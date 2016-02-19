Computational Wind Engineering 1

Abbreviated. FUNDAMENTALS. Turbulence Modellings and their Applications. On the simulation of turbulent flow past bluff bodies (W. Rodi). Comparison of various turbulence models applied to a bluff body (S. Murakami). Computational modelling of complex turbulent flow-expections, reality and prospects (M.A. Leschziner). Modelling flows around bluff bodies by Reynolds averaged transport equations (D. Laurence). Direct and Large Eddy Simulations. Simulation of complex turbulent flows: Recent advances and prospects in wind engineering (J. Ferziger). Large-eddy-simulation of the flow around building models (W. Frank, H. Mauch). Computation of wind flow around a tall building and the large-scale vortex structure (C.C.S. Song, J. He). Numerical Methods. Finite element methods in wind engineering (T.J.R. Hughes, K. Jansen). High resolution vortex simulation of bluff body flows (A. Leonard, P. Koumoutsakos). Volume-fraction techniques: Powerful tools for wind engineering (C.W. Hirt). Numerical simulation of high Reynolds number flows by Petrov-Galerkin finite element method (K. Kakuda, N. Tosaka). APPLICATIONS. Wind Load. The generalization and simplification of wind loads and implications for computational methods (A.G. Davenport). Numerical simulation of wind-induced pressures on buildings of various geometries (T. Stathopoulos, Y.S. Zhou). Predicting R.M.S. pressures from computed velocities and mean pressures (D.A. Paterson). Wind Induced Vibrations. Numerical study on aeroeleastic instability of cylinders with a circular and rectangular cross-section (A. Okajima, K. Kitajima). Unsteady pressure field around oscillating prism predicted by LES (S. Sakamoto et al.). Numerical investigation on the aeroelastic instability of bluff cylinders (T. Tamura et al.). Numerical simulation of flow field around an oscillating bridge using finite difference method (A. Fujiwara, H. Kataoka, M. Ito). Environmental Problems. Numerical study of wind flow over a cooling tower (D.J. Bergstrom, D. Derksen, K.S. Rezkallah). A study on the environment in an open court of a high rise building with heliport (M. Higuchi, N. Takahashi, M. Yao). Modelling of flow and ventilation within petroleum process plants (A. Ronold). Pedestrian Wind. Numerical and experimental modelling of the three-dimensional turbulent wind flow through an urban square (A. Gadilhe, L. Janvier, G. Barnaud). Vehicle Aerodynamics and Others. Numerical analysis and visualization of flow in automobile aerodynamics development (R. Himeno, K. Fujitani). Flow structure around a 3D bluff body in ground proximity: A computational study (S. Parameswaran et al.). Computer Aided Experiments and Computer Graphics. Turbulence measurement in a separated and reattaching flow over a backward-facing step with the aid of three-dimensional particle tracking velocimetry (N. Kasagi, A. Matsunaga, S. Kawara). Study on three-dimensional characteristics of natural ventilation in half-enclosed buildings using video imaging techniques (M. Ohba). WORKSHOP. SUMMARY OF VIDEO PRESENTATION. Author Index.