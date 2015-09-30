Computed Tomography
4th Edition
Physical Principles, Clinical Applications, and Quality Control
Description
Build the foundation necessary for the practice of CT scanning with Computed Tomography: Physical Principles, Clinical Applications, and Quality Control, 4th Edition. Written to meet the varied requirements of radiography students and practitioners, this two-color text provides comprehensive coverage of the physical principles of CT and its clinical applications. Its clear, straightforward approach is designed to improve your understanding of sectional anatomic images as they relate to CT — and facilitate communication between CT technologists and other medical personnel.
Key Features
- Comprehensively covers CT at just the right depth for technologists – going beyond superficial treatment to accommodate all the major advances in CT. One complete CT resource covers what you need to know!
- The latest information on advances in CT imaging, including: advances in volume CT scanning; CT fluoroscopy; multi-slice applications like 3-D imaging, CT angiography, and virtual reality imaging (endoscopy) – all with excellent coverage of state-of-the-art principles, instrumentation, clinical applications, and quality control.
- More than 600 photos and line drawings help students understand and visualize concepts.
- Chapter outlines show you what is most important in every chapter.
- Strong ancillary package on Evolve facilitates instructor preparation and provides a full complement of support for teaching and learning with the text
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: CT: An Overview
Chapter 2: Digital Image Processing
Chapter 3: Physical Principles of CT
Chapter 4: Data Acquisition
Chapter 5: Image Reconstruction
Chapter 6: Iterative Reconstruction Fundamentals
Chapter 7: Basic Instrumentation
Chapter 8: Image Post Processing
Chapter 9: Image Quality
Chapter 10: Radiation Dose
Chapter 11: MuliSlice CT Principles
Chapter 12: Other Technical Applications
Chapter 13: Three-Dimensional CT
Chapter 14: PET/SPECT CT
Chapter 15: CT of the Head, Neck, and Spine
Chapter 16: CT of the Body
Chapter 17: Pediatric CT
Chapter 18: Quality Control for CT Scanners
Appendix A: Spiral Versus Helical
Appendix B: Historical Look at Specific Features of CT Scanners
Appendix C: Physics of Cardiac Imaging with Multiple-Row Detector CT
Details
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2016
- Published:
- 30th September 2015
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323323048
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323323017
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323323055
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323312882
About the Author
Euclid Seeram
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Imaging, Advanced Studies, British Columbia Institute of Technology, Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada