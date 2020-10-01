Computational Wave Dynamics explains the analytical, semi-analytical, and numerical methods for finding exact or approximate solutions to various linear and nonlinear differential equations governing wave-like flows. The book explores the latest and most efficient linear and nonlinear differential equations that govern all waves with particular emphasis on water waves, helping the reader to incorporate a more profound numerical understanding of waves in a range of engineering solutions. Procedures, algorithms, and solutions are presented in a simple step-by-step style, helping readers with different backgrounds at various levels to engage with this topic.

Waves exist almost everywhere in nature. Different types include water, sound, electromagnetic, seismic, and shock. The breadth of different methods addressed in this one book creates a uniquely valuable resource for the comparison of equations, and acts as a very useful summary of recent research into computational wave dynamics.