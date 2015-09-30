Build the foundation necessary for the practice of CT scanning with Computed Tomography: Physical Principles, Clinical Applications, and Quality Control, 4th Edition. Written to meet the varied requirements of radiography students and practitioners, this two-color text provides comprehensive coverage of the physical principles of CT and its clinical applications. Its clear, straightforward approach is designed to improve your understanding of sectional anatomic images as they relate to CT — and facilitate communication between CT technologists and other medical personnel.