Computer-Aided Process Planning, Volume 13

Computer-Integrated Manufacturing has gained recognition as a most effective tool in increasing manufacturing competitiveness. This book discusses the fundamental knowledge of Computer-Aided Process Planning, the key to integrated manufacturing.

The work provides a rigorous basis for the understanding of process planning and the development of effective and efficient Computer-Aided Process Planning systems. It presents a current overview on the latest issues and directions in this field. Topics covered include Group Technology, process planning algorithms, artificial intelligence, and assembly process planning. Most importantly, in order to provide a solid foundation for discussion and development, basic theories and principles for process planning are comprehensively and thoroughly studied in this book.

Written for those who wish to understand the theory of process planning, the book will also prove an indispensable reference source on the approaches, methodologies and tools which can be applied to day-to-day process planning operations.