Computer Aided Innovation of New Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444888648, 9780444597335

Computer Aided Innovation of New Materials

1st Edition

Editors: J. Kihara R. Yamamoto M. Doyama T. Suzuki
eBook ISBN: 9780444597335
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 20th June 1991
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
56.99
48.44
93.95
79.86
70.95
60.31
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This volume brings together the experience of specialists in the entire field of applications of Materials Science. The volume contains 196 of the excellent papers presented at the conference. This multidisciplinary meeting was held to bring together workers in a wide range of materials science and engineering activities who employ common analytical and experimental methods in their day to day work. The results of the meeting are of worldwide interest, and will help to stimulate future research and analysis in this area.

Table of Contents

A selection. Sections: 1. Intelligent Utilization of Materials Information (28 papers). 2. Materials Design and Electronic Structure (24 papers). 3. Model and Simulation of Lattice Defects (15 papers). 4. Molecular Dynamics Simulation of Materials (15 papers). 5. Structures, Properties and Reactions of Organic Materials (22 papers). 6. Model and Simulation of Metal Processing (33 papers). 7. Simulation of Semiconductor Processing and Devices (19 papers). 8. Alloy Phase Diagrams and Alloy Design (24 papers). 9. Structures and Properties of Glasses and Ceramics (8 papers). 10. Structures and Properties of Composite Materials (8 papers). Author Index. Subject Index.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1991
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780444597335

About the Editor

J. Kihara

R. Yamamoto

M. Doyama

T. Suzuki

Affiliations and Expertise

Osaka University, Department of Mathematics, Graduate School of Science, Toyonaka, Japan

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.