Computational Toxicology
1st Edition
Methods and Applications for Risk Assessment
Description
Computational Toxicology: Methods and Applications for Risk Assessment is an essential reference on the translation of computational toxicology data into information that can be used for more informed risk assessment decision-making. This book is authored by leading international investigators who have real-world experience in relating computational toxicology methods to risk assessment. Key topics of interest include QSAR modeling, chemical mixtures, applications to metabolomic and metabonomic data sets, toxicogenomic analyses, applications to REACH informational strategies and much more. The examples provided in this book are based on cutting-edge technologies and set out to stimulate the further development of this promising field to offer rapid, better and more cost-effective answers to major public health concerns.
Key Features
- Authored by leading international researchers engaged in cutting-edge applications of computational methods for translating complex toxicological data sets into useful risk assessment information
- Incorporates real-world examples of how computational toxicological methods have been applied to advance the science of risk assessment
- Provides the framework necessary for new technologies and fosters common vocabularies and principles upon which the effects of new chemical entities should be compared
Readership
Toxicologists, pharmacologists, pharmaceutical scientists and biochemists in academic, regulatory and industry (pharmaceutical, chemical, environmental and biotechnology) settings.
Table of Contents
Foreword
References
List of Contributors
Chapter 1. Introduction
Chapter 2. Quantitative Structure-Activity Relationship (QSAR) Models, Physiologically Based Pharmacokinetic (PBPK) Models, Biologically Based Dose Response (BBDR) and Toxicity Pathways: Computational Tools for Public Health
Introduction
Application of Structure-Activity Relationship (SAR) and Quantitative Structure-Activity Relationship (QSAR)
Physiologically Based Pharmacokinetic (PBPK) Modeling Case Studies
VOC Models
Metals Models
References
Chapter 3. Multiple Chemical Exposures and Risk Assessment
Historical Perspective
Regulatory Perspective
Mixtures versus Components
Additivity Approaches
Future Directions
References
Chapter 4. Modeling of Sensitive Subpopulations and Interindividual Variability in Pharmacokinetics for Health Risk Assessments
Introduction
Physiological Differences and PBPK Modeling of Sensitive Human Subpopulations
Animal PBPK Models for Evaluating Sensitive Subpopulations
Concluding Remarks
Disclaimer
References
Chapter 5. Integrated Systems Biology Approaches to Predicting Drug-Induced Liver Toxicity: A Dynamic Systems Model of Rat Liver Homeostasis Combined with In Vitro Measurements to Predict In Vivo Toxicity
Introduction
General Principles
Model Building
Energy Homeostasis
Glutathione Homeostasis
Fatty Acid Metabolism
Bile Salt Metabolism and Transport
Solving the Equation-Set
Model Validation and Predictions
Conclusions
References
Chapter 6. Computational Translation and Integration of Test Data to Meet Risk Assessment Goals
Introduction
Computational Analysis and Translational Research
Toxicology-Based (Q)SARs
Read-Across
Data Mining for Computational Translation and Integration of Test Data
High-Throughput Screening for Signal Detection in Risk Assessment
Integrating Computational Tools with Test Data for Risk Assessment
Disclaimer
References
Chapter 7. Computational Translation of Nonmammalian Species Data to Mammalian Species to Meet REACH and Next Generation Risk Assessment Needs
A Changing Regulatory Environment
Nonmammalian Species Can Help to Reduce, Refine, and Replace Mammalian Animal Testing
Pathway-Based Hazard and Risk Assessment
Translating Effects on Nonmammalian Species to Mammalian Species
Translating Molecular Initiating Events: Gene/Protein Annotation and Mammalian Ortholog Identification
Annotation of Large Gene Sets
Pathway-Level Comparison/Translation
Pathway-Based Extrapolation to Mammals in Determining Chemical Mode of Action
Pathway-Based Dose-Response Relationships
Network Inference and Mapping
Cross-Species Analysis Using Networks
Translating Effects through Computational Modeling at the Systems Level
Future Efforts in Use of High-Throughput Screening and “Omics” Technology and Computational Tools in Translation of Nonmammalian Species to Mammalian Species to Meet REACH and Next Generation Risk Assessment Needs
References
Chapter 8. Interpretation of Human Biological Monitoring Data Using a Newly Developed Generic Physiological-Based Toxicokinetic Model: Examples of Simulations with Carbofuran and Methyl Ethyl Ketone
Introduction
The Generic PBTK Model IndusChemFate
Examples
Discussion
Supplementary Information
References
Chapter 9. Uses of Publicly Available Data in Risk Assessment
Introduction
Publicly Available Data Sets with Uses in Risk Assessment
Comparison of the NHANES IV and ToxCast™ Data Sets
Methods for Compiling Data from Multiple Sources for Risk Assessment
Designing Publicly Available Toxicological Data Sets
Analogies to the Human Genome Project in Computational Toxicology
Chemical Domain and Limitations to Data Analysis of Traditional and Computational Toxicology Data
Data Semantics and Limitations to Relating HTS Data to In Vivo Effects
Conclusions
References
Chapter 10. Computational Toxicology Experience and Applications for Risk Assessment in the Pharmaceutical Industry
Background
Two Main Considerations
Summary
References
Chapter 11. Omics Biomarkers in Risk Assessment: A Bioinformatics Perspective
Abbreviations and Glossaries
Introduction
Biomarkers
Bioinformatics Approaches: Challenges and Solutions in Omics Biomarker Discovery
Decision Forest for Omics Biomarkers
Conclusion
Disclaimer
References
Chapter 12. Translation of Computational Model Results for Risk Decisions
Origins and Nature of the Computational Toxicology Applications in Risk Assessment
Drivers for the Application of Computational Toxicology to Risk Assessment
Translational Research
Computational Toxicology Applications in Risk- and Hazard-Based Screening
Current Status of Computational Toxicology in Quantitative Risk Assessment
Summary
References
Chapter 13. Future Directions for Computational Toxicology for Risk Assessment
Needed Essential Elements
Specific Elements in Computational Toxicology Needed for the Field to Move Forward
Index
About the Editor
Bruce Fowler
Dr. Fowler began his scientific career at the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences prior to becoming Director of the University of Maryland System-wide Program in Toxicology and Professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. He then served as Associate Director for Science in the Division of Toxicology and Environmental Medicine at Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR). He is currently a private consultant and Co-owner of Toxicology Risk Assessment Consulting Services (TRACS), LLC. In addition, Dr. Fowler serves as an Adjunct Professor, Emory University Rollins School of Public Health and Presidents Professor of Biomedical Sciences, Center for Alaska Native Health Research (CANHR) at the University of Alaska- Fairbanks. Dr. Fowler, is an internationally recognized expert on the toxicology of metals and has served on a number of State, National and International Committees in his areas of expertise. These include the Maryland Governor’s Council on Toxic Substances (Chair), various National Academy of Sciences / National Research Council Committees, including the 1993 landmark NAS/NRC Report on “Measuring Lead Exposure in Infants Children and Other Sensitive Populations” for which he served as the Committee Chair. He has also served on a number of review committees of the National Institutes of Health, the USEPA Science Advisory Board and the Fulbright Scholarship review committee for Scandinavia (Chair, 2000-2001). In 2016, he became an Inaugural Member of the Fulbright 1946 Society and in 2018 became a member of the Fulbright Association Board of Directors. He has also served as a temporary advisor to the World Health Organization (WHO) and on working groups of the International Agency for Research Against Cancer (IARC) for a number of toxicology and risk assessment issues. He is presently appointed as a member of the Joint FAO/WHO Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA) for the period 2016-2020. Dr. Fowler has been honored as a Fellow of the Japanese Society for the Promotion of Science (JSPS), a Fulbright Scholar and Swedish Medical Research Council Visiting Professor at the Karolinska Institute, Stockholm, Sweden and elected as a Fellow of the Academy of Toxicological Sciences. His more recent awards include a CDC/ATSDR, Honor Award for Excellence in Leadership Award 2010, The US Pharmacopea (USP) Toxicology Committee 2010-2015 and the USP Elemental Impurities Panel which received the 2014 U.S. Pharmacopea Award for an Innovative Response to Public Health Challenges (Group Award). He is currently appointed to the USP Nanotechnology Subcommittee 2015-. Dr. Fowler was previously elected to the Council of the Society of Toxicology (2005-2007), the Board of Directors of the Academy of Toxicological Sciences (2006-2009), and more recently, to the Council of the Society for Risk Analysis (2014-2017). He is the Federal Legislative and National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association and (NARFE)-PAC Chair for the Rockville Maryland Chapter of NARFE and is currently Chair of the Federal Legislative Committee for the Maryland NARFE Federation. Dr. Fowler is the Past- President of the Rotary Club of North Bethesda, Maryland (2016-2017) and was selected as Rotarian of the Year in 2015 for his work in developing a taxi-based program to help persons with disabilities gain independence via reliable transportation to work. Dr. Fowler is the author of over 260 research papers and book chapters dealing with molecular mechanisms of metal toxicity, molecular biomarkers for early detection of metal-induced cell injury and application of computational toxicology for risk assessment. He has been the editor, co-editor or author of 10 books or monographs on metal toxicology and mechanisms of chemical – induced cell injury, molecular biomarkers and risk assessment and computational toxicology. Dr. Fowler is currently focused on the global problem of electronic waste (e-waste) in developing countries. He serves on the editorial boards of a number of scientific journals in toxicology and is an Associate Editor of the journal Toxicology and Applied Pharmacology and a past Associate Editor of Environmental Health Perspectives (2007-2016).
Affiliations and Expertise
Private Consulting Toxicologist, Adjunct Professor, Emory University, Rollins School of Public Health, and Presidents Professor of Biomedical Research, University of Alaska - Fairbanks
Reviews
"Computational Toxicology is big and it is clever!...The book is easy to read with a wealth of easy to follow figures and an abundance of references…it offers readers a good perspective of what is currently achievable with computational toxicology and what is on the horizon. This book certainly has a place in most libraries."--btsNews, June 2014
"This collection reviews the state of the science in computer models for assessing human risk from chemical exposure and identifies specific applications that have enhanced the response to a defined risk assessment challenge…Practical translation of computational methods for risk assessment, computational translation and integration of test data to meet risk assessment goals, and computational translation of data from nonmammalian species… are also discussed."--ProtoView.com, February 2014
"ICF International experts authored this essential reference on the translation of computational toxicology data into information that can be used for more informed risk-assessment decision making. The book provides an updated summary of the state-of-the-art science in the field of computational toxicology methods and offers examples of applications to risk assessment."--ICF International online, 2013
"This collection reviews the state of the science in computer models for assessing human risk from chemical exposure and identifies specific applications that have enhanced the response to a defined risk assessment challenge. The 11 contributions describe physiologically based pharmacokinetic…models for simulating dose metrics in sensitive subpopulations, a dynamic systems model of rat liver homeostasis, the quantitative structure-activity relationship… tool for simulating necessary endpoints, and omics biomarker discovery."--Reference & Research Book News, December 2013
“The new book on Computational Toxicology edited by Dr. Bruce Fowler is a timely publication. It presents, in a well-organized and concise manner, a collection of excellent chapters on the methods and practical applications of computational toxicology. This is a very useful reference volume, but can be read cover-to-cover by those of us who want a general and current understanding of computational toxicology.”--James C. Lamb, IV, Ph.D, DABT, ATS
Principal Scientists and Center Director Center for Toxicology and Mechanistic Biology Exponent