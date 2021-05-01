In facial surgery, computer-aided decisions supplement all kind of treatment stages, from a diagnosis to follow-up examinations. This book gives an in-depth overview of state-of-the-art technologies, such as deep learning, augmented reality, virtual reality and intraoperative navigation, as applied to oral and maxillofacial surgery. It gives applications of facial surgery that are at the interface between medicine and computer science. Examples include the automatic segmentation and registration of anatomical and pathological structures, like tumors in the facial area, intraoperative navigation in facial surgery and its recent developments and challenges for treatments like zygomatic implant placement.

Computer-aided Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery: Developments, Applications, and Future Perspectives is an ideal resource for biomedical engineers and computer scientists, clinicians and clinical researchers looking for an understanding of the latest technologies applied to oral and maxillofacial surgery.