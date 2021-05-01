COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Computer-Aided Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128232996

Computer-Aided Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

1st Edition

Developments, Applications, and Future Perspectives

Editors: Jan Egger Xiaojun Chen
Paperback ISBN: 9780128232996
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st May 2021
Page Count: 285
Description

In facial surgery, computer-aided decisions supplement all kind of treatment stages, from a diagnosis to follow-up examinations. This book gives an in-depth overview of state-of-the-art technologies, such as deep learning, augmented reality, virtual reality and intraoperative navigation, as applied to oral and maxillofacial surgery. It gives applications of facial surgery that are at the interface between medicine and computer science. Examples include the automatic segmentation and registration of anatomical and pathological structures, like tumors in the facial area, intraoperative navigation in facial surgery and its recent developments and challenges for treatments like zygomatic implant placement.

Computer-aided Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery: Developments, Applications, and Future Perspectives is an ideal resource for biomedical engineers and computer scientists, clinicians and clinical researchers looking for an understanding of the latest technologies applied to oral and maxillofacial surgery.

Key Features

  • A comprehensive state-of-the-art knowledge of interdisciplinary applications in facial surgery
  • Includes recent algorithmic developments, like Deep Learning, and recent devices in augmented reality and virtual reality
  • Includes clinical knowledge of two facials surgeons, who give insight into the current clinical practice and challenges of facial surgeons of university hospitals in Austria and China

Readership

Researchers and scientists in cranio maxillofacial surgery (CMF) with a background in computer science or biomedical engineering. Clinicians and clinical researchers

Table of Contents

  1. Segmentation
    2. Registration
    3. Deep Learning
    4. Generative Adversarial Networks
    5. Augmented Reality
    6. Virtual Reality
    7. Navigation
    8. Visualization
    9. Clinical Practice Graz
    10. Clinical Practice Shanghai

About the Editors

Jan Egger

Jan Egger has over 10 years of experience in developing algorithms in medical image analysis and computer vision, including 5 years of postdoctoral research and development in the healthcare industry. He has extensive experience in implementing algorithms and software in the field of surgical planning, and published over 100 peer-reviewed papers and several patents. Jan holds a Ph.D. and a German Habilitation in Computer Science, and an interdisciplinary Ph.D. in Human Biology. The interdisciplinary Ph.D. was obtained when working in the Neurosurgery Department of the University Hospital in Marburg, Germany (Chairman Professor Dr. Nimsky), where he developed several algorithms for brain tumors, aneurysms and deep brain stimulation, which can be used within the Operation Microscope. He is the initiator of Studierfenster (studierfenster.at), an online platform for medical image analysis. His main research interests are Translational Science in Medical Image Analysis and Image-Guided Therapy. Jan has currently a dual appointment and is employed 50% at the Graz University of Technology and 50% at the Medical University of Graz.

Affiliations and Expertise

Visiting Professor, Shanghai Jiao Tong University; Privatdozent, Graz University of Technology, Austria

Xiaojun Chen

He is the author and co-author of more than 150 peer-reviewed articles, and delivered more than 20 lectures (5 invited plenary speeches) in the prestigious international conferences including CARS, IEEE-EMBC, IEEE-ITAB, CAI, etc. He is the PI of more than 20 research projects, including five funded by National Natural Science Foundation of China, and several international collaboration projects including PHC-Cai Yuanpei and Xu Guangqi Program (China-France), NSFC-RS Cooperation and Exchange Program (China-UK), International Research and Exchange Project Funded by Shanghai municipal government (China-USA-Austria-Belgium), SJTU-KU Leuven Joint Funding Project (China-Belgium), etc.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Institute of Biomedical Manufacturing, School of Mechanical Engineering, Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU), China

Ratings and Reviews

