. This text then explains the fundamentals of microcomputers and the use of computer-aided data acquisition in a mechanical measurements course. Other chapters provide a brief explanation for the heavy use of graphics, which is applied when comparing graphical input to numerical input. This book presents as well a summary of work on a project that combines computer-aided instruction (CAI) and artificial intelligence (AI). The final chapter deals with the establishment of a joint venture between universities and industry whereby the university utilizes equipment provided by industry to solve some of the existing problems.

This book is a valuable resource for engineering students and practicing engineers.