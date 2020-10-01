Computational Wave Dynamics
1st Edition
Description
Computational Wave Dynamics explains the analytical, semi-analytical, and numerical methods for finding exact or approximate solutions to various linear and nonlinear differential equations governing wave-like flows. The book explores the latest and most efficient linear and nonlinear differential equations that govern all waves with particular emphasis on water waves, helping the reader to incorporate a more profound numerical understanding of waves in a range of engineering solutions. Procedures, algorithms, and solutions are presented in a simple step-by-step style, helping readers with different backgrounds at various levels to engage with this topic.
Waves exist almost everywhere in nature. Different types include water, sound, electromagnetic, seismic, and shock. The breadth of different methods addressed in this one book creates a uniquely valuable resource for the comparison of equations, and acts as a very useful summary of recent research into computational wave dynamics.
Key Features
- Tackles ordinary and partial differential equations for wave dynamics, and provides approximation methods for solving them
- Uses easy to understand examples representing wave behavior to help introduce numerical solutions, as well as showing the theoretical justifications for such solutions
- Covers semi-implicit methods, the Kortweg-de-Vries equations, and many others in one resource
- Provides a uniquely valuable resource for the comparison of equations, and acts as a very useful summary of recent research into computational wave dynamics
Readership
Graduate students and researchers with an interest in modeling systems involving wave flow
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to water wave equations
2. Recent developments of different methods for solving water wave equations
3. Analytical Methods
4. Semi Analytical Methods
5. Numerical Methods
6. Korteweg-de Vries Equations
7. Shallow Water Equations
8. Burgers’ equation
9. Benjamin Bona Mahony equation
10. Equation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128195543
About the Author
Snehashish Chakraverty
Prof. S. Chakraverty has 29 years of experience as a researcher and teacher. Presently he is working in the Department of Mathematics (Applied Mathematics Group), National Institute of Technology Rourkela, Odisha as a full (HAG) Professor. Prior to this he was with CSIR-Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee, India. He has authored/co-authored 14 books, with others in progress, and published more than 300 research papers and is on several editorial boards. He was the President of the Section of Mathematical sciences (including Statistics) of Indian Science Congress (2015-2016) and was the Vice President of the Orissa Mathematical Society (2011-2013). Prof. Chakraverty is the recipient of numerous awards and has undertaken around 16 research projects as Principle Investigator funded by international and national agencies. His present research area includes Differential Equations, Soft Computing and Machine Intelligence, Numerical Analysis, Mathematical Modeling, Uncertainty Modelling, Vibration and Inverse Vibration Problems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Mathematics, National Institute of Technology Rourkela, Odisha, India
Karunakar Perumandla
Perumandla Karunakar’s research focuses mainly on novel applications of applied mathematics to fluid flow problems. His research has been published in several internationally respected academic journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Researcher, Department of Mathematics, National Institute of Technology, Rourkela, India
Ratings and Reviews
