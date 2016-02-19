Computer Aided Design in Control Systems 1988
1st Edition
Selected Papers from the 4th IFAC Symposium, Beijing, PRC, 23-25 August 1988
Section Headings and Selected Papers. Plenary Papers. Interactive environments for CADCS software, M Rimvall. Data structures and software tools for the computer-aided design of control systems: a survey, J M Maciejowski. Computer-aided development for robot control, P Kopacek. Special Invited Papers. Graphical environments for computer-aided control system design, H A Barker. Techniques and tools for CADCS, C Schmid. Algorithms for classical control systems design, K C Daly. CADCS Packages. A CAD program for direct digital pole-assignment system design, C L Wang et al. An interactive computer-aided process controller design package, S P Chan et al. A didactical project with a personal computer network for engineering education, D Reniers et al. CADCS Software and Hardware. Experience with the application of software tools for data file management in automatic control, W Seiche & H Rake. Structural tests using Nial, J Jantzen. Application of logic programming in linear system identification, R Krtolica et al. Systems Design Methods. An inverse problem of block decoupling, K K Xu. Parallel and large scale matrix computations in control: Some ideas, B N Datta & K Datta. Regulator design using linear fractional transformation, S B Kim & K Furuta. CADCS Expert Systems. Choosing the settings of an adaptive controller using an expert system, B A Foss & O Ogard. Expert system shells for combining symbolic and numeric processing in CADCS, J R James. CADCS Applications. Variable structure model-following control of a robot manipulator, A S I Zinober. Round Table Discussion. CADCS in education and research. Author index. Keyword index.
This volume contains 73 papers, presenting the state of the art in computer-aided design in control systems (CADCS). The latest information and exchange of ideas presented at the Symposium illustrates the development of computer-aided design science and technology within control systems. The Proceedings contain six plenary papers and six special invited papers, and the remainder are divided into five themes: CADCS packages; CADCS software and hardware; systems design methods; CADCS expert systems; CADCS applications, with finally a discussion on CADCS in education and research.
For control engineers and systems designers.
