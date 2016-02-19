Computer Aided Design of Control Systems

Table of Contents



foreword

Session 1. Design and Analysis Methods for Plants, Controllers and Control Systems

CAD of Minimal Order Controllers

An Accelerated Newton Process to Solve Riccati Equation Via Matrix Sign Function

Suboptimal Direct Digital Control of A Trickle-Bed Absorption Column

Structural Design of Large Svstems Using A Geometric Approach

The Computer As An Aid for the Implementation of Advanced Control Algorithms On Physical Processes

Analysis of Direct Control Algorithms and Their Parallel Realization

Interactive Model Reduction By Minimizing The Weighted Equation Error

A Suboptimal Observer-Based Controller for Linear Discrete-Time Systems With Unknown Initial States

The Use of APL In The Qualitative Analysis and Design of Large Scale Systems

Modelling and Controller Design for a Multiaxial Servohydraulic Vibration Test Bench

On The Design of a Class of Non Linear Multivariable Control Systems

Frequency Domain Functionals for the Assessment of Interaction Effects In Multivariable Feedback Systems

Parameter Optimization In Decentralized Process Control: A Unified Setting for Multivariable Industrial Regulator Design

Computer Aided Design of the Stochastic Controller for A Large Scale River System

Computer Aided Design of Multiloop Controllers

On The Optimal Control of Randomly Sampled Linear Stochastic Systems

Systematic Control Design by Optimizing a Vector Performance Index

Computer Aided Design of Suboptimal Test Signals for System Identification

Multivariable Compensator Design Using Bode Diagrams and Nichols Charts

A New Optimization Method of Pid Control Parameters for Automatic Tuning By Process Computer

Pole Assignment into a Sector Using Output Feedback with Gain Minimization

A Controllability Test for Linear Systems Using a Graphical Technique

Parameter Estimation and Control for Distributed Systems

Computer Graphics Methods for Nonlinear Multivariable Systems

Various Multivariable Computer Control Algorithms for Parameter-Adaptive Control Systems

Design of a Class of Optimal Controllers Via Low-Order Riccati Equations

A Least-Squares Like Gradient Algorithm for Discrete Model Reference Adaptive Systems

Interactive Analysis of Structural Properties In The Design of Multivariable Control Systems

CAD of Adaptive Stabilization

Computer Aided Design of Multi-Level Systems With Prescribed Structure and Control Constraints

Standardization of Instrumentation Structures In Catalogue Designed Control Systems

Session 2. Program Packages and Programming Languages for Design Purposes

Optimal Steady-State Decoupling of Linear Systems With Prescribed Degree of Stability

A Concept for A CAD Program-Package for the Control-Engineer Using Only Small Computers

PSI - An Extended, Interactive Block-Oriented Simulation Program

Study and Simulation of Complex Systems In Automatic Control

Programme Suite for CAD of Multivariable Control Systems by Poles Assignment Technique

A Program Package for the Computer Aided Design of Feed forward Control Algorithms with Process Computers

Loop Frequency Response Design for Prescribed Step Response Bounds

Cambridge Linear Analysis and Design Programs

A CAD Program for Suboptimal Linear Regulators

Computer Aided Design Program for Linear Multivariable Control Systems

Bond-Graph Based Automatic Generation Technique of Nonlinear Systems State Equations

Computer Aided Frequency Response Design With Given Poles

Automatic Synthesis of A Packaged Program for Real Time Technological Process Control

A Program Package for Linear Multivariable Systems

Program Package for Control Systems Design Based On The Solution of Signal Flow-Graphs

Aircraft Control System Design and Analysis Program Package

Program Package for Computer Aided Design of Linear Control Systems

An Interactive Design Suite for the Multivariable Nyquist Array Method

The Design of Dynamic Compensators for Reducing Open Loop Interaction In Multivariable Systems

On An Interactive Digital Simulation System for Hybrid Structured Block-Diagrams

The Umist Control System Design and Synthesis Suites

Some Unifying Concepts In Multivariable Feedback Design

Computer-Aided Design of Dynamic Compensators for Linear Multivariable Continuous-Time Systems

Parameter Plane Approach to Interactive Computer Aided Analysis of Control Systems

On The Computer-Aided Assessment of Reliability of Large Plants and Control Systems

CAD Covering All Transfer Functions Attainable By Linear Compensation

Cyprosf Cybernetic Program Packages

The Development of Captain: A Computer Aided Program for Time-Series Analysis and Identification of Noisy Systems

Session 3. Computer Assisted Planning

Simulation of Container Terminal Operation

Problems of Production Planning Improvement Springing From the Use of Computers

The State of The Art and Prospects of Computer-Aided Mis Design In The Soviet Union

Computer-Assisted Planning and Supervision of Instrumentation Installation In Loviisa Nuclear Power Plant

Methods of Adaptive Automatic Control Optimization In Large-Scale Sociobiological Systems

Computer Assisted Static and Dynamical Plannings for Production Activities

Session 4. CAD in Research, Development and Instruction

Educational Aspects of Using Computer Aided Design in Automatic Control

The Value of Computer Aided Design

Cybernetic Computerised Learning of Positional Servo (Cyclops)

Requirements and Use of CAD Programs for Control System Design

Hybrid Computer Utilization for the Optimal Smoothing for the Control of A Stochastic Process

Experiments with a Software Package for Process Identification and Control

A Program Package for the Design of Feedback Control Systems

Hybrid Computer-Aided Design of Hydro-Mechanical Systems

Design Principles for Computer Aided Design Software

Session 5. Applications

A) Production Systems

CAD of Closed Circuit Mills

CAD Versus Self-Tuning Control of A Clinker Grate Cooler

Optimal Aeration Control for Wastewater Treatment

The Design of An Integrated Control System for Steam Supply To A Paper Mill

An Application of Computer Aided Control System Design To Milk Drying Plant

Creation Aid in Textile and Automation in Weaving Design

Computer Aided Design of the Control System of A Nuclear Steel making Process

Development of A Reservoir Control Method With The Aid of Unsteady Flow Dynamics Simulation

B) Power Systems

Analysis of Faults and Prediction of Alarms in A Nuclear Power Plant

Process Analysis and Optimal Control of A Nuclear Reactor System

A Network Description Language for Real Time Control of Power Systems

Computer-Aided Design of Adaptive Hydraulic Turbine Governors

Computer Aided Adjustment of Pid Control for Steam Turbines

Parameter Optimization In Decentralized Process Control: A Program Package for Multivariable Industrial Regulators Design

Late Papers

Realization of Plant Sensitivity Specifications Via Multi-Loop Feedback Compensation

A Multivariable Controller for A Marine Propulsion System

Algorithm for Optimization of Large-Scale Control Systems in Conditions of Uncertainty and Applications

Program Package for Process Identification and Control System Design Controller Design for A Gas Turbine Engine

CAD of Adaptive Systems

A Computer Package for Modelling and Analysis of Nuclear Reactor Transients

A Computer Aided Model for National Energy Problem

Survey Papers

Instructional Computer Graphics In Control System Design

Real-Time Applications of Computer-Aided Design

The Need for Computer-Aided Design In Modeling and Control of Nontechnical Systems

Round Table Discussions

The Value of Computer Aided Design

Trends (Hardware and Software) in CAD

Author Index

