Computed Radiation Imaging
1st Edition
Physics and Mathematics of Forward and Inverse Problems
Description
Computer-assisted imaging with radiation (x- and gamma rays) is an integral part of modern medical-diagnostic practice. This imaging technology is also slowly finding its way into industrial applications. Although the technology is well developed, there is a need for further improvement to enhance image quality, reduce artifacts, minimize patient radiation exposure, compete with and complement other imaging methods (such as magnetic resonance imaging and ultrasonics), and accommodate dense and large objects encountered in industrial applications.
Scientists and engineers, attempting to progress this technology, are faced with an enormous amount of literature, addressing the imaging problem from various view points. This book provides a single source that addresses both the physical and mathematical aspects of the imaging problem in a consistent and comprehensive manner.
Key Features
- Discusses the inherent physical and numerical capabilities and limitations of the methods presented for both the forward and inverse problems
- Provides information on available Internet resources and software
- Written in a manner that makes it readable by physicists, mathematicians, engineers and computer scientists – avoids, as much as possible, the use of specialized terminology without clear introduction and definition
Readership
Researchers working in the field of radiation-based imaging
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Radiation Imaging
1.1. Why Radiation?
1.2. Imaging Modalities
1.3. Direct and Reconstructed Imaging
1.4. The Forward and Inverse Problems
1.5. Forward and Inverse Mapping
Introduction
2. Radiation Transport
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Variables
2.3. Cross Sections
2.4. Boltzmann Transport Equation
2.5. Source-Free Steady-State Problem
2.6. Steady-State Problem in Void
2.7. Point-Kernel Method
2.8. Charged Particles
3. Measurement Models
3.1. Formulation
3.2. Scaling
3.3. Measured Response
3.4. Sensitivity
3.5. Variability
3.6. Components
3.7. Image Grid
3.8. Idealization
3.9. Computer Coding
4. Transmission
4.1. Basic Model
4.2. Physical Relevance
4.3. Discretization
4.4. Nature of Radiation Source
4.5. Secondary Radiation
4.6. Scattering
4.7. Sensitivity
4.8. Variability
5. Emission
5.1. Embedded Radiation
5.2. Induced Emission
5.3. Discretization
5.4. Sensitivity
5.5. Sources
5.6. Interfering Effects
6. Scattering
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Single-Scattering Model
6.3. Multiple Scattering
6.4. Compton Scattering
6.5. Neutron Elastic Scattering
6.6. Discretization
6.7. Sensitivity
Introduction
7. Features
7.1. Discretization
7.2. Well-Posed Problem
7.3. Existence
7.4. Uniqueness
7.5. Continuity
7.6. Ill-Posed Problem
7.7. Ill-Conditioning
7.A. Basics of Functional Analysis
8. Formulation
8.1. Matrix
8.2. Functional
8.3. Analytic
8.4. Probabilistic
8.A. Probabilistic Basis of Maximum-Likelihood and Least-Squares Methods
9. Preprocessing of Measurements
9.1. Number of Measurements
9.2. Frequency Analysis
9.3. Spatial Filtering of Noise
9.4. Consistency and Smoothing
10. Matrix-Based Methods
10.1. Error Propagation
10.2. Singular Value Decomposition
10.3. Least Squares
10.4. Regularization Methods
10.5. Regularization-Parameter Determination
10.6. Iterative Methods
10.7. Nonlinear Problems
10.8. Software
11. Functional Optimization
11.1. Formulation
11.2. Effect of Number of Measurements
11.3. Sensitivity to Measurement Uncertainty
11.4. Minimization
11.5. Search Methods
11.6. Genetic Evolution
11.7. Simulated Annealing
11.8. Neural Networks
12. Analytic Methods
12.1. Radon Transform
12.2. Two-Dimensional Fourier Transforms
12.3. Backprojection
12.4. Fan-Beam Transmission Tomography
12.5. Cone-Beam Transmission Tomography
12.6. Emission Imaging
12.7. Scatter Imaging
12.8. Computer Codes
12.9. Wavelet Transforms
13. Probabilistic Methods
13.1. Bayesian - Minimum Information
13.2. Poisson Distribution
13.3. Normal Distribution
13.4. Maximum a posteriori (map)
13.5. The Monte Carlo Method
14. Incomplete Problems
14.1. Incompleteness
14.2. General Solution Methods
14.3. Estimation Maximization
14.4. Markov Random Fields
15. Testing
15.1. Ideal Problem
15.2. Noisy-Ideal Problem
15.3. Independently-Simulated-Data Problem
15.4. Laboratory Problem
15.5. Image Quality
15.6. Test Objects
16. Post-Processing
16.1. Image Convolution
16.2. Image Degradation
16.3. Frequency Filtering
16.4. Matrix Based
16.5. Statistical Methods
16.6. Optimization
16.7. Blind Deconvolution
Bibliography
Details
- No. of pages:
- 302
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2011
- Published:
- 27th May 2011
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123877789
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123877772
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323165297
About the Author
Esam Hussein
Affiliations and Expertise
University of New Brunswick, Fredericton, NB Canada