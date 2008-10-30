Computed Tomography
3rd Edition
Physical Principles, Clinical Applications, and Quality Control
Authors: Euclid Seeram
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 30th October 2008
Page Count: 560
Description
Radiologic technologists play an important role in the care and management of patients undergoing advanced imaging procedures. This new edition provides the up-to-date information and thorough coverage you need to understand the physical principles of computed tomography (CT) and safely produce high-quality images. You’ll gain valuable knowledge about the practice of CT scanning, effective communication with other medical personnel, and sectional anatomic images as they relate to CT.
Key Features
- Comprehensively covers CT at just the right depth for technologists – going beyond superficial treatment to accommodate all the major advances in CT. One complete CT resource covers what you need to know!
- Brings you up to date with the latest in multi-slice spiral CT and its applications – the only text to include full coverage of this important topic.
- Features a chapter devoted to quality control testing of CT scanners (both spiral CT and conventional scan-and-stop), helping you achieve and maintain high quality control standards.
- Provides the latest information on: advances in volume CT scanning; CT fluoroscopy; multi-slice spiral/helical CT; and multi-slice applications such as 3-D imaging, CT angiography, and virtual reality imaging (endoscopy) – all with excellent coverage of state-of-the-art principles, instrumentation, clinical applications and quality control.
Table of Contents
- Computed Tomography: An Overview
2. Introduction to Computers
3. Digital Image Processing
4. Physical Principles of Computed Tomography
5. Data Acquisition Concepts
6. Image Reconstruction
7. Basic Instrumentation
8. Image Post Processing and Visualization Tools
9. Image Quality
10. Radiation Dose in CT
11. Single-Slice Spiral/Helical CT-Physical Principles and Instrumentation
12. Multislice Spiral/Helical Computed Tomography-Physical Principles and Instrumentation
13. Technical Applications of Multislice CT Scanning NEW!
14. Three Dimensional Computed Tomography-Basic Concepts
15. Virtual Reality Imaging
16. Position Emission Tomography/Computed Tomography (PET/CT) Scanners NEW!
17. Computed Tomography of the Head, Cerebral Vessels, Neck, and Spine
18. Computed Tomography of the Body
19. Pediatric Computed Tomography
20. Quality Control for Computed Tomography Scanners
About the Author
Euclid Seeram
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Imaging, Advanced Studies, British Columbia Institute of Technology, Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada
