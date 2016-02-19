Computer Aided Design of Control Systems
1st Edition
Proceedings of the IFAC Symposium, Zürich, Switzerland, 29-31 August 1979
Computer Aided Design of Control Systems focuses on the use of computers to analyze and design the control of various processes, as well as the development of program packages with different algorithms for digital computers.
The selection first takes a look at the computer aided design of minimal order controllers, including design of interacting and noninteracting dynamic controllers of minimal order and basic algorithm. The book then discusses an accelerated Newton process to solve Riccati equation through matrix sign function; suboptimal direct digital control of a trickle-bed absorption column; and structural design of large systems employing a geometric approach.
The text underscores the computer as an aid for the implementation of advanced control algorithms on physical processes and analysis of direct control algorithms and their parallel realization. Topics include hardware influences on the control, process influence, and interactive structure design of direct control systems. The book also takes a look at the optimal control of randomly sampled linear stochastic systems; computer aided design of suboptimal test signals for system identification; and computer aided design of multi-level systems with prescribed structure and control constraints.
The selection is a dependable source of data for readers interested in the uses of computers.
Contents
foreword
Session 1. Design and Analysis Methods for Plants, Controllers and Control Systems
CAD of Minimal Order Controllers
An Accelerated Newton Process to Solve Riccati Equation Via Matrix Sign Function
Suboptimal Direct Digital Control of A Trickle-Bed Absorption Column
Structural Design of Large Svstems Using A Geometric Approach
The Computer As An Aid for the Implementation of Advanced Control Algorithms On Physical Processes
Analysis of Direct Control Algorithms and Their Parallel Realization
Interactive Model Reduction By Minimizing The Weighted Equation Error
A Suboptimal Observer-Based Controller for Linear Discrete-Time Systems With Unknown Initial States
The Use of APL In The Qualitative Analysis and Design of Large Scale Systems
Modelling and Controller Design for a Multiaxial Servohydraulic Vibration Test Bench
On The Design of a Class of Non Linear Multivariable Control Systems
Frequency Domain Functionals for the Assessment of Interaction Effects In Multivariable Feedback Systems
Parameter Optimization In Decentralized Process Control: A Unified Setting for Multivariable Industrial Regulator Design
Computer Aided Design of the Stochastic Controller for A Large Scale River System
Computer Aided Design of Multiloop Controllers
On The Optimal Control of Randomly Sampled Linear Stochastic Systems
Systematic Control Design by Optimizing a Vector Performance Index
Computer Aided Design of Suboptimal Test Signals for System Identification
Multivariable Compensator Design Using Bode Diagrams and Nichols Charts
A New Optimization Method of Pid Control Parameters for Automatic Tuning By Process Computer
Pole Assignment into a Sector Using Output Feedback with Gain Minimization
A Controllability Test for Linear Systems Using a Graphical Technique
Parameter Estimation and Control for Distributed Systems
Computer Graphics Methods for Nonlinear Multivariable Systems
Various Multivariable Computer Control Algorithms for Parameter-Adaptive Control Systems
Design of a Class of Optimal Controllers Via Low-Order Riccati Equations
A Least-Squares Like Gradient Algorithm for Discrete Model Reference Adaptive Systems
Interactive Analysis of Structural Properties In The Design of Multivariable Control Systems
CAD of Adaptive Stabilization
Computer Aided Design of Multi-Level Systems With Prescribed Structure and Control Constraints
Standardization of Instrumentation Structures In Catalogue Designed Control Systems
Session 2. Program Packages and Programming Languages for Design Purposes
Optimal Steady-State Decoupling of Linear Systems With Prescribed Degree of Stability
A Concept for A CAD Program-Package for the Control-Engineer Using Only Small Computers
PSI - An Extended, Interactive Block-Oriented Simulation Program
Study and Simulation of Complex Systems In Automatic Control
Programme Suite for CAD of Multivariable Control Systems by Poles Assignment Technique
A Program Package for the Computer Aided Design of Feed forward Control Algorithms with Process Computers
Loop Frequency Response Design for Prescribed Step Response Bounds
Cambridge Linear Analysis and Design Programs
A CAD Program for Suboptimal Linear Regulators
Computer Aided Design Program for Linear Multivariable Control Systems
Bond-Graph Based Automatic Generation Technique of Nonlinear Systems State Equations
Computer Aided Frequency Response Design With Given Poles
Automatic Synthesis of A Packaged Program for Real Time Technological Process Control
A Program Package for Linear Multivariable Systems
Program Package for Control Systems Design Based On The Solution of Signal Flow-Graphs
Aircraft Control System Design and Analysis Program Package
Program Package for Computer Aided Design of Linear Control Systems
An Interactive Design Suite for the Multivariable Nyquist Array Method
The Design of Dynamic Compensators for Reducing Open Loop Interaction In Multivariable Systems
On An Interactive Digital Simulation System for Hybrid Structured Block-Diagrams
The Umist Control System Design and Synthesis Suites
Some Unifying Concepts In Multivariable Feedback Design
Computer-Aided Design of Dynamic Compensators for Linear Multivariable Continuous-Time Systems
Parameter Plane Approach to Interactive Computer Aided Analysis of Control Systems
On The Computer-Aided Assessment of Reliability of Large Plants and Control Systems
CAD Covering All Transfer Functions Attainable By Linear Compensation
Cyprosf Cybernetic Program Packages
The Development of Captain: A Computer Aided Program for Time-Series Analysis and Identification of Noisy Systems
Session 3. Computer Assisted Planning
Simulation of Container Terminal Operation
Problems of Production Planning Improvement Springing From the Use of Computers
The State of The Art and Prospects of Computer-Aided Mis Design In The Soviet Union
Computer-Assisted Planning and Supervision of Instrumentation Installation In Loviisa Nuclear Power Plant
Methods of Adaptive Automatic Control Optimization In Large-Scale Sociobiological Systems
Computer Assisted Static and Dynamical Plannings for Production Activities
Session 4. CAD in Research, Development and Instruction
Educational Aspects of Using Computer Aided Design in Automatic Control
The Value of Computer Aided Design
Cybernetic Computerised Learning of Positional Servo (Cyclops)
Requirements and Use of CAD Programs for Control System Design
Hybrid Computer Utilization for the Optimal Smoothing for the Control of A Stochastic Process
Experiments with a Software Package for Process Identification and Control
A Program Package for the Design of Feedback Control Systems
Hybrid Computer-Aided Design of Hydro-Mechanical Systems
Design Principles for Computer Aided Design Software
Session 5. Applications
A) Production Systems
CAD of Closed Circuit Mills
CAD Versus Self-Tuning Control of A Clinker Grate Cooler
Optimal Aeration Control for Wastewater Treatment
The Design of An Integrated Control System for Steam Supply To A Paper Mill
An Application of Computer Aided Control System Design To Milk Drying Plant
Creation Aid in Textile and Automation in Weaving Design
Computer Aided Design of the Control System of A Nuclear Steel making Process
Development of A Reservoir Control Method With The Aid of Unsteady Flow Dynamics Simulation
B) Power Systems
Analysis of Faults and Prediction of Alarms in A Nuclear Power Plant
Process Analysis and Optimal Control of A Nuclear Reactor System
A Network Description Language for Real Time Control of Power Systems
Computer-Aided Design of Adaptive Hydraulic Turbine Governors
Computer Aided Adjustment of Pid Control for Steam Turbines
Parameter Optimization In Decentralized Process Control: A Program Package for Multivariable Industrial Regulators Design
Late Papers
Realization of Plant Sensitivity Specifications Via Multi-Loop Feedback Compensation
A Multivariable Controller for A Marine Propulsion System
Algorithm for Optimization of Large-Scale Control Systems in Conditions of Uncertainty and Applications
Program Package for Process Identification and Control System Design Controller Design for A Gas Turbine Engine
CAD of Adaptive Systems
A Computer Package for Modelling and Analysis of Nuclear Reactor Transients
A Computer Aided Model for National Energy Problem
Survey Papers
Instructional Computer Graphics In Control System Design
Real-Time Applications of Computer-Aided Design
The Need for Computer-Aided Design In Modeling and Control of Nontechnical Systems
Round Table Discussions
Trends (Hardware and Software) in CAD
Author Index
