Computer Aided Innovation of New Materials
1st Edition
Description
This volume brings together the experience of specialists in the entire field of applications of Materials Science. The volume contains 196 of the excellent papers presented at the conference. This multidisciplinary meeting was held to bring together workers in a wide range of materials science and engineering activities who employ common analytical and experimental methods in their day to day work. The results of the meeting are of worldwide interest, and will help to stimulate future research and analysis in this area.
Table of Contents
A selection. Sections: 1. Intelligent Utilization of Materials Information (28 papers). 2. Materials Design and Electronic Structure (24 papers). 3. Model and Simulation of Lattice Defects (15 papers). 4. Molecular Dynamics Simulation of Materials (15 papers). 5. Structures, Properties and Reactions of Organic Materials (22 papers). 6. Model and Simulation of Metal Processing (33 papers). 7. Simulation of Semiconductor Processing and Devices (19 papers). 8. Alloy Phase Diagrams and Alloy Design (24 papers). 9. Structures and Properties of Glasses and Ceramics (8 papers). 10. Structures and Properties of Composite Materials (8 papers). Author Index. Subject Index.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1991
- Published:
- 20th June 1991
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444597335
About the Editor
J. Kihara
R. Yamamoto
M. Doyama
T. Suzuki
Affiliations and Expertise
Osaka University, Department of Mathematics, Graduate School of Science, Toyonaka, Japan