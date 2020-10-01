COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option.
Computational Wave Dynamics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128195543

Computational Wave Dynamics

1st Edition

0.0 star rating Write a review
Authors: Snehashish Chakraverty Karunakar Perumandla
Paperback ISBN: 9780128195543
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st October 2020
Page Count: 250
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
159.00
180.00
153.00
140.00
251.77
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Computational Wave Dynamics explains the analytical, semi-analytical, and numerical methods for finding exact or approximate solutions to various linear and nonlinear differential equations governing wave-like flows. The book explores the latest and most efficient linear and nonlinear differential equations that govern all waves with particular emphasis on water waves, helping the reader to incorporate a more profound numerical understanding of waves in a range of engineering solutions.  Procedures, algorithms, and solutions are presented in a simple step-by-step style, helping readers with different backgrounds at various levels to engage with this topic.

Waves exist almost everywhere in nature. Different types include water, sound, electromagnetic, seismic, and shock. The breadth of different methods addressed in this one book creates a uniquely valuable resource for the comparison of equations, and acts as a very useful summary of recent research into computational wave dynamics. 

 

Key Features

  • Tackles ordinary and partial differential equations for wave dynamics, and provides approximation methods for solving them
  • Uses easy to understand examples representing wave behavior to help introduce numerical solutions, as well as showing the theoretical justifications for such solutions
  • Covers semi-implicit methods, the Kortweg-de-Vries equations, and many others in one resource
  • Provides a uniquely valuable resource for the comparison of equations, and acts as a very useful summary of recent research into computational wave dynamics

Readership

Graduate students and researchers with an interest in modeling systems involving wave flow

Table of Contents

1. Introduction to water wave equations
2. Recent developments of different methods for solving water wave equations
3. Analytical Methods
4. Semi Analytical Methods
5. Numerical Methods
6. Korteweg-de Vries Equations
7. Shallow Water Equations
8. Burgers’ equation
9. Benjamin Bona Mahony equation
10. Equation

Details

No. of pages:
250
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st October 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128195543

About the Author

Snehashish Chakraverty

Prof. S. Chakraverty has 29 years of experience as a researcher and teacher. Presently he is working in the Department of Mathematics (Applied Mathematics Group), National Institute of Technology Rourkela, Odisha as a full (HAG) Professor. Prior to this he was with CSIR-Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee, India. He has authored/co-authored 14 books, with others in progress, and published more than 300 research papers and is on several editorial boards. He was the President of the Section of Mathematical sciences (including Statistics) of Indian Science Congress (2015-2016) and was the Vice President of the Orissa Mathematical Society (2011-2013). Prof. Chakraverty is the recipient of numerous awards and has undertaken around 16 research projects as Principle Investigator funded by international and national agencies. His present research area includes Differential Equations, Soft Computing and Machine Intelligence, Numerical Analysis, Mathematical Modeling, Uncertainty Modelling, Vibration and Inverse Vibration Problems.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Mathematics, National Institute of Technology Rourkela, Odisha, India

Karunakar Perumandla

Perumandla Karunakar’s research focuses mainly on novel applications of applied mathematics to fluid flow problems. His research has been published in several internationally respected academic journals.

Affiliations and Expertise

Researcher, Department of Mathematics, National Institute of Technology, Rourkela, India

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.