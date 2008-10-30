Computed Tomography - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781416028956, 9781455776993

Computed Tomography

3rd Edition

Physical Principles, Clinical Applications, and Quality Control

Authors: Euclid Seeram
eBook ISBN: 9781455776993
eBook ISBN: 9781416069720
eBook ISBN: 9780323277518
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 30th October 2008
Page Count: 560
Description

Radiologic technologists play an important role in the care and management of patients undergoing advanced imaging procedures. This new edition provides the up-to-date information and thorough coverage you need to understand the physical principles of computed tomography (CT) and safely produce high-quality images. You’ll gain valuable knowledge about the practice of CT scanning, effective communication with other medical personnel, and sectional anatomic images as they relate to CT.

Key Features

  • Comprehensively covers CT at just the right depth for technologists – going beyond superficial treatment to accommodate all the major advances in CT. One complete CT resource covers what you need to know!
  • Brings you up to date with the latest in multi-slice spiral CT and its applications – the only text to include full coverage of this important topic.
  • Features a chapter devoted to quality control testing of CT scanners (both spiral CT and conventional scan-and-stop), helping you achieve and maintain high quality control standards.
  • Provides the latest information on: advances in volume CT scanning; CT fluoroscopy; multi-slice spiral/helical CT; and multi-slice applications such as 3-D imaging, CT angiography, and virtual reality imaging (endoscopy) – all with excellent coverage of state-of-the-art principles, instrumentation, clinical applications and quality control.

Table of Contents

  1. Computed Tomography: An Overview

    2. Introduction to Computers

    3. Digital Image Processing

    4. Physical Principles of Computed Tomography

    5. Data Acquisition Concepts

    6. Image Reconstruction

    7. Basic Instrumentation

    8. Image Post Processing and Visualization Tools

    9. Image Quality

    10. Radiation Dose in CT

    11. Single-Slice Spiral/Helical CT-Physical Principles and Instrumentation

    12. Multislice Spiral/Helical Computed Tomography-Physical Principles and Instrumentation

    13. Technical Applications of Multislice CT Scanning NEW!

    14. Three Dimensional Computed Tomography-Basic Concepts

    15. Virtual Reality Imaging

    16. Position Emission Tomography/Computed Tomography (PET/CT) Scanners NEW!

    17. Computed Tomography of the Head, Cerebral Vessels, Neck, and Spine

    18. Computed Tomography of the Body

    19. Pediatric Computed Tomography

    20. Quality Control for Computed Tomography Scanners

Details

No. of pages:
560
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
About the Author

Euclid Seeram

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Imaging, Advanced Studies, British Columbia Institute of Technology, Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada

