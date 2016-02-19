Computer-Aided Processes in Instruction and Research
Computer-Aided Processes in Instruction and Research describes the course content, computer performance software developed, and the manner that they are used by each student during the design process. This book describes the database that is developed to further aid students who use the digital computer.
Organized into 24 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the design of an aerospace vehicle. This text then explains the fundamentals of microcomputers and the use of computer-aided data acquisition in a mechanical measurements course. Other chapters provide a brief explanation for the heavy use of graphics, which is applied when comparing graphical input to numerical input. This book presents as well a summary of work on a project that combines computer-aided instruction (CAI) and artificial intelligence (AI). The final chapter deals with the establishment of a joint venture between universities and industry whereby the university utilizes equipment provided by industry to solve some of the existing problems.
This book is a valuable resource for engineering students and practicing engineers.
A Computer-Aided Design Experience in the Classroom
Micro-CAE Mechanical Engineering Software Development
Computer-Aided Data Acquisition and Instruction
Computer-Aided Drafting with Interface for Finite Element Mesh Generation
The Michigan Computer-Aided Engineering Network
Microcomputers in Mechanical Engineering Education
PC Graphics for Freshmen Engineers
Intelligent Computer-Aided Instruction in Statics
Microcomputer-Aided Structural Analysis
CAE or CAD/CAM? A Must!
The Microcomputer in Power System Engineering
Computer-Aided Learning in Problem-Oriented Courses
Personal Computers in Engineering Education
Role of Interactive Computer Simulation in Engineering Education
Teaching CAD/CAM Utilizing a Simulated Manufacturing Project
Computer-Based Instruction: An Evaluation of Micro-Plato Structured FORTRAN 77
Integration of Computer-Aided Processes Into Total Engineering
Synthesis of the Electronics Education Through Introductory Robotics
Robot Task Justification: A Realistic Approach
Robotics: An Introductory Interface Between Liberal Arts Computer Science and the Engineer's Real World
Microcomputer Simulations for Robotic Education
An Instructional and Research Facility for Computer Vision, Automated Engineering and Robotics
Expert Systems Application in Environmental Geotechnology
Applied Research: A Cooperative Venture
