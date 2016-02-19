Computer-Aided Processes in Instruction and Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120835218, 9781483267043

Computer-Aided Processes in Instruction and Research

1st Edition

Editors: George C. Beakley C. R. Haden
eBook ISBN: 9781483267043
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1985
Page Count: 386
Description

Computer-Aided Processes in Instruction and Research describes the course content, computer performance software developed, and the manner that they are used by each student during the design process. This book describes the database that is developed to further aid students who use the digital computer.

Organized into 24 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the design of an aerospace vehicle. This text then explains the fundamentals of microcomputers and the use of computer-aided data acquisition in a mechanical measurements course. Other chapters provide a brief explanation for the heavy use of graphics, which is applied when comparing graphical input to numerical input. This book presents as well a summary of work on a project that combines computer-aided instruction (CAI) and artificial intelligence (AI). The final chapter deals with the establishment of a joint venture between universities and industry whereby the university utilizes equipment provided by industry to solve some of the existing problems.

This book is a valuable resource for engineering students and practicing engineers.

Table of Contents


Contributor

Preface

A Computer-Aided Design Experience in the Classroom

Micro-CAE Mechanical Engineering Software Development

Computer-Aided Data Acquisition and Instruction

Computer-Aided Drafting with Interface for Finite Element Mesh Generation

The Michigan Computer-Aided Engineering Network

Microcomputers in Mechanical Engineering Education

PC Graphics for Freshmen Engineers

Intelligent Computer-Aided Instruction in Statics

Microcomputer-Aided Structural Analysis

CAE or CAD/CAM? A Must!

The Microcomputer in Power System Engineering

Computer-Aided Learning in Problem-Oriented Courses

Personal Computers in Engineering Education

Role of Interactive Computer Simulation in Engineering Education

Teaching CAD/CAM Utilizing a Simulated Manufacturing Project

Computer-Based Instruction: An Evaluation of Micro-Plato Structured FORTRAN 77

Integration of Computer-Aided Processes Into Total Engineering

Synthesis of the Electronics Education Through Introductory Robotics

Robot Task Justification: A Realistic Approach

Robotics: An Introductory Interface Between Liberal Arts Computer Science and the Engineer's Real World

Microcomputer Simulations for Robotic Education

An Instructional and Research Facility for Computer Vision, Automated Engineering and Robotics

Expert Systems Application in Environmental Geotechnology

Applied Research: A Cooperative Venture

Index

Details

No. of pages:
386
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1985
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483267043

About the Editor

George C. Beakley

C. R. Haden

